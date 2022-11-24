62 Thanksgiving Facts To Dig Through While The Turkey Is In The Oven
Even if you don’t live in the US, you know the essential facts about Thanksgiving. Movies, TV shows, and pop culture in general made sure people all over the world knew about this day. And though it is mostly known as an American holiday, there are many cultures that have a similar celebration.
While in the US, the history of Thanksgiving is closely related to the first settlers, in many other countries, it is the native population who celebrate the harvest season and offer their gratitude for having grown enough food for a year. The first American Thanksgiving celebration recorded in history is traced back to the early 1620s, though there is quite a bit of debate around the exact date, as there were two types of thanksgiving practices: a religious ceremony and a festive celebration, which, though having similar elements, were still pretty different.
Whenever it may have occurred for the first time, Thanksgiving is definitely one of America’s most beloved holidays. And what is a Thanksgiving celebration without a traditional dinner with turkey! Did you know that the average turkey weight for an adult male turkey can reach up to 24 pounds (11 kilograms)? And that’s only one of the traditional dishes you will be offered at the table.
Whether you are going to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and loved ones or just want to know more about the holiday, we have collected interesting facts about Thanksgiving that you can share with others during the dinner. Make sure you let us know in the comments which one caused the biggest discussion, and have a happy Thanksgiving!
More than four-fifths of Americans say they would rather eat the leftovers than the meal.
Big Bird’s costume on Sesame Street is made of turkey feathers that have been dyed yellow.
One Thanksgiving, a live raccoon was gifted to Calvin Coolidge.
'Jingle Bells' was first written as a song for Thanksgiving.
The first Thanksgiving is said to have taken place in two Texas towns.
Turkeys are named after the country due to misconceptions about birds.
On Thanksgiving, 60% of Americans would prefer to do anything but reflect on their thankfulness.
The first Thanksgiving never included turkey as a main course.
The U.S. has four cities named “Turkey”.
Americans eat 50 million pumpkin pies on Thanksgiving.
Strong winds almost ruined the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1997. Driven by heavy winds, a six-story Cat in the Hat balloon had slammed into a lamppost, scattering debris onto spectators.
For plumbers, the day after Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the year. It's called 'Black Friday'.
Every year, the Butterball hotline responds to 100,000 questions about turkeys.
The animated film 'Frozen' had the biggest Thanksgiving opening ever.
Before 1997, there were no restrictions on the size of balloons used in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Every year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is watched by about 50 million people.
A lack of pumpkin pies caused Thanksgiving to be postponed in one Connecticut town.
The majority of American turkeys are raised in Minnesota.
The most popular day for racing in the U.S. is Thanksgiving.
Live animals from ZOO were used in the first Macy's Parade.
Astronauts also celebrate Thanksgiving in the International space station.
The only night when Americans consume significantly more alcohol is the night before Thanksgiving, which is called 'Drinksgiving'.
An average person eats 4500 calories on Thanksgiving.
Only six runners participated in the first Turkey Trot.
Football wasn’t played on Thanksgiving during World War II.
Snoopy has made the most appearances in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Originally, Thanksgiving may not have been celebrated in November at all.
Pumpkin pie has been beloved for a long time — although, apple pies are still America's favorite.
The Wampanoag Indians arrived at the first Thanksgiving with an offering of five deer.
There were no potatoes at the first Thanksgiving.
Richard Nixon sent his turkey to a petting zoo.
Every Thanksgiving, Americans consume 736 million pounds of turkey.
Cranberries provided a variety of purposes for Native Americans on Thanksgiving.
Native Americans ate cranberries as fresh fruit, dried the fruit and formed them into cakes to store, also made cranberry sauce, as well as tea out of the leaves. They also used the cranberry to make dye for their rugs and blankets and found the cranberry plant to be valuable for medicinal purposes.
Thanksgiving dishes with tofu are the most hated.
First Thanksgiving was the three-day feast.
The most common Thanksgiving beverage is red wine.
It's not the turkey's fault that you feel awful after dinner.
The majority of the thickening that comes with aging is caused by holiday weight gain.
George Washington announced the first American Thanksgiving.
The National Football League did not exist when the first Thanksgiving "football" game was played.
There is a myth that Benjamin Franklin liked turkeys more than bald eagles.
The tradition of breaking the wishbone comes from ancient times.
The most popular holiday in America is Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving was once celebrated on the 3rd Thursday in November.
The British don’t officially celebrate Thanksgiving, but they do celebrate "Brits-giving."
Turkey tail is a delicacy in Somoa.
Turkey females don't gobble.
Thanksgiving was once shifted up a week by FDR.
The author of 'Mary Had a Little Lamb' also succeeded in getting Thanksgiving established as a federal holiday.
It was slightly ironic when George H.W. Bush "pardoned" a turkey in his official role.
Thanksgiving is celebrated entirely differently in Canada. Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October. It started in 1859 when Protestant leaders called on the colonial government to create a day for giving thanks.
In the past, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons were simply released after the performance.
On Thanksgiving, more people visit Orlando, Florida than any other city.
A Thanksgiving miscalculation led to the creation of the original TV dinner.
Families become happier and closer through giving back.
In 2011, the Turkey trot in Dallas Texas set up a world record for the largest gathering of humans dressed up as turkeys.
Detroit Lions have played football on Thanksgiving since 1934.
The menu for the first Thanksgiving in Plymouth in 1621 likely included lobster, seal, and swans.
Each year on the 4th Thursday in November recognizes the 'National Day of Mourning'. The observance is an opportunity to reflect on Native American heritage and the role Thanksgiving played in the lives of their ancestors.
The largest pumpkin pie ever baked weighed 3,699 pounds and measured 20 feet in diameter.
Thanksgiving celebrates the harvest.
Harry Truman was the first President to receive a ceremonial turkey.