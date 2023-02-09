45 Black And White Movies Absolutely Worth Seeing, As Shared By People In This Online Thread
Some time ago, we compiled a list featuring some of the best black and white movies that, in the public eye, have stood the test of time and remained treasured years after their initial release. Besides the film's contents and both historical and cultural value, the B&W color scheme gives these black and white movies an evergreen quality. Apart from that, B&W cinematography allows the spectator to focus on focal aspects of the scene by eliminating any color distractions and focusing the viewers' attention on what's in the frame.
While the color scheme plays a big part in the movie's appeal (and modern color cinema proves that), films are typically considered masterworks if they can "make the cut" to modern times. And many of the old classic movies shot in B&W have endured. Although old classic movies filmed in grayscale may not appeal to everyone, they are regarded as classic movies for a reason. When someone in the AskReddit community asked, "Which black and white movies are absolutely worth watching?" Many classic film enthusiasts shared their top pics for black and white movies well worth giving a watch today.
Below, we've compiled some of the best answers from the thread, revealing the best old movies (and one recent flick) filmed in B&W, which, according to Redditors, are still very much worth seeing. Do you agree with Redditors' selection of must-watch old movies? Then make sure to give those entries an upvote! Also, do you have a favorite black and white movie? Let us know in the comments!
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
Talltist said:
"It's a wonderful life."
I tried to watch It's a Wonderful Life back in 2009 with my sister, but it was playing on TV and they scheduled ads seemingly every five minutes. We gave up.
pippyLONGsocking replied:
"Last year, we were trying to find a Christmas movies to watch and decided to give it a try. We supposed it was probably going to be overhyped, but why not. Holy crap. It's amazing. And so sincere given that a lot of Christmas movies from the past few decades have often been family comedies where everyone's just trying to get through being around each other for the holidays. This and A Christmas story are my two favorites."
I love this Movie, I watched it over Christmas last year just simply because I found it whilst browsing. Such a classic but it was lovely to watch again
To Kill A Mockingbird (1962)
MissionWide said:
"To Kill a Mockingbird."
99thoughtballunes replied:
"I am required to teach this to high schoolers. I am both astonished and completely unsurprised every year at how many of them develop a crush on Gregory Peck."
Tomb5t0ne replied:
"Atticus Finch has been rated as one of the best fictional fathers many times before."
Casablanca (1942)
BoringAccountName78 said:
"Casablanca."
Lahmmom replied:
"I thought it was full of cliche phrases and scenes when I watched it. The I realized they INVENTED phrases everyone else quoted."
fanoffzeph replied:
"It's not the most classic but "out of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine" has always moved me. Sometimes you can't escape fate!"
Mr Smith Goes To Washington (1939)
chadmac81 said:
"Mr Smith Goes To Washington."
musicnothing replied:
"Shockingly relevant even today."
eddyathome replied:
"This is how a filibuster should work."
Twelve Angry Men (1957)
Listening_Heads said:
"Twelve Angry Men (1957)"
TooOldForACleverName replied:
"My dad with dementia has about a half dozen movies he watches over and over (and over and over). Twelve Angry Men is one of them."
LydditeShells replied:
"I can’t recommend this enough. People always think it s*cks when I say the entire movie happens basically in one room (sure, there’s the bathroom, too, and the beginning and end have the courtroom and outside), but it’s still one of my favorite movies.
Testament to how you can have riveting action with just dialogue, not throwing around explosions and fight scenes."
Young Frankenstein (1974)
InsomniaDreams said:
"Young Frankenstein."
Maso_TGN replied:
"It’s pronounced Fronkensteen!"
Psycho (1960)
CentralTown776 said:
"Psycho."
JupiterTarts replied:
"I had the pleasure of going into this movie without knowing anything else but the shower scene and my god, what a thrill ride. Go into this movie as movie with as little information as you can, and you'll be in for a real treat."
AntoblueSmithKiddo replied:
"To be completely honest, one of the reasons I hadn't watched Hitchcock movies was because I had a weird feeling of "obsolescence" because of old time and black & white film.
