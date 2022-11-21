Every family gathering presents its own unique and never-before-seen awkward situations. There are the uncles apt to pinch your cheeks even when you’re well in your thirties, the aunts giving marital advice, and a ton of kids of various sizes to wreak havoc and criticize the dinner. However, we have a nice antidote to all the awkwardness - Thanksgiving puns. Sure, you might think that these turkey puns might, at times, deepen the discomfort of the situation even further, but think of it this way - it might also mean that nobody else will top it, and your funny Thanksgiving pun will be the end of the conversation.

But you could also make all the guests laugh uncontrollably, and this is always known to lighten up the atmosphere! After all, these short Thanksgiving puns about the turkey, the food, and the festivities are primarily meant to make the receivers chuckle and try to counter said pun with their own wisecracks. Who knows, this food pun shenanigan might end up as a full-blown rap battle, and nothing is funnier when the participants are as different as those around your Thanksgiving table. 

So, the wordplays, with a heavy emphasis on Thanksgiving food puns, are just a smidgen further down. Once you are there, be sure to give your vote for the best puns so they’ll reach a proud position on the top of this list. And after that, share this article with your friends so they will also be prepared for what’s in store at the Thanksgiving fiesta.

#1

Hey I just met you, and this is gravy, but here's my stuffing, so carve me maybe.

#2

This Thanksgiving was a night to November.

I ate so much I can't move... which is the only reason why I stopped eating.

#3

Let’s get the gourd times rolling.

#4

What do you call a running turkey?

Fast food.

#5

Silence of the yams.

#6

The goal is to gobble until you wobble.

#7

Eat, drink, and cranberry.

#8

I only have pies for you.

#9

It's all fun and games until you have to unbutton your pants.

#10

You hold the tur-key to my heart!

#11

It’s everything or stuffing.

#12

I yam what I yam.

#13

Baby, I was corn this way!

#14

Did you hear about the pie that apologized?

It was a piece offering.

#15

What is part ghost, part turkey?

A poultry-geist.

#16

"Knock Knock."

"Who’s there?"

"Feather."

"Feather who?"

"Feather you like it or not, it’s time to eat some turkey!"

#17

It’s time to get basted!

#18

You think I’m done?

Honey, you ain’t seen stuffing yet.

#19

Whatever floats your gravy boat.

#20

Let’s give them pumpkin to talk about.

#21

I was planning on taking home leftovers, but all my plans were foiled.

#22

Pour some gravy on me.

#23

Corn in the U.S.A.

#24

May I pretty peas have more food?

#25

Why didn’t the cook season the turkey?

He ran out of thyme.

#26

That was plucking hilarious!

#27

You know I’m all about that baste.

#28

Getting the longer half of the wishbone is a snap.

#29

We can worry about the Christmas tree some other time. Tonight is all about the poul-tree.

#30

Baking is my cardio.

#31

Turkin' 9 to 5.

#32

My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I said I couldn't quit cold turkey.

#33

Gobble 'til you wobble.

#34

Don’t make Thanksgiving a cluster-pluck

#35

Why did the cranberry turn red?

Because he saw the turkey dressing!

#36

What sound does a turkey's phone make?

"Wing, wing, wing."

#37

Much ado about stuffing.

#38

It doesn't get butter than this.

#39

Bread-y or not, here I crumb.

#40

You ain't seen stuffing yet.

#41

#SquashGoals

#42

I like big Bundts and I cannot lie.

#43

My favorite actor is Robert Brownie Jr.

#44

Baste. Thanksgiving. Ever.

#45

"Knock, knock!"

"Who’s there?"

"Arthur."

"Arthur who?"

"Arthur any leftovers?"

#46

"Piece out."

(As you take off with leftover pie)

#47

No turkey this year? I suspect fowl play!

#48

Did you hear about the turkey that went into IT?

It was a technical fowl.

#49

Did you hear about the spontaneous turkey?

It decided to wing it.

#50

Did you hear about the sick turkey?

It was feeling under the feather.

#51

It’s all or stuffing.

#52

Did you hear about the stuffing costume?

It was dressing in disguise.

#53

I yam legend.

#54

Did you hear about the maize comedian?

He only tells corny jokes.

#55

I’ve got stuffing to lose.

#56

You ain’t seen stuffing yet!

#57

Baby, we were corn to run.

#58

You never cease to amaize me.

#59

Stuffing else matters besides your chosen family.

#60

What’s a turkey’s favorite song?

"I’m all about that baste."

#61

What do vampires call turkey day?

Fangs-giving.

#62

What did the turkey play in the band?

Drumsticks.

#63

Oh my gourdness, I plucking love fall.

#64

Family, friends, food – it doesn’t get any butter than this.

#65

I only have pies for you.

#66

Activate: Feast Mode.

#67

Don't marsh my mellow.

#68

You've really got your turk cut out for you.

#69

You're the belle of the (Butter)ball.

#70

Why did the chef refuse to crack an egg?

He didn't want to whisk it.

#71

Stop, drop, and pass the rolls!

#72

Life's gourd, and then you pie.

#73

"I pecan't even."

"Oh, yes, you pe-can."

#74

Whip, whip, hooray.

#75

Let's get sauced.

#76

Feast today, for tomorrow, we shop!

#77

Leftovers are for quitters.

#78

November 24... a meal that will live in infamy.

#79

Did hear about the cursing turkey?

It had a fowl mouth.

#80

Did you hear about the poultry convention?

They brought in a turkey-note speaker.

#81

How’d the turkey know it was going to snow?

It got a winter feather advisory.

#82

Why did the turkeys cancel school?

There was going to be fowl weather.

#83

Where do cranberries get soft serve?

At the Berry Queen.

#84

Who comes when little cranberries lose a tooth?

The Tooth Berry.

#85

Do or pie.

#86

Pie, pie Birdy!

#87

Talk turkey to me.

#88

Friendsgiving is plucking awesome.

#89

Your dinner is gourd-geous.

#90

I yam so grateful.

#91

Good pie for now.

#92

Enough with the prelude and let’s get stuffed.

#93

This celebration is totally my jam.

#94

They see me rollin', they hatin'.

#95

Turkey trot like it's hot.

#96

Wham, yam, thank you ma'am.

#97

Nobody puts gravy in the corner.

#98

When I whip, you whip, we whip.

#99

Oh my gourd, I ate too much.

#100

That was plucking delicious!

#101

Turkey deeds done dirt cheap.

#102

I’m on a dinner roll.

#103

In every life, a little cranberry must fall.

#104

A star is corn.

#105

She ran afowl with the turkey.

#106

Let’s eat 50 shades of gravy.

