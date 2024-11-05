ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Ema aka Tarka, a creative genius behind "Tarkovnika."

Ema creates intricate illustrations that combine slightly creepy elements with conflicting yet somehow fitting cute ones, resulting in very unique designs. The artist herself described her approach: "My art is filled with eerie and unsettling imagery that is complemented by something calming like flowers or little doodles that take you away from the big picture and make you look for something that is small and connected to the whole art piece."

Without further ado, we invite you to take a look at her amazing masterpieces.

#1

You Got Mail!

You Got Mail!

In an interview with Bored Panda, Ema shared a bit about herself: “I have had a weird relationship with art since I was young since I don't see with one of my eyes; a lot of times, I had to learn how to approach drawing differently. But because of 'my evil eye,' I like to think that I see things differently and create some things that other people don’t see.”
    #2

    Hi There!

    Hi There!

    #3

    Witch-Hunt

    Witch-Hunt

    We were curious to know what drew Ema to the world of artistry.

    She responded: “At first, I didn’t really try to pursue the dream of becoming an artist, I was planning to be a chemistry engineer. But in the first semester of studying, I got a chance to illustrate a book for the musician/poet Aleksandras Makejevas, and that changed my perspective on life, and I realized that I wanted to create art.”

    #4

    #5

    Run

    Run

    Ema also shared about her creative process.

    “Most of my ideas come from very strong emotions. I feel like the easiest way to describe your feelings and face them is through art. At points, it gets too hard to draw the feelings, so I have a few hours for myself to reflect and detangle all the difficult emotions. And this is honestly my process, I let myself feel things, and the ideas come to me on their own,” wrote Ema.
    #6

    Till Death Do Us Part

    Till Death Do Us Part

    #7

    In regards to the audience's takeaway, Ema commented: “I hope that after looking at my art and the little details I draw, my audience starts to notice more little details around them on their way to school, work, or any other place.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “Be yourself and create with your emotions!”
    #8

    Ring Of Fire

    Ring Of Fire

    #9

    Space Kitty

    Space Kitty

    #10

    Witches Forest

    Witches Forest

    #11

    Struggle

    Struggle

    #12

    Folie À Deux

    Folie À Deux

    #13

    #14

    I Am Enough

    I Am Enough

    #15

    Guardian

    Guardian

    #16

    Rest

    Rest

    #17

    #18

    Crusty White Dawgs

    Crusty White Dawgs

    #19

    Rebirth

    Rebirth

    #20

    #21

    #22

    #23

    Watchmen Vibes

    Watchmen Vibes

    #24

    Adam Was A Scam Artist

    Adam Was A Scam Artist

    #25

    Big Chonky Racoon

    Big Chonky Racoon

    #26

    #27

    Moth Man

    Moth Man

    #28

    #29

    #30

    #31

    #32

    Hurt

    Hurt

    #33

    Hopeless Fight

    Hopeless Fight