I couldn't be more wrong. I haven't been more intrigued by a movie in a long time. Literally i couldn't take my eyes of the screen and i was all the time at the edge of my seat.
Completely recommended."
My mom saw this when it was in theaters for it's first release. She said it scared the caca out of her, but her boyfriend was way more scared. 😂
Some Like It Hot (1959)
freerangelibrarian said:
"Some Like It Hot."
yogorilla37 replied:
"I sat down to watch it one night not expecting much, I never expected anything as hilarious as it was!"
Beer_Is_So_Awesome replied:
"This is still a very funny movie. It has a lot of opportunities to go very wrong, especially when viewed 60+ years later, and it somehow stays on track."
Also great jacking off movie. There will never be a woman hotter than Marilyn Monroe. She exudes sex.
Schindler's List (1993)
honey_rainbow said:
"Schindler's List."
Chaps_and_salsa replied:
"Best movie I’ll only ever watch once."
Fair_University replied:
"My wife and I call it a 'once every ten years' movie. Heavy stuff."
mr_blanket replied:
"The black and white of it all just makes the rare color parts hit even harder. Truly a masterpiece."
I just can't with this movie. Once for required high school viewing they showed it in class. I cried. Even in highschool, I was over 6' and 200lbs. No one expected the big guy to cry. This is a terrible, wonderful, beautiful, awful movie that everyone needs to watch at least once.
La Haine (1995)
tomriddlegiggles said:
"La Haine."
crazyfugitive replied:
"Young Vincent Cassel and his finger guns! I should watch this again, I have it on Blu-ray somewhere."
The Lighthouse (2019)
A23723 said:
"The lighthouse."
Danthezooman replied:
"There it is! I remember when it came out and I thought "Boy that seems dumb and I don't really like Robert Pattinson" but after hearing that it gets crazy I had to watch. Now it's one of my favorite movies, I don't want to give to much away, but I am fond of the lobster."
Harvey (1950)
BudgetGlittering350 said: "Harvey (1950)" junkeee999 replied: "One of my favorite movies. Years ago my mother used to say to me, she'd say, 'In this world, Elwood, you must be oh so smart or oh so pleasant.' Well, for years I was smart. I recommend pleasant. You may quote me. This line has always stuck with me and has grown more true as time goes by. Learning to let go."
Roman Holiday (1953)
Stormy_the_bay said:
"Roman Holiday and Bringing Up Baby."
doom32x replied:
"Roman Holiday is one of the earliest Romantic Comedies I've seen in which I can see tropes that are still used in more modern movies."
Metropolis (1927)
heisdeadjim_au said: "Metropolis."
traumatransfixes replied: "I saw this on the big screen once and it was amazing."
Modern Times (1936)
WM_Weeb said:
"Modern Times from Charlie Chaplin."
georgesDenizot replied:
"Also the dictator by Chaplin."
Dr. Strangelove (1964)
shamwowj said:
"Dr. Strangelove."
clintj1975 replied:
"Mein Führer! I can walk!"
aspidities_87 replied:
"When he’s struggling to hold his hand down I f*cking die every time."
MrOnlineToughGuy replied:
"The movie pairs well with a nice glass of grain alcohol and rainwater."
Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? (1962)
Back2Bach said: "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" angrybonejuice replied: "I can’t believe I had to go so far to find this… my dad’s Baby Jane impression immediately after my first watch will always stick with me." JerryCalzone replied: "When one can not do special effects, one relies on a good script and timing to rattle the audience."
Such an amazing film, i'm a huge Bette Davis fan and this really is one of her best films. For such a beautiful and classic actress to play that particular role when Hollywood was ' all about' glamour and glitz .. all I say is that she still has me in awe each and every time I watch it.
All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
SquareSquirrel224 said:
"All quiet on the western front."
TriTowel replied:
"Had to scroll wayyyy too far for this. Very significant movie."
