Who Is Pamela Anderson? Pamela Anderson is a Canadian actress and model, instantly recognizable for her dynamic screen presence and humanitarian efforts. She has cultivated a public persona that consistently transcends traditional celebrity expectations. Her breakout role as CJ Parker on the hit series Baywatch launched her into international stardom, making her a global household name. This iconic performance solidified her status as a leading figure in 1990s pop culture.

Full Name Pamela Denise Anderson Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Dating Liam Neeson Net Worth $20 million Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Education Highland Secondary School Father Barry W. Anderson Mother Carol Anderson Siblings Gerry Anderson Kids Brandon Thomas Lee, Dylan Jagger Lee

Early Life and Education Growing up in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Pamela Anderson was influenced by her working-class parents, Barry and Carol, who instilled a strong sense of independence. Her great-grandfather, Juho Hyytiäinen, emigrated from Finland. She attended Highland Secondary School in Comox, British Columbia, graduating in 1985. Before finding fame, Anderson worked as a fitness instructor, cultivating a public persona that soon caught the attention of media scouts.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Pamela Anderson’s public life, including marriages to musician Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon. Her relationships often drew intense media scrutiny. Anderson shares two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, with Tommy Lee, with whom she maintains a co-parenting relationship. She is currently dating her Naked Gun co-star, Liam Neeson.

Career Highlights Pamela Anderson’s role as CJ Parker on Baywatch defined a generation of television, reaching over one billion viewers in 148 countries. The series solidified her image as a global sex symbol. Beyond acting, Anderson has launched various ventures, including significant advocacy for animal rights through PETA, for which she is an honorary director. She also released a bestselling memoir, Love, Pamela, in 2023. Her career resurgence in the 2020s included a Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago and a Golden Globe nomination for The Last Showgirl, cementing her as a versatile performer.