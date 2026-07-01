Who Is Debbie Harry? Deborah Ann Harry is an American singer, songwriter, and actress, recognized for her signature platinum blonde hair and magnetic stage presence. She is widely regarded as an icon who merged punk and new wave with mainstream pop. Her breakout moment came as the lead vocalist of Blondie, particularly with the 1978 hit single “Heart of Glass,” which topped charts globally and cemented her status as a pop culture fixture. The song’s disco-influenced sound showcased her versatile artistry.

Full Name Deborah Ann Harry Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Hawthorne High School, Centenary College Father Richard Harry Mother Catherine Harry

Early Life and Education Born Angela Trimble in Miami, Florida, Deborah Ann Harry was adopted at three months old by Richard and Catherine Harry and raised in Hawthorne, New Jersey. She knew about her adoption from age four and grew up singing in a church choir. Harry graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1963 and later earned an Associate of Arts degree from Centenary College in 1965. Before her music career took off, she held various jobs, including working as a Playboy Bunny and a secretary for BBC Radio in New York City.

Notable Relationships Deborah Ann Harry had a significant long-term romantic relationship with Blondie guitarist and cofounder Chris Stein, which lasted thirteen years until their split in 1987. They remained close friends and collaborators after their separation. Harry has no children and has not married. She has publicly stated she is currently single, often joking about the difficulties of dating.

Career Highlights Deborah Ann Harry achieved global stardom as the lead vocalist of Blondie, charting multiple number one singles like “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” and “Rapture” between 1979 and 1981. The band’s 1978 album Parallel Lines propelled them into the rock mainstream. Beyond music, Harry embarked on a successful acting career, appearing in over 40 films and television shows. Notable roles include her lead performance in David Cronenberg’s cult classic Videodrome in 1983 and a memorable part in John Waters’ Hairspray in 1988.