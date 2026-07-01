Who Is Missy Elliott? Melissa Arnette Elliott is an American rapper, singer, and producer, celebrated for her groundbreaking music and innovative visual artistry. Her distinctive style has left an indelible mark on hip-hop. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1997 debut album Supa Dupa Fly, which quickly achieved platinum status and spawned chart-topping singles. Elliott’s unique sound and creative music videos solidified her as a visionary artist.

Full Name Melissa Arnette Elliott Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Manor High School Father Ronnie Elliott Mother Patricia Elliott

Early Life and Education Born on July 1, 1971, in Portsmouth, Virginia, Missy Elliott grew up in a challenging household as an only child. Her mother, Patricia Elliott, provided constant support and encouragement for her early musical interests. She attended Manor High School, graduating in 1990, where her passion for music began to take shape through singing in the church choir and early performances for family members.

Notable Relationships Missy Elliott maintains a private personal life and is unmarried. She has been romantically linked to various entertainers over the years, though she has never publicly confirmed any long-term partners. Elliott does not have children, despite once jokingly referring to her two Yorkshire terrier dogs as her sons. She has expressed an interest in adoption in the past.

Career Highlights Missy Elliott’s impact on hip-hop includes her six platinum-certified albums, a record for a female rapper, and selling over 30 million records in the US alone. Hits like “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control” defined an era. Beyond her solo work, Elliott launched her own Gold Mind record label and is a prolific songwriter and producer for artists such as Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, and Beyoncé. To date, Elliott has collected five Grammy Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and was the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.