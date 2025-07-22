ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever watched a TV show and found yourself not liking a single character? Like, for some reason, every single persona drives you mad, makes you roll your eyes, or anything along these lines.

Well, if you ever have, you're not alone in this. Apparently, there are plenty of TV shows where viewers could not stand any character that appeared on their screen. And that's what today's list is all about. So, check it out and tell us do you agree with these opinions?

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Four women wearing sunglasses at an outdoor pool party, posing together as part of shows with hard to love characters. Vanderpump Rules. Bonus points because they’re real people.

Buffybot60601 , Bravo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Group of five women standing confidently poolside wearing stylish swimsuits and cover-ups, representing hard to love characters in shows. The Kardashians

    Harkoncito , Hulu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two men in conversation outdoors, one wearing a black cowboy hat and traditional earrings, showcasing hard to love characters. Yellowstone. Everyone sucks, even the characters that are "good" people just suck in other ways. I watched the show actively rooting for all of the characters to suffer.

    u1tr4me0w , Yellowstone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When a writer creates characters, whether for their book, movie, or TV show, they usually strive to make them not one-dimensional, compelling, and basically interesting enough that consumers want to dive into their stories.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Basically, a well-written character is able to build a dynamic with a reader/writer. And it applies not only to the main character of the story, but to everyone else as well, from parental figures, love interests, antiheroes, and villains. 
    #4

    Animated scene with two characters in a modern office, showcasing characters that are very hard to love in TV shows. Bojack Horseman comes close, but there's Todd. I also really like Diane, but I wouldn't call that a popular opinion.

    naomigoat , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two women sitting on a bed talking to a man, scene from a TV show with hard to love characters in a dramatic setting. The White Lotus
    Girls.

    TheRealBritishOne , HBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Two characters with complex personalities stand in front of a mirror, representing shows with hard to love characters. The Sopranos is so good precisely because every character in it is varying degrees of awful.

    shiningsteps , HBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Besides making characters interesting, the creator must also strive to write relatively likable characters, even if they are villains. Because if a viewer/reader does not like them, it’s way less likely that they’re going to stay consuming the piece of media – why torture yourself with someone you can’t stand?

    Yet, sometimes despite the best effort, a character still turns out to be quite unlikeable, at least to some folks. In fact, there are some cases where basically all of the characters turn out to be unsympathetic to consumers. 
    #7

    Young woman with a thoughtful expression, representing characters that are very hard to love in TV shows. Gotta be Euphoria. every single character is unlikable to me.

    ParticularAd6754 , Rotten Tomatoes TV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Three serious office workers in formal attire having a tense discussion in a modern glass-walled meeting room. Succession has a capacious amount of dislikable people.

    AriMeowber , HBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in diaper and glasses stuck in playground spiral bars while woman in jeans and blue shirt stands nearby, scene from shows with hard to love characters. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

    Suitable_Chipmunk_50 , FX Networks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    That’s what today’s list is about – TV shows that ended up having zero likeable characters. Sounds pretty harsh, doesn’t it? How come there is not a single personality that consumers like? Well, as with everything else, it depends on the person – you might have enjoyed some of the characters from these shows, while others couldn’t stand them. 

    After all, all of these are just examples of netizens’ opinions that were shared in an online thread under the question “What’s a TV show that has NO likeable characters?”, which was asked on r/popculturechat. A lot of people – nearly 3K of them – had a lot to say, so we decided to compile a list of the most interesting takes. 
    #10

    Three young women in stylish outfits at a dimly lit bar, representing characters hard to love in popular shows. Gossip Girl .

    youreastonefox , TV Promos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Two women in colorful dresses admiring a pink high-heeled shoe, from a show with hard to love characters. [Sex and The City]

    And Just Like That.

    LongjumpingChart6529 , HBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Young woman with brown hair looking concerned in a scene from shows with characters hard to love. Secret life of the American teenager.

