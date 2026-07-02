Major Hollywood Star Blows Fans Away With “Unrecognizable” Look In New Photo

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Rick Hoffman may have played the quirky and often chaotic Louis Litt on Suits, but his new unrecognizable look has left fans thinking he looks more like Harvey Specter.

The 56-year-old stunned his fans when he shared a new photo on Instagram showing off a noticeably slimmer physique and a fresh look.

His post quickly sparked thousands of reactions, with viewers praising his dedication.

Highlights Rick Hoffman revealed a noticeably slimmer look and credited intermittent fasting, keto, and avoiding alcohol.

Fans joked that the former Louis Litt actor now resembled Harvey Specter more than his iconic character.

The transformation earned praise from followers and even drew a reaction from former co-star Sarah Rafferty.

“What a transformation!” one person wrote.

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Rick Hoffman revealed dramatic transformation after years away from the spotlight

Image credits: Suits Official

Hoffman surprised fans when he posted a mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Been a min,” along with the hashtag “circling back.”

The photo immediately caught attention because the actor looked very different from the Louis Litt viewers remembered from Suits.

Along with his slimmer appearance, many fans also noticed his longer hair and refreshed style.

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Several netizens questioned his transformation.

Image credits: rickehoffman/Instagram

“May I ask your secret for weight loss? You look great!” one follower asked.

Unlike many celebrities who keep their routines private, Hoffman openly shared what worked for him.

“Intense intermittent fasting and keto diet. No alcohol,” he replied.

The actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight since Suits ended in 2019.

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The photo left fans joking that Louis Litt has slowly turned into Harvey Specter

Image credits: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

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Fans instantly shared their shock, sharing that the actor no longer resembled Louis Litt at all.

“The Harveyfication of Louis needs to be taught at Harvard,” one fan joked.

Another added, “Louis turning into Harvey!”

Others focused on his thicker hair and overall appearance.

“I didn’t know intermittent fasting could grow hair,” one commenter joked.

Image credits: Suits Official

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Many fans simply expressed their admiration for the work he had clearly put into his health.

“I’m sorry… why is anyone surprised?? This is Rick F’n Hoffman we’re talking about here!! When has he not had all that SWAG??” another supporter wrote.

The transformation even caught the attention of former co-star Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen on the legal drama.

She stopped by the comments section to leave a fire and smiling face with heart-eyes emojis.

Hoffman last made headlines when he gave advice to Meghan Markle when she started dating Prince Harry

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Image credits: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

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Although fans were focused on his appearance this week, Hoffman previously made headlines for sharing stories about his time working with Meghan Markle.

During an appearance on the Today show ahead of Markle’s royal wedding in 2018, Hoffman revealed that he learned about her relationship with Prince Harry before much of the public did.

“I had gotten the news early, and I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me,’” Hoffman recalled.

He said he was shocked when Markle told him she was dating a prince.

Image credits: rickehoffman/Instagram

“You’re dating a prince?” he remembered asking.

Like any protective friend, Hofman also offered some advice.

“Well, take it slow. Be careful. Don’t let him hurt you,” he told her.

Markle eventually left Suits after seven seasons following her engagement to Harry, and the series continued for two more seasons before ending in 2019.

Besides Hoffman, Suits stars have taken different paths since the series wrapped up

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Image credits: Suits Official

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Markle left acting after marrying Prince Harry and relocating to California. The couple now raise their children, Archie and Lilibet, while working on projects through their Archewell Foundation and Netflix partnership.

Markle has also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and is set to make a cameo appearance as herself in the upcoming comedy film Close Personal Friends.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, has remained busy in television.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Image credits: meghan/Instagram

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Since leaving Suits, he has appeared in projects including The Right Stuff, Wayward, and The Bombing of Pan Am 103.

He is also set to appear in the Paramount+ series The Madison. Away from work, Adams shares three daughters with his wife, actress Troian Bellisario.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Macht stepped away from Hollywood after Suits ended and moved to Europe with his family.

Image credits: Suits Official

However, he recently returned to the role of Harvey Specter for the spin-off series Suits: LA. He also serves as a brand ambassador and executive shareholder for Bear Fight Whiskey.

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Sarah Rafferty has continued acting as well, appearing in My Life with the Walter Boys, Grey’s Anatomy, and Chicago Med. She also works with organizations including the Alzheimer’s Association and The Brain Project.

“Those mud baths paying off,” wrote one user

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