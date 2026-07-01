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New Jersey Middle School Forced To Recall Yearbook And Launch Investigation After Baby Photo Sparks Uproar
East Brook Middle School sign. New Jersey middle school embroiled in yearbook controversy over a baby photo uproar.
Social Issues, Society

New Jersey Middle School Forced To Recall Yearbook And Launch Investigation After Baby Photo Sparks Uproar

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A middle school in New Jersey has launched an investigation over the inclusion of a yearbook photo authorities described as a “serious mistake.”

The image in question was a black-and-white photo of Adolf Hitler, reportedly taken after his birth in 1889.

East Brook Middle School has recalled the yearbooks and is working to replace them.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • East Brook Middle School recalled its yearbooks after a baby photo of Adolf Hitler was included.
    • The New Jersey middle school condemned the incident as a "severe breach" of its values and launched an investigation.
    • The Bergen County Prosecutor classified the act as a "bias incident."

    A New Jersey middle school recalled its yearbooks over an incident one parent described as a “stupid prank”
    East Brook Middle School in New Jersey, where a yearbook baby photo sparked uproar and an investigation.

    Image credits: ABC7Chicago

    The school, part of the Paramus Public School District, is investigating who approved the inclusion of the image among the baby photos of the graduating eighth graders.

    The scandal erupted after a teacher identified the baby in the image while a group of 13-year-old students were signing each other’s yearbooks.

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    The student who submitted Hitler’s photo has been identified, according to NBC 4 New York.

    A New Jersey middle school yearbook spread showing a baby photo amidst blurred images, sparking a recall.

    Image credits: ABC7Chicago

    A comment asking about the 1889 black and white baby photo in the New Jersey middle school yearbook.

    The school’s principal, Ryan Aupperlee, sent a letter to parents condemning the incident.

    “An image of him [Hitler] has no place in a yearbook created for our students. It does not reflect who we are or what East Brook stands for, and we condemn its inclusion without reservation,” Aupperlee wrote, per ABC7 New York.

    “I want to be direct with you: the presence of this image is unacceptable.

    “Even if the image was not immediately recognizable to those paging through the book, its inclusion in an official school publication is a severe breach of our values.”

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    A 13-year-old student submitted a photograph of Adolf Hitler as a baby
    The controversial baby photo, a black and white image from 1889, in the New Jersey middle school yearbook.

    Image credits: Liaison Agency/Getty Images

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    A comment stating Theres no mustache, in response to the baby photo in the New Jersey middle school yearbook.

    A social media comment about a baby photo, assuming the child was born with a mustache, relating to the New Jersey middle school yearbook recall.

    The letter concluded, “Thank you for your patience, understanding, and trust as we work to make this right. We remain committed to ensuring that our school reflects the values of respect, inclusion, and dignity for every member of our community.”

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    The principal also told families in his letter that the school was collaborating with law enforcement to investigate how the photograph made it into the final publication.

    An archival photo of a large crowd gathered for a speech, unrelated to the New Jersey middle school yearbook recall and baby photo uproar.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    Chris DiPiazza, the mayor of Paramus, wrote on Facebook that he was aware of the “unfortunate incident” and had contacted the school district’s superintendent and the local police chief.

    “Our borough’s strength has always been because we are a town welcoming to all faiths and home to numerous houses of worship,” he stated.

    Speaking with NBC 4 New York, he insisted that the inclusion of the photo does not represent the entire community.

    “When anything happens like this, it’s disappointing because I know one bad apple doesn’t reflect the 27,000 residents that love this community and call it home.” 

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    The school has launched an investigation to identify who was responsible for the image making it into the final version of the yearbookA close-up of a blurred New Jersey middle school yearbook page showing numbered baby photos, sparking an uproar and recall.

    Image credits: ABC7Chicago

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    A social media comment suggesting keeping recalled New Jersey middle school yearbooks as collector's items due to the baby photo uproar.

    Mike Neibart, a math teacher at the middle school, said that it’s “important for the child to understand his mistake, learn that it’s a serious mistake, but it shouldn’t define his life.”

    A parent called the student’s submission of the image a “stupid prank” that he should be punished for by the school, but did not think law enforcement should get involved.

    However, some residents did not take the incident lightly.

    “I’ve seen kids at the park here who joke about that stuff. It’s not funny at all, it’s just gross,” 17-year-old Jackson Tarabokija told NBC 4 New York

    Two individuals looking through a yearbook, possibly discussing the New Jersey middle school yearbook recall and the controversial baby photo.

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A social media comment suggesting to sell the recalled yearbook as a 'limited edition' after the baby photo uproar.

    The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office did look into the case, classifying it as a “bias incident,” an offense motivated by someone’s race, religion, gender, or orientation, but not a “bias crime.”

    The students graduated from middle school on June 25. It is unclear whether there will be any consequences for the incoming high school freshman.

    A Florida school principal was recently placed on administrative leave over a yearbook quoteNew Jersey middle school students run up the steps of the school building, likely after a yearbook recall and investigation.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    The incident comes weeks after Katie O’Connell, a principal in Florida, was placed on administrative leave after a lyric from Fetty Wap’s Trap Queen was attributed to her in the school yearbook.

    The yearbook reportedly contained an image of the school alongside the quote, “Everybody hating, we just call them fans though! — Mrs. O’Connell.”

    O’Connell denies writing or approving the quote. She claimed the final version of the yearbook she approved did not feature the song lyric and that she is usually referred to as “Miss O” instead of “Mrs. O’Connell.”

    The rapper reacted by sending O’Connell, who has been the principal of Trout Creek Academy in St. Johns County for the past two years, a bouquet of flowers and a letter of support.

    “Principal O’Connell, I hope these flowers lift up your spirit, wishing you the best,” the musician wrote. “God bless from Fetty Wap and the team.”

    Many people condemned the student’s act and those who allowed the image to be published
    A social media comment finding the baby photo yearbook incident 'absolutely hilarious' and worthy of a 'prank award'.

    A social media comment saying the New Jersey middle school baby photo incident is 'not right' but 'not unfunny either'.

    A social media comment discussing the New Jersey middle school yearbook baby photo controversy and the recognition of baby Hitler.

    New Jersey Middle School yearbook recall: a user comment about replacing 271,000 copies instead of 6 million.

    New Jersey Middle School yearbook recall: a user comment suggesting the student responsible for the baby photo was an aspiring artist.

    New Jersey Middle School yearbook recall: a user comment humorously referring to a baby photo as a 'chill toddler'.

    New Jersey Middle School yearbook recall: a user comment pointing out the black-and-white baby photo implies a person over 40.

    New Jersey Middle School yearbook recall: a user comment indicating the baby photo was intentional, not an accident.

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on a police investigation into a yearbook baby photo prank causing an uproar.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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