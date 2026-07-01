Who Is Dan Aykroyd? Daniel Edward Aykroyd is a Canadian actor and comedian, celebrated for his distinctive deadpan humor and sharp comedic timing. His versatile performances often blend absurdity with a grounded, intelligent wit. He first gained widespread notice as an original cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where his unique characters and collaborations quickly became iconic. His portrayal of Elwood Blues set a new standard for musical comedy.

Full Name Daniel Edward Aykroyd Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $200 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Carleton University Father Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd Mother Lorraine Hélène Marie Gougeon Siblings Peter Aykroyd Kids Danielle Alexandra Aykroyd, Belle Kingston Aykroyd, Stella Irene Augustus Aykroyd

Early Life and Education Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Daniel Edward Aykroyd grew up in a family with a rich background, including his civil engineer father, Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd, and secretary mother, Lorraine Hélène Marie Gougeon. Early exposure to diverse influences shaped his creative path. He attended St. Pius X High School and later studied criminology and sociology at Carleton University, where he also engaged in campus theater. His natural mimicry and comedic talents blossomed during these formative years.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Daniel Edward Aykroyd’s personal life, notably his marriage to actress Donna Dixon, whom he wed in 1983. They met while working on the film Doctor Detroit and remained a prominent Hollywood couple for decades. Aykroyd and Dixon share three daughters: Danielle Alexandra Aykroyd, Belle Kingston Aykroyd, and Stella Irene Augustus Aykroyd. The couple separated in 2022 but remain legally married.

Career Highlights Daniel Edward Aykroyd’s enduring legacy stems from his iconic work on Saturday Night Live, the classic film The Blues Brothers, and the wildly successful Ghostbusters movie franchise. He earned an Emmy Award for his writing on Saturday Night Live in 1977. Beyond acting, Aykroyd launched significant business ventures, co-founding the House of Blues chain of music venues and establishing the Crystal Head Vodka brand. These endeavors showcase his entrepreneurial spirit and diverse interests. He also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Driving Miss Daisy, cementing Aykroyd as a versatile talent in film and television.