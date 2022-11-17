Can you smell the turkey in the air? Yes, it’s that time of the year again when you eat lots of food, are thankful for what you have in life, and have awkward family gatherings with your extended family. Happy Thanksgiving! 

You may have the best relationship with your family members, but differences in opinion can still occur, and when it all happens at a dinner table, tensions may grow. What you need at a moment like this are Thanksgiving jokes and riddles to defuse that tension. And even if you are having a very peaceful evening, funny riddles for the entire family will be a fresh topic at the table that can gradually grow into a Thanksgiving tradition.  

You don’t need to be well-versed in the history of Thanksgiving to have some fun. Most riddles for adults are based more on Thanksgiving puns than actual facts, and that’s the beauty of them. 

If the idea seems great but you don’t know where to look for Thanksgiving riddles with answers, fear not — we have prepared a bunch of those for you. All you have to do is read this article, pick your favorite riddles (or use all of them!), and get your entire family to participate in the game. After Thanksgiving, when there is no more food left and everyone goes back home, definitely let us know in the comments which riddle was the most popular one.

Which side of the turkey has more feathers?

What is the difference between a chicken and a turkey?

Answer: The turkey is stuffed.

If you feel scared on Halloween, jolly on Christmas, how do feel on Thanksgiving?

What is red and has feathers all over?

What’s the best song to play while cooking a turkey?

Answer: “All About That Baste”.

What sound does a space turkey make?

Answer: Hubble, hubble, hubble.

I'm always on the Thanksgiving dinner table, but you don't get to eat me. What am I?

Answer: Plates and silverware!

When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving?

Why did the chewing gum cross the road?

Answer: It was stuck on the turkey’s foot!

Why did the turkey cross the road?

Answer: It was the chicken’s day off.

Where do you find a turkey with no legs?

Answer: Exactly where you left it.

How can you tell which part of the turkey is the left side?

Answer: The part that was not eaten.

I am frequently at Thanksgiving dinner. I have ears, but I cannot hear. My outside is good, but my inside gets thrown away. What am I?

Why did they let the turkey join the Thanksgiving band?

Answer: Because he had the drum sticks.

Why do Turkeys "Gobble, gobble"?

Answer: They never learned good table manners!

What do grateful, thankful, wonderful and joyful have all in common?

Answer: They are all stuffed.

Why did the turkey sit on the tomahawk?

Why didn’t the cook season the Thanksgiving turkey?

If you call a big turkey a gobbler, what do you call a small one?

What did the turkey say to the turkey hunter on Thanksgiving Day?

What should you say when your family begs you to stop making Thanksgiving jokes?

Answer: “I can’t quit cold turkey!”

I can be crushed, baked, carved and you can see me everywhere on Thanksgiving. What am I?

Why don’t people like eating fish on Thanksgiving?

Answer: Because Thanksgiving Day never falls on a Fry-Day.

Which of the Thanksgiving drinks is thought to be sad?

You reap what you sow because of me, remove the first three letters, and I become an object you can wear. What am I?

What did the farmer say to the green pumpkin in his garden?

Answer: "Why orange you orange?"

I can be baked, mashed, or candied. Even put in a pie. What am I?

If you want to picture fall, then my image would be best. I am a horn that is filled with all the season’s harvest. What am I?

Which is heavier - a ton of potatoes or a ton of turkey feathers?

Answer: Neither, because they both weigh a ton.

What smells the best during Thanksgiving dinner?

What has feathers, is the star of a November feast and goes up and down?

Answer: A turkey in an elevator.

What do you get when you cross a turkey and a monkey?

Answer: A banana that gobbles.

Why did the turkey cross the road twice?

Answer: To prove he wasn’t chicken.

What sound does a limping turkey make?

Answer: “Wobble, wobble!”

What can never be eaten at Thanksgiving dinner?

Answer: Thanksgiving breakfast and lunch.

What do you call a turkey on the day after Thanksgiving?

What’s has feathers, a bowed head, and kneels?

Answer: A turkey praying to not be eaten.

Where do turkeys go to dance?

What do the Pilgrims, Indians and Puritans have in common?

If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?

If it took 3 women 4 hours to roast a turkey, how long would it take 4 women to roast the same turkey?

Answer: None the turkey is already roasted.

Why do pilgrims’ pants always fall down?

Answer: Because they wear their belt buckle on their hat.

What do you get when a turkey lays an egg on top of a barn?

What’s the best thing to put into a pumpkin pie?

Can a turkey fly higher than an ostrich?

Answer: Yes, because ostriches don’t fly.

Why didn’t the turkey finish its dessert?

Answer: Because it was stuffed.

Why did Johnny get bad grades after Thanksgiving?

Answer: Because everything is marked down after the holidays.

