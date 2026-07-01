Who Is Tate McRae? Tate Rosner McRae is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her raw emotional honesty and captivating dance performances. Her music often explores themes of heartbreak and self-discovery. She first gained widespread notice with her 2020 single “You Broke Me First,” which became a global hit. The track resonated widely and launched her into mainstream pop.

Full Name Tate Rosner McRae Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jack Hughes Net Worth $5 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education The American International School Muscat, Drewitz Dance Productions, YYC Dance Project, School of Alberta Ballet, Western Canada High School Father Todd McRae Mother Tanja Rosner Siblings Tucker McRae

Early Life and Education Growing up in Calgary, Alberta, Tate Rosner McRae’s early life was immersed in dance, with her mother, a German dance instructor, fostering her artistic development. She also lived in Oman for three years due to her father’s work. Returning to Calgary at age eight, she trained intensively at Drewitz Dance Productions and her mother’s YYC Dance Project, later studying ballet at the School of Alberta Ballet. McRae graduated online from Western Canada High School in 2021.

Notable Relationships Tate Rosner McRae is currently dating NHL player Jack Hughes, having publicly confirmed their relationship in 2026. Prior to this, she was linked to hockey player Cole Sillinger and musician The Kid Laroi. McRae has no children and keeps her focus primarily on her burgeoning career.

Career Highlights Tate Rosner McRae’s debut studio album I Used to Think I Could Fly and sophomore release Think Later established her as a global pop force. The album Think Later featured the Billboard Global 200 number-one single “Greedy.” Beyond her chart success, McRae earned recognition as the youngest musician on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2021. She also collaborated on the soundtrack for F1 and became a brand ambassador for Maybelline. To date, McRae has collected multiple Juno Awards, including Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Greedy” in 2024, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop music.