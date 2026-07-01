Fans Can’t Ignore Hollywood’s “Plastic Surgery Blindness” After Nepo Baby’s Shocking Transformation

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Robert Eggers‘ next film is already igniting heated debate, but not for the reason fans expected.

As anticipation builds for the period horror epic Werwulf, Lily-Rose Depp’s haunting transformation is drawing widespread attention. However, the first-look images also sparked a fresh debate over Hollywood’s obsession with cosmetic enhancements.

Highlights Lily-Rose Depp drops a striking new look for Robert Eggers’ new movie.

Fans clash over one detail they say shatters period movie immersion.

Werwulf's first trailer fuels fresh buzz alongside a growing controversy.

As the debate intensified online, here’s why Eggers’ new movie is generating mixed reactions online.

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Lily-Rose Depp’s transformation for Werwulf leaves fans stunned

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On June 29, the first-look images for Robert Eggers’ upcoming movie Werwulf were unveiled online. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a farmer cursed with lycanthropy in 13th-century England.

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, plays the cursed farmer’s wife. The 27-year-old also played the lead role in the filmmaker’s previous film, Nosferatu. However, the actress looked unrecognizable in drab peasant clothes and appeared with a cleft lip.

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Image credits: Focus Features

On X, fans praised Depp and Taylor-Johnson’s transformations, saying their rugged appearances enhanced the period authenticity and eerie atmosphere Eggers’ films are known for.

“Oh, Lily, I’m loving this path for you,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “So happy that Lily-Rose Depp is out acting her father.”

“That hooded look on Aaron is terrifying in the best way,” a third person said.

The one detail fans say breaks immersion in Robert Eggers’ films

Image credits: Focus Features

Despite the excitement surrounding Werwulf, one fan pointed to a detail they said consistently breaks immersion in Eggers’ films.

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On X, a user shared pictures of actress Nicole Kidman from The Northman and Sarah Stephens from The Witch.

“I feel kinda bad for Eggers bc he has bad plastic surgery blindness,” they wrote.

The user further claimed that while Eggers’ films were otherwise authentic to their period setting, the casting of actresses who had undergone alleged cosmetic enhancements detracted from the viewing experience.

Image credits: Focus Features

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The post attracted more than 1.5 million views, with several fans agreeing with the user’s assessment.

One person asked for Kidman to be “banned from period pieces immediately,” while another pointed to Lily-Rose Depp as a more “obvious example” of Hollywood’s reliance on cosmetic procedures.

I feel kinda bad for Eggers bc he has bad plastic surgery blindness and he spends all this time on period detail without realizing that something else is breaking the viewer’s immersion pic.twitter.com/ScaCwxQ2QN — ah (@weakespresso) June 29, 2026

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Despite this, many users defended the director and his casting choices, arguing that the alleged cosmetic enhancements were not an issue for them. Some users offered narrative explanations for the actresses’ appearances, while others argued that women in film are held to an “unfair standard.”

“Werewolves, lighthouses, and vampires (all fictional things) are in his movies, but a little Botox and facelifting is where we draw the line?” one user asked.

Robert Eggers breaks down Werwulf as the first trailer earns mixed reactions

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Later that day, the first trailer for Werwulf was released as the online debate continued. It reportedly surpassed 60 million views in its first 24 hours, becoming the most-watched trailer for Focus Features, which is handling the film’s North American distribution.

However, reactions to the trailer on X were mixed, with some viewers criticizing its visual style, calling the frames too similar to Eggers’ previous movies. Others praised the footage for its gritty and raw depiction of the 13th century.

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Image credits: Focus Features

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In an interview with Empire, Eggers admitted that while the nighttime photography is fairly similar to his other movies, he and cinematographer Jarin Blaschke tried to create a “unique look” for Werwulf.

“We also did an orthochromatic post-process that makes everyone’s skin tones look extra wrecked. And we found a way to give it the grain structure of black-and-white film,” he shared.

The duo aimed for a richly textured, dirty aesthetic that would make the medieval setting feel even harsher and more gruesome.

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Werwulf is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2026.