    Bignicenergy69 , Freeform Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For example, someone revealed that they find the whole cast of The Kardashians unlikeable, which, let’s admit, isn’t the wildest take out there. Quite a few people don’t like this family, whether due to their actions, personalities, or what they stand for; everyone has their own reason

    Others have a little more divided opinions – like saying that they dislike every single Euphoria character. Or maybe it isn’t as controversial an opinion either. As a Google search reveals, there are at least a few people who feel similarly about this TV show. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Two men in a casual indoor setting, representing characters from shows with very hard to love characters. [Seinfeld]

    The original.

    agg288 , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two characters from a show with very hard to love characters in an intense conversation outdoors. 6 seasons [of Sons of Anarchy] straight 😭

    angryaxolotls , FX Networks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Several characters from popular shows looking tense and uncomfortable in a crowded elevator, highlighting hard to love characters. Veep! except for richard splett of course.

    Substantial_Love_349 , HBO UK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Since we don’t want to spoil too much for you, that’s the extent of the examples we’re going to mention right now. You have to check out the rest of the list yourself. And while doing so, don’t forget to upvote the opinions you agree with. 

    Do you have any more examples that didn’t make it into this list? Don’t shy away from sharing them with us!
    #16

    Man in a suit in a formal setting representing characters from shows that are very hard to love. House of Cards.

    Main-Concern-6461 , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man in white shirt talking on phone at a party with hard to love TV show characters in the background Entourage

    raiden124 , Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Three people in serious conversation, featuring characters from shows with personalities hard to love. Shameless sounds like a safe answer lol (Will exclude Liam, because of course).

    Ok-Occasion-7574 , TV Promos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Middle-aged man in a suit with a beard, portraying a difficult character from shows with hard to love characters. Billions. I wanted everyone of those pretentious f***s to go broke, get arrested, or die.

    Greenfieldfox , SHOWTIME Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two characters in a scene from a show, with one looking serious and the other smiling, depicting hard to love characters. I feel like Glee is a strong contender... (I rewatch this show often but I have to admit there's some pretty insufferable characters)

    LucyWindowsill , TV Promos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Animated character wearing sunglasses and a robe, holding a pitcher, representing shows with hard to love characters. Is anyone likeable on Archer?

    Edit: whoa didn't expect people to respond lol. Lest anyone misunderstand: I love this show and I don't think anyone is unlikeable from a perspective of poor writing. They're just not likeable from a perspective of like... bad people.

    dandyline_wine , FX Networks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Woman with vintage hairstyle and attire sitting in a brightly lit room from shows with characters hard to love Mad men. I had to stop watching because they were all so horrible.

    AnthropomorphizedTop , Nick Scott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Woman with glasses talking on a phone through a glass partition, depicting characters hard to love in shows. [Orange Is the New Black]

    Strict_Carpet_7654 , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two characters from a show eating corn dogs, representing shows with characters that are hard to love. I hated everyone on this show. Not everybody loves Raymond dude.

    Different_Volume5627 , Jawwy TV Home Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Man in suit and tie sitting indoors at night, representing shows with characters that are hard to love. Suits - I swear my husband watches it to p**s me off.

    Vellylover , Still Watching Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two characters in an outdoor scene from a show with hard to love characters, engaged in conversation and smiling. Righteous Gemstones .

    eatingonthecouch , Rotten Tomatoes TV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Group of women in matching blue coats holding hands outdoors with snowy mountains, representing shows with hard to love characters SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES!

    ( none of them are likable AT ALL).

    Lolanoz , Hulu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two male characters in a tense moment, capturing emotions from shows with characters that are very hard to love. Honest to god real answer: Friends from College on Netflix. There’s a reason it wasn’t renewed despite a pretty good cast. Those people were just straight up mean and evil.

    lovestostayathome , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A tense family scene from a TV show featuring characters that are very hard to love sitting on a couch. Breaking Bad for me.

    kwitzachhaderac , itemax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Woman eating breakfast in a kitchen scene from a Netflix show featuring hard to love characters. Ginny and Georgia 🫣.

    Abalone_Murex , Netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Yellowjackets.

    EmotionalHouseCat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    How to Get Away with Murder. They're all pretty awful, selfish, duplicitous characters.

    MsConstance Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Animal Kingdom.

    Ok-Trash-8883 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    For me, the gilmore girls main characters aside from lane and luke (sometimes emily). i love and hate them.

    S2JESSICA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Big Bang Theory. EVERY SINGLE F*****G CHARACTER.

    Young Sheldon is so different--I find all the characters awesome 💕.

    Daisy2345678 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Friends.

    sbingle73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!