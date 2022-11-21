Every family gathering presents its own unique and never-before-seen awkward situations. There are the uncles apt to pinch your cheeks even when you’re well in your thirties, the aunts giving marital advice, and a ton of kids of various sizes to wreak havoc and criticize the dinner. However, we have a nice antidote to all the awkwardness - Thanksgiving puns. Sure, you might think that these turkey puns might, at times, deepen the discomfort of the situation even further, but think of it this way - it might also mean that nobody else will top it, and your funny Thanksgiving pun will be the end of the conversation.

But you could also make all the guests laugh uncontrollably, and this is always known to lighten up the atmosphere! After all, these short Thanksgiving puns about the turkey, the food, and the festivities are primarily meant to make the receivers chuckle and try to counter said pun with their own wisecracks. Who knows, this food pun shenanigan might end up as a full-blown rap battle, and nothing is funnier when the participants are as different as those around your Thanksgiving table.

So, the wordplays, with a heavy emphasis on Thanksgiving food puns, are just a smidgen further down. Once you are there, be sure to give your vote for the best puns so they’ll reach a proud position on the top of this list. And after that, share this article with your friends so they will also be prepared for what’s in store at the Thanksgiving fiesta.