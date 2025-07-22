36 Shows With Characters That Are Very Hard To Love
Have you ever watched a TV show and found yourself not liking a single character? Like, for some reason, every single persona drives you mad, makes you roll your eyes, or anything along these lines.
Well, if you