What sound does a turkey’s phone make?

What happens when cranberries get sad?

Answer: They turn into blueberries.

What’s the favorite food of mathematicians for Thanksgiving?

What would you get if you crossed a turkey with a ghost?

What do you wear to Thanksgiving dinner?

If the Pilgrims were alive today, what would they be most famous for?

What did the stock boy tell the woman when she asked, “Do these turkeys get any bigger?”

Answer: “No, ma’am. They’re dead.”

What’s the difference between a pirate and a cranberry farmer?

Answer: A pirate buries his treasure, but a cranberry farmer treasures his berries.

Why do turkeys lay eggs?

Answer: If they dropped them, they’d break.

What do you get when you cross a turkey with a banjo?

Answer: A turkey that can pluck itself.

What did the turkey say to the man who tried to shoot it?

Answer: "Liberty, Equality and Bad aim for all."

Why didn’t the pilgrim want to make the bread?

What do you a call the age of a pilgrim?

What do you get if you cross a turkey with a bell?

Answer: A bird that has to wring its own neck.

What did the salad say to the butter who kept making jokes?

Answer: "You’re on a roll."

What is the difference between a chicken and a turkey?

Answer: Chickens celebrate Thanksgiving.

What happened to the turkey who got in a fight?

Answer: He had the stuffing knocked out of him.

I am the smallest unit of measurement in the pilgrim cookbook. Who Am I?

What did the turkeys sing on Thanksgiving Day?

Where did the first corn come from?

Answer: The stalk brought it.

Why didn’t the pilgrims tell secrets in the cornfield?

Answer: Because the corn has ears.

Where do turkeys come from if apples and pears come from a tree?

You see this festive event along the street on this very special day, from Felix to Mickey to Dora and Bugs Bunny, all of the people will make way. What is it?

Answer: The Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Grandma and Grandpa had a total of six children. Each of those children grew up and had four children of their own. Those children grew up and had two children each. Everyone will join the Thanksgiving dinner at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. How many people will be at the table?

Why did mom put the leftover turkey in the fridge instead of throwing it away?

Answer: Because she didn’t want it to go to waist.

Why did the Pilgrim decide to eat the candle?

Answer: Because he wanted a light snack.

How did the chicken, the pheasant, turkey, duck and goose get in trouble?

Answer: Because of their fowl language.

If four women can bake four pumpkin pies in four hours, how many pies can eight women bake in eight hours?

What is a scarecrow’s favorite fruit?

What do vampires celebrate in the fall?

What is brown, big, and red all over?

Answer: A turkey covered in cranberry sauce.

Two moms and two daughters are at the Thanksgiving table, yet there are only three people at the table — how is that possible?

Answer: They are a grandma, mom, and daughter.

Grandma is trying to figure out some math while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. She adds five to eleven and gets 4. How could this be?

Answer: It is 11 a.m., and she has five hours until the food needs to be ready at 4 p.m.

What would Shakespeare have said on Thanksgiving?

Answer: "To feast or not to feast?"

If roses are red, violets are blue, what is stuffed, brown and blue?

Answer: A turkey holding its breath.

If a tur-key has a key, and a don-key also has a key, what would you expect a monkey to have?

When the Pilgrims walked off their boat into the new world, on what did they stand?

At Thanksgiving dinner, which hand should you butter your roll with?

Answer: Neither, you should use a knife.

What do you call a running turkey?

What always comes at the end of Thanksgiving?

What is that favorite sport of pumpkins and gourds?

Why do turkeys eat so little?

Answer: Because they are always stuffed.

What part of the turkey does a drummer love the most?

What animal has the worst eating habits?

Answer: The turkey, because it gobbles everything up!

What key won’t open any door?

Can a turkey jump higher than the Empire State Building?

Answer: Yes, because a building can’t jump at all.

Why did the turkey get arrested and put into jail?

Answer: Because of its fowl attitude.

I can be hot or cold, I can be made with fruit, vegetable, or meat, but either way you see it, on a Thanksgiving table I will be a treat. What am I?

If the turkey says. “Gobble, gobble, gobble,” and a peach says, “Cobbler, cobbler, cobbler,” what would a computer say?

Answer: “Google, google, google!”

What do you call it when it rains turkeys?

What kind of music did the Pilgrims listen to at the first Thanksgiving feast?

Answer: "Plymouth Rock"!

What would you get if you crossed a turkey with an octopus?

Answer: Eight feather dusters.

Why did the cranberries turn red?

Answer: Because they saw the turkey dressing!

What’s a turkey’s favorite Thanksgiving food?

Answer: Nothing; it’s already stuffed.

What’s the best dance to do on Thanksgiving?

What is a baby turkey called?

What is hard, oddly-shaped, and brings you good fortune on Thanksgiving?