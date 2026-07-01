Happy birthday to Missy Elliott , Pamela Anderson , and Liv Tyler ! July 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Rapper and Actress Missy Elliott, 55 An American rapper and record producer, Missy Elliott reshaped hip-hop with her innovative sound and visually stunning music videos. Melissa Arnette Elliott achieved global fame with groundbreaking albums like Supa Dupa Fly and collected five Grammy Awards for her impactful work.



Little-known fact: Missy Elliott formed her first all-female R&B group, Fayze, which later became Sista, at age 18.

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#2 Canadian-American Model and Actress Pamela Anderson, 59 Known globally for her iconic roles, Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American actress and model who became a symbol of 1990s pop culture. She gained massive recognition from her starring role on the television series Baywatch and later became an outspoken animal rights activist.

Anderson's career has seen a resurgence, including a Broadway debut and award nominations for recent film work.



Little-known fact: Pamela Anderson was discovered at a BC Lions football game after being shown on the stadium’s Jumbotron while wearing a Labatt's Beer T-shirt.

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#3 American Actress Liv Tyler, 49 A captivating American actress, Liv Tyler transitioned from modeling to acclaimed film roles, enchanting audiences with her ethereal beauty and dramatic depth. Best known as Arwen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, she has also graced the screen in blockbusters like Armageddon and critically praised independent features.



Little-known fact: She initially believed musician Todd Rundgren was her biological father until discovering the truth about Steven Tyler at age ten.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Debbie Harry, 81 Renowned for her cool charisma and distinctive vocal style, American singer-songwriter Deborah Ann Harry became an icon as the lead vocalist for the groundbreaking band Blondie. She is celebrated for a string of chart-topping hits, blending punk, new wave, and disco sounds that reshaped popular music.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Deborah Ann Harry worked a variety of jobs, including a Playboy Bunny and a go-go dancer in New Jersey discothèques.

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#5 Canadian Actor and Producer Dan Aykroyd, 74 A Canadian actor and comedian, Dan Aykroyd rose to fame as an original cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live. He co-wrote and starred in the iconic films The Blues Brothers and Ghostbusters, showcasing his unique blend of deadpan humor and imaginative storytelling. Aykroyd also launched successful business ventures like Crystal Head Vodka.



Little-known fact: Daniel Edward Aykroyd was diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome at age 12 and later with Asperger syndrome.

#6 Canadian Singer-Songwriter and Dancer Tate Mcrae, 23 Known for her blend of raw emotion and dynamic choreography, Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae captivated audiences with her powerful voice and vulnerable lyrics. Her viral hit “You Broke Me First” propelled her to global fame, followed by chart-topping albums like Think Later and numerous Juno Awards, including Artist of the Year. McRae also integrates her extensive dance background into her electrifying live performances.



Little-known fact: She voiced Spot Splatter Splash for the Lalaloopsy franchise from 2013 to 2015 before her music career took off.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Chloe Bailey, 28 Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, American singer and actress Chloe Bailey captivated audiences with her powerful vocals and confident stage presence. She gained widespread recognition as one half of the Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle and later launched a successful solo career with her platinum single “Have Mercy.” Bailey also received an NAACP Image Award for her role in Praise This.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Chloe Bailey appeared in Beyoncé’s 2003 film The Fighting Temptations at a young age.

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#8 American Actor Alan Ruck, 70 Recognized for his versatile character work, American actor Alan Ruck has captivated audiences across film and acclaimed television. He famously portrayed Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and gained renewed acclaim as Connor Roy in the HBO series Succession.



His extensive career spans over 100 credits on screen and stage.



Little-known fact: He briefly worked in a Sears warehouse shipping department after moving to Los Angeles, experiencing a career lull.

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#9 American Actress Storm Reid, 23 Renowned for her mature screen presence, American actress Storm Reid rose to fame as Meg Murry in Disney's A Wrinkle in Time. She later garnered a Primetime Emmy Award for her powerful role in The Last of Us. Beyond acting, Reid co-founded a production company and launched a brand with philanthropic initiatives.



Little-known fact: Storm Reid began her acting career with a television commercial when she was just three years old.

#10 French Actor Léa Seydoux, 41 Renowned for her nuanced and captivating presence, French actress Léa Seydoux has carved a distinguished career in both independent and blockbuster cinema. She secured a historic Palme d'Or at Cannes for Blue Is the Warmest Colour and became a recurring figure in the James Bond franchise. Her impactful roles span from art-house dramas to major Hollywood productions, consistently garnering critical acclaim.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Léa Seydoux initially aspired to become an opera singer but decided against it due to shyness.

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