Koi_002 replied:
"The fact that most of the actors were german WWI veterans make the film so much more visceral. A true anti war film."
The only movie my grandfather ever saw in his childhood. WWII came fast in the 30s, and his childhood ended at 16 when they wanted soldiers. But this movie was his last movie watched without personally knowing war. He said the movie was scarily accurate.
The Bad Seed (1956)
SleepyAxew said: "The Bad Seed (1956)" throwaway33704 replied: "Sometimes when I annoy my mom I say 'oh I've got the prettiest mother' lol." APerfectCircle0 replied: "My favourite! Even better if you read the book first."
Seven Samurai (1954)
SKINNERNSC said:
"Seven Samurai, original 1954 version."
DCDHermes replied:
"I mean, all of Kurosawa."
wingmasterjon replied:
"Everyone throwing out Samurai films but Ikiru and High and Low are my favorites from him."
Double Indemnity (1944)
shamwowj said:
"Double Indemnity."
realteamme replied:
"Every Billy Wilder movie."
All About Eve (1950)
ronron5000 said: "All About Eve." BBMcBeadle replied: "Fasten your seatbelt… it’s going to be a bumpy night. I don’t know what’s better… that line or Bette Davis’ delivery. An amazing bit of Hollywood magic. Right up there with Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard Alright Mr DeMille, I’m Ready for My Closeup."
The Night Of The Hunter (1955)
cabeleirae said:
"The Night of the Hunter."
Brendozer replied:
"This is my personal favorite. Robert Mitchum just makes one of the most terrifying characters in film history."
The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951)
sdcritter said:
"The Day The Earth Stood Still."
needsvampires replied:
"I remember watching my fair share of older sci-fi on TV in the 80s. Most of it is run of the mill “monster” movies.
The Day the Earth Stood Still treats sci-fi seriously. It was such a treat compared to other stuff from the era."
I love Keanu Reeves, but his movie was mucho mierda. Let's see if BP censors Spanish swears. Edit: yay, can say swears in Spanish. No swearing was una joda!
The Apartment (1960)
iamabigfanofbacon said:
"The Apartment."
Englishbirdy replied:
"I heard it was a comedy but I found it really sad."
iamabigfanofbacon replied:
"Oh I cry every time I watch it! But I also laugh a bunch, and feel satisfied when the final shot fades."
Night Of The Living Dead (1968)
Talltist said: "Night of the living dead." netplayer23 replied: "The first movie that ever terrified me!"
It Happened One Night (1934)
queenofidiots said:
"It Happened One Night."
squirrelcat88 replied:
"You watch it and think, this is funny but isn’t it a cliche? And then you realize - this is where the cliche actually came from."
Paper Moon (1973)
pete_sidewalk said:
"Paper Moon."
Dogmum77 replied:
"Watched this on the weekend for the first time since I was a teen and read the book. It was my husband’s first time. Still amazing. Holds up just as brilliantly. Every performance is gold."
Philadelphia Story (1940)
JacksNTag said:
"Philadelphia Story."
UsusallyKindaHappy replied:
"This absolutely. Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart, and Katharine Hepburn all in one movie. Saw this on AMC as a teenager and I still remember being riveted. Watch it every year without fail. It’s wonderful.
Jimmy Stewart’s drunk scene was the best I ever saw until Mare of Easttown."
Rebecca (1940)
sunshinesmiles34 said:
"Rebecca. It's Alfred Hitchcock."
ClaudetteRose replied:
"I think that is my favorite Hitchcock film, but I will go see any Hitchcock that is showing on the big screen, any day."
On The Waterfront (1954)
On the Waterfront said:
"On the Waterfront."
phraca replied:
"Watching this film was what made me love old movies."
When_3_become_2 replied:
"It’s disturbing how few people have seen this film in comparison to other 50’s dramas which it’s far better then. It’s basically perfect. Peak Kazan about a relevant topic, peak Brando, great great music."
The Longest Day (1962)
tbr6742 said:
"The Longest Day."
nickthegeek replied:
"Calm yourself, Pluskat. Where are these thousand ships heading?
