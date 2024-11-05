ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Ema aka Tarka, a creative genius behind "Tarkovnika."

Ema creates intricate illustrations that combine slightly creepy elements with conflicting yet somehow fitting cute ones, resulting in very unique designs. The artist herself described her approach: "My art is filled with eerie and unsettling imagery that is complemented by something calming like flowers or little doodles that take you away from the big picture and make you look for something that is small and connected to the whole art piece."

Without further ado, we invite you to take a look at her amazing masterpieces.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com