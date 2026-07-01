Who Is Liv Tyler? Liv Rundgren Tyler is an American actress known for her striking presence and versatile roles across genres. Her distinct ethereal quality and deep gaze have made her a beloved figure in cinema. She rose to international prominence with her role as Arwen Undómiel in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, which became a global box office phenomenon. Her performance solidified her status as a compelling leading lady.

Full Name Liv Rundgren Tyler Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education York Preparatory School Father Steven Tyler Mother Bebe Buell Siblings Mia Tyler, Chelsea Anna Tyler Foster, Taj Monroe Tallarico Kids Milo William Langdon, Sailor Gene Gardner, Lula Rose Gardner

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Liv Tyler grew up largely unaware that Steven Tyler of Aerosmith was her biological father, believing musician Todd Rundgren was her dad. Her mother, Bebe Buell, a model, raised her during these early years. She attended schools like the Congressional School of Virginia and York Preparatory School, shifting her focus from early modeling jobs to acting. This early redirection set the stage for her diverse film career.

Notable Relationships Liv Tyler was married to British musician Royston Langdon, with whom she shares a son. Prior to that, she was in a high-profile relationship with actor Joaquin Phoenix. She later became engaged to sports and entertainment manager David Gardner, with whom she has two more children. The couple ended their engagement in recent years, but co-parent their family.

Career Highlights Liv Tyler’s film career soared with her iconic portrayal of Arwen Undómiel in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. This role brought her global recognition and solidified her place in fantasy cinema, becoming one of the highest-grossing film franchises ever. She also starred in the blockbuster disaster film Armageddon, which grossed over $550 million worldwide. Beyond these successes, Tyler gained critical acclaim for roles in independent dramas like Stealing Beauty, and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.