STRAIGHT FOR ME!"
So good.
renegrape replied:
"Rewatched recently. So friggin good."
Seventh Seal (1957)
Seventh seal said:
"Seventh seal."
DidjaCinchIt replied:
"Almost anything by Ingmar Bergman, especially:
The Hour of the Wolf.
Through a Glass Darkly.
The Virgin Spring."
fresh_k88 replied:
"My sister and I always reenact the scene when the knight meets Death. Classic."
Clerks (1994)
Hex_Rey said:
"Clerks."
GhostPantherAssualt replied:
"'You know, there's a million fine looking women in the world dude, but they don't all bring you lasagna at work. Most of them just cheat on you.'"
vizard0 replied:
"This inspired me to break up with/not get back together again for the fourth (I think) time the girl who I dated on and off for a few years in high school. One of the best things I did for my mental health as a teenager."
Citizen Kane (1941)
shamwowj said:
"Citizen Kane."
onemanandhishat replied:
"Citizen Kane is not only an excellent film in its own right, but the construction of shots were ahead of their time. For someone who wants to get into black and white films it's a great entry point because it feels like a modern film with a change in colour grading, as opposed to the more stagey composition of earlier films."
The Thin Man (1934)
haveakiki said:
"The Thin Man."
hp640us replied: "The murderer is right in this room. Sitting at this table. You may serve the fish."
wilyquixote replied:
"A low-key great Christmas movie too."
Arsenic And Old Lace (1944)
IamAPottato said:
"Arsenic and old lace."
smitch_hitter replied:
"This was my recommendation! One of my favs. Cary Grant is so over the top (apparently even he thought so) but I love it. Cracks me up."
ButterflyOld8220 replied:
"Every Cary Grant movie is worth watching!"
Edit: Opps,, wrong place. This is a great movie too though :)
Duck Soup (1933)
throwaway00101100 said:
"Duck Soup (1933)"
FlametopFred replied:
"I was big into the Marx Brothers in my twenties and watched all their films and read all their biographies. They were, in their way and in their time, big like the Beatles were. Breakthrough and innovative - even though it's hard to imagine that now. Their stage shows were supposed to have been just killer.
100 years ago they shaped pop culture."
Pi (1998)
Imbetterthanthis1138 said:
"Pi."
AdLiving6844 replied:
"Ugh. I love pi but I can never watch it again. I think it's that brain scene. I sometimes find myself thinking about it and just shudder."
The Women (1939)
bingodobberslaughter said: "The Women! And it has this amazing and bizarre fashion show sequence which is the only scene in color. I love it." traumatransfixes replied: "This movie is really well done. Second this for sure. There wouldn’t have been Sex and the City without this and I’ll fight anyone who says otherwise."
Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf (1966)
tryingtoactcasual said:
"Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
DidjaCinchIt replied:
"You can watch two marriages unravel for the price of one! I’ve seen a couple of live productions. They can’t hold a candle to Taylor & Burton."
unityforall replied:
"So good, but so heart wrenching."
Sunset Boulevard (1950)
han7nah said:
"Sunset Boulevard!"
R0CKAFELLA_ replied:
"All my life I've heard about this film and the other day I saw that it was available to stream so I watched and was enthralled. Such a great movie."
Marty (1955)
"Marty (1955) starring Ernest Borgnine (who won an Oscar for the title role) and Betsy Blair. Great acting, great script by Paddy Chayefsky. Just a brilliant film."
M (1931)
IceyCoolRunnings said:
"M."
idontcareaboutthenam replied:
"Very old movie that has aged shockingly little! One of the most suspenseful films I've ever watched."
Virtual_Iago replied:
"This is Lang's greatest film. I know Metropolis tends to get more plaudits but Lorre's performance is disturbingly brilliant."
Grapes Of Wrath (1940)
Oceanliving32 said:
"Grapes of Wrath."
brettohyeah replied:
"I came here to say this. I just watched it recently, and it is so good, and also strangely timeless!"
