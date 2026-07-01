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Fans Can’t Ignore Hollywood’s “Plastic Surgery Blindness” After Nepo Baby’s Shocking Transformation
Nicole Kidman with long blonde hair, looking intensely forward, flanked by two young women. Highlights plastic surgery blindness.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Fans Can’t Ignore Hollywood’s “Plastic Surgery Blindness” After Nepo Baby’s Shocking Transformation

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Robert Eggers‘ next film is already igniting heated debate, but not for the reason fans expected. 

As anticipation builds for the period horror epic Werwulf, Lily-Rose Depp’s haunting transformation is drawing widespread attention. However, the first-look images also sparked a fresh debate over Hollywood’s obsession with cosmetic enhancements

Highlights
  • Lily-Rose Depp drops a striking new look for Robert Eggers’ new movie.
  • Fans clash over one detail they say shatters period movie immersion.
  • Werwulf's first trailer fuels fresh buzz alongside a growing controversy.

As the debate intensified online, here’s why Eggers’ new movie is generating mixed reactions online.

RELATED:

    Lily-Rose Depp’s transformation for Werwulf leaves fans stunned

    Nepo baby Lily-Rose Depp's shocking transformation sparks plastic surgery blindness debate in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    On June 29, the first-look images for Robert Eggers’ upcoming movie Werwulf were unveiled online. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a farmer cursed with lycanthropy in 13th-century England. 

    Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, plays the cursed farmer’s wife. The 27-year-old also played the lead role in the filmmaker’s previous film, Nosferatu. However, the actress looked unrecognizable in drab peasant clothes and appeared with a cleft lip.

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    Nepo baby's shocking transformation highlights plastic surgery blindness in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    On X, fans praised Depp and Taylor-Johnson’s transformations, saying their rugged appearances enhanced the period authenticity and eerie atmosphere Eggers’ films are known for.

    “Oh, Lily, I’m loving this path for you,” one user commented.

    Another wrote, “So happy that Lily-Rose Depp is out acting her father.”

    “That hooded look on Aaron is terrifying in the best way,” a third person said. 

    The one detail fans say breaks immersion in Robert Eggers’ films

    A nepo baby's plastic surgery transformation raises questions about Hollywood's plastic surgery blindness.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    Despite the excitement surrounding Werwulf, one fan pointed to a detail they said consistently breaks immersion in Eggers’ films. 

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    On X, a user shared pictures of actress Nicole Kidman from The Northman and Sarah Stephens from The Witch.

    “I feel kinda bad for Eggers bc he has bad plastic surgery blindness,” they wrote. 

    The user further claimed that while Eggers’ films were otherwise authentic to their period setting, the casting of actresses who had undergone alleged cosmetic enhancements detracted from the viewing experience.

    The shocking transformation of a nepo baby fuels discussions about plastic surgery blindness in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Focus Features

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    The post attracted more than 1.5 million views, with several fans agreeing with the user’s assessment. 

    One person asked for Kidman to be “banned from period pieces immediately,” while another pointed to Lily-Rose Depp as a more “obvious example” of Hollywood’s reliance on cosmetic procedures.

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    Despite this, many users defended the director and his casting choices, arguing that the alleged cosmetic enhancements were not an issue for them. Some users offered narrative explanations for the actresses’ appearances, while others argued that women in film are held to an “unfair standard.”

    “Werewolves, lighthouses, and vampires (all fictional things) are in his movies, but a little Botox and facelifting is where we draw the line?” one user asked. 

    Robert Eggers breaks down Werwulf as the first trailer earns mixed reactions

    Hollywood's plastic surgery blindness is evident in this nepo baby's shocking transformation.

    Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

    Later that day, the first trailer for Werwulf was released as the online debate continued. It reportedly surpassed 60 million views in its first 24 hours, becoming the most-watched trailer for Focus Features, which is handling the film’s North American distribution. 

    However, reactions to the trailer on X were mixed, with some viewers criticizing its visual style, calling the frames too similar to Eggers’ previous movies. Others praised the footage for its gritty and raw depiction of the 13th century. 

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    A dark, foreboding forest scene with a lone figure holding a spear, and two wolf-like dogs. The atmosphere suggests a historical or fantasy setting related to Hollywood's nepo baby plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Focus Features

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    In an interview with Empire, Eggers admitted that while the nighttime photography is fairly similar to his other movies, he and cinematographer Jarin Blaschke tried to create a “unique look” for Werwulf

    “We also did an orthochromatic post-process that makes everyone’s skin tones look extra wrecked. And we found a way to give it the grain structure of black-and-white film,” he shared.

    The duo aimed for a richly textured, dirty aesthetic that would make the medieval setting feel even harsher and more gruesome.

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    Werwulf is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but if they're not going to use real werewolves then it totally breaks the immersion for me

    3
    3points
    reply
    andrewpullen avatar
    Andrew
    Andrew
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've absolutely loved all of Eggers' films so far - very excited for this. His cast always knocks it out of the park.

    0
    0points
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    User avatar
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    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but if they're not going to use real werewolves then it totally breaks the immersion for me

    3
    3points
    reply
    andrewpullen avatar
    Andrew
    Andrew
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've absolutely loved all of Eggers' films so far - very excited for this. His cast always knocks it out of the park.

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    0points
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