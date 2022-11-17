If the idea seems great but you don’t know where to look for Thanksgiving riddles with answers, fear not — we have prepared a bunch of those for you. All you have to do is read this article, pick your favorite riddles (or use all of them!), and get your entire family to participate in the game. After Thanksgiving, when there is no more food left and everyone goes back home, definitely let us know in the comments which riddle was the most popular one.

You don’t need to be well-versed in the history of Thanksgiving to have some fun. Most riddles for adults are based more on Thanksgiving puns than actual facts, and that’s the beauty of them.

You may have the best relationship with your family members, but differences in opinion can still occur, and when it all happens at a dinner table, tensions may grow. What you need at a moment like this are Thanksgiving jokes and riddles to defuse that tension. And even if you are having a very peaceful evening, funny riddles for the entire family will be a fresh topic at the table that can gradually grow into a Thanksgiving tradition.

Can you smell the turkey in the air? Yes, it’s that time of the year again when you eat lots of food, are thankful for what you have in life, and have awkward family gatherings with your extended family. Happy Thanksgiving!

#1 Which side of the turkey has more feathers?

#2 What is the difference between a chicken and a turkey?

#3 If you feel scared on Halloween, jolly on Christmas, how do feel on Thanksgiving?

#4 What is red and has feathers all over?

#5 What’s the best song to play while cooking a turkey?

#6 What sound does a space turkey make?

#7 I'm always on the Thanksgiving dinner table, but you don't get to eat me. What am I?

#8 When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving?

#9 Why did the chewing gum cross the road?

#10 Why did the turkey cross the road?

#11 Where do you find a turkey with no legs?

#12 How can you tell which part of the turkey is the left side?

#13 I am frequently at Thanksgiving dinner. I have ears, but I cannot hear. My outside is good, but my inside gets thrown away. What am I?

#14 Why did they let the turkey join the Thanksgiving band?

#15 Why do Turkeys "Gobble, gobble"?

#16 What do grateful, thankful, wonderful and joyful have all in common?

#17 Why did the turkey sit on the tomahawk?

#18 Why didn’t the cook season the Thanksgiving turkey?

#19 If you call a big turkey a gobbler, what do you call a small one?

#20 What did the turkey say to the turkey hunter on Thanksgiving Day?

#21 What should you say when your family begs you to stop making Thanksgiving jokes?

#22 I can be crushed, baked, carved and you can see me everywhere on Thanksgiving. What am I?

#23 Why don’t people like eating fish on Thanksgiving?

#24 Which of the Thanksgiving drinks is thought to be sad?

#25 You reap what you sow because of me, remove the first three letters, and I become an object you can wear. What am I?

#26 What did the farmer say to the green pumpkin in his garden?

#27 I can be baked, mashed, or candied. Even put in a pie. What am I?

#28 If you want to picture fall, then my image would be best. I am a horn that is filled with all the season’s harvest. What am I?

#29 Which is heavier - a ton of potatoes or a ton of turkey feathers?

#30 What smells the best during Thanksgiving dinner?

#31 What has feathers, is the star of a November feast and goes up and down?

#32 What do you get when you cross a turkey and a monkey?

#33 Why did the turkey cross the road twice?

#34 What sound does a limping turkey make?

#35 What can never be eaten at Thanksgiving dinner?

#36 What do you call a turkey on the day after Thanksgiving?

#37 What’s has feathers, a bowed head, and kneels?

#38 Where do turkeys go to dance?

#39 What do the Pilgrims, Indians and Puritans have in common?

#40 If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?

#41 If it took 3 women 4 hours to roast a turkey, how long would it take 4 women to roast the same turkey?

#42 Why do pilgrims’ pants always fall down?

#43 What do you get when a turkey lays an egg on top of a barn?

#44 What’s the best thing to put into a pumpkin pie?

#45 Can a turkey fly higher than an ostrich?

#46 Why didn’t the turkey finish its dessert?

#47 Why did Johnny get bad grades after Thanksgiving?

#48 What sound does a turkey’s phone make?

#49 What happens when cranberries get sad?

#50 What’s the favorite food of mathematicians for Thanksgiving?

#51 What would you get if you crossed a turkey with a ghost?

#52 What do you wear to Thanksgiving dinner?

#53 If the Pilgrims were alive today, what would they be most famous for?

#54 What did the stock boy tell the woman when she asked, “Do these turkeys get any bigger?”

#55 What’s the difference between a pirate and a cranberry farmer?

#56 Why do turkeys lay eggs?

#57 What do you get when you cross a turkey with a banjo?

#58 What did the turkey say to the man who tried to shoot it?

#59 Why didn’t the pilgrim want to make the bread?

#60 What do you a call the age of a pilgrim?

#61 What do you get if you cross a turkey with a bell?

#62 What did the salad say to the butter who kept making jokes?

#63 What is the difference between a chicken and a turkey?

#64 What happened to the turkey who got in a fight?

#65 I am the smallest unit of measurement in the pilgrim cookbook. Who Am I?

#66 What did the turkeys sing on Thanksgiving Day?

#67 Where did the first corn come from?

#68 Why didn’t the pilgrims tell secrets in the cornfield?

#69 Where do turkeys come from if apples and pears come from a tree?

#70 You see this festive event along the street on this very special day, from Felix to Mickey to Dora and Bugs Bunny, all of the people will make way. What is it?

#71 Grandma and Grandpa had a total of six children. Each of those children grew up and had four children of their own. Those children grew up and had two children each. Everyone will join the Thanksgiving dinner at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. How many people will be at the table?

#72 Why did mom put the leftover turkey in the fridge instead of throwing it away?

#73 Why did the Pilgrim decide to eat the candle?

#74 How did the chicken, the pheasant, turkey, duck and goose get in trouble?

#75 If four women can bake four pumpkin pies in four hours, how many pies can eight women bake in eight hours?

#76 What is a scarecrow’s favorite fruit?

#77 What do vampires celebrate in the fall?

#78 What is brown, big, and red all over?

#79 Two moms and two daughters are at the Thanksgiving table, yet there are only three people at the table — how is that possible?

#80 Grandma is trying to figure out some math while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. She adds five to eleven and gets 4. How could this be?

#81 What would Shakespeare have said on Thanksgiving?

#82 If roses are red, violets are blue, what is stuffed, brown and blue?

#83 If a tur-key has a key, and a don-key also has a key, what would you expect a monkey to have?

#84 When the Pilgrims walked off their boat into the new world, on what did they stand?

#85 At Thanksgiving dinner, which hand should you butter your roll with?

#86 What do you call a running turkey?

#87 What always comes at the end of Thanksgiving?

#88 What is that favorite sport of pumpkins and gourds?

#89 Why do turkeys eat so little?

#90 What part of the turkey does a drummer love the most?

#91 What animal has the worst eating habits?

#92 What key won’t open any door?

#93 Can a turkey jump higher than the Empire State Building?

#94 Why did the turkey get arrested and put into jail?

#95 I can be hot or cold, I can be made with fruit, vegetable, or meat, but either way you see it, on a Thanksgiving table I will be a treat. What am I?

#96 If the turkey says. “Gobble, gobble, gobble,” and a peach says, “Cobbler, cobbler, cobbler,” what would a computer say?

#97 What do you call it when it rains turkeys?

#98 What kind of music did the Pilgrims listen to at the first Thanksgiving feast?

#99 What would you get if you crossed a turkey with an octopus?

#100 Why did the cranberries turn red?

#101 What’s a turkey’s favorite Thanksgiving food?

#102 What’s the best dance to do on Thanksgiving?

#103 What is a baby turkey called?