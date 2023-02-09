Some time ago, we compiled a list featuring some of the best black and white movies that, in the public eye, have stood the test of time and remained treasured years after their initial release. Besides the film's contents and both historical and cultural value, the B&W color scheme gives these black and white movies an evergreen quality. Apart from that, B&W cinematography allows the spectator to focus on focal aspects of the scene by eliminating any color distractions and focusing the viewers' attention on what's in the frame.

While the color scheme plays a big part in the movie's appeal (and modern color cinema proves that), films are typically considered masterworks if they can "make the cut" to modern times. And many of the old classic movies shot in B&W have endured. Although old classic movies filmed in grayscale may not appeal to everyone, they are regarded as classic movies for a reason. When someone in the AskReddit community asked, "Which black and white movies are absolutely worth watching?" Many classic film enthusiasts shared their top pics for black and white movies well worth giving a watch today.

Below, we've compiled some of the best answers from the thread, revealing the best old movies (and one recent flick) filmed in B&W, which, according to Redditors, are still very much worth seeing.