Even if you don’t live in the US, you know the essential facts about Thanksgiving. Movies, TV shows, and pop culture in general made sure people all over the world knew about this day. And though it is mostly known as an American holiday, there are many cultures that have a similar celebration.

While in the US, the history of Thanksgiving is closely related to the first settlers, in many other countries, it is the native population who celebrate the harvest season and offer their gratitude for having grown enough food for a year. The first American Thanksgiving celebration recorded in history is traced back to the early 1620s, though there is quite a bit of debate around the exact date, as there were two types of thanksgiving practices: a religious ceremony and a festive celebration, which, though having similar elements, were still pretty different.

Whenever it may have occurred for the first time, Thanksgiving is definitely one of America’s most beloved holidays. And what is a Thanksgiving celebration without a traditional dinner with turkey! Did you know that the average turkey weight for an adult male turkey can reach up to 24 pounds (11 kilograms)? And that’s only one of the traditional dishes you will be offered at the table.

Whether you are going to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and loved ones or just want to know more about the holiday, we have collected interesting facts about Thanksgiving that you can share with others during the dinner. Make sure you let us know in the comments which one caused the biggest discussion, and have a happy Thanksgiving!