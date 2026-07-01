Tate McRae: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tate McRae
July 1, 2003
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
23 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Tate McRae?
Tate Rosner McRae is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her raw emotional honesty and captivating dance performances. Her music often explores themes of heartbreak and self-discovery.
She first gained widespread notice with her 2020 single “You Broke Me First,” which became a global hit. The track resonated widely and launched her into mainstream pop.
|Full Name
|Tate Rosner McRae
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Jack Hughes
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|The American International School Muscat, Drewitz Dance Productions, YYC Dance Project, School of Alberta Ballet, Western Canada High School
|Father
|Todd McRae
|Mother
|Tanja Rosner
|Siblings
|Tucker McRae
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Calgary, Alberta, Tate Rosner McRae’s early life was immersed in dance, with her mother, a German dance instructor, fostering her artistic development. She also lived in Oman for three years due to her father’s work.
Returning to Calgary at age eight, she trained intensively at Drewitz Dance Productions and her mother’s YYC Dance Project, later studying ballet at the School of Alberta Ballet. McRae graduated online from Western Canada High School in 2021.
Notable Relationships
Tate Rosner McRae is currently dating NHL player Jack Hughes, having publicly confirmed their relationship in 2026. Prior to this, she was linked to hockey player Cole Sillinger and musician The Kid Laroi.
McRae has no children and keeps her focus primarily on her burgeoning career.
Career Highlights
Tate Rosner McRae’s debut studio album I Used to Think I Could Fly and sophomore release Think Later established her as a global pop force. The album Think Later featured the Billboard Global 200 number-one single “Greedy.”
Beyond her chart success, McRae earned recognition as the youngest musician on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2021. She also collaborated on the soundtrack for F1 and became a brand ambassador for Maybelline.
To date, McRae has collected multiple Juno Awards, including Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Greedy” in 2024, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop music.
Signature Quote
“Nothing is cringy. Nothing is embarrassing. Life is too short.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 30, 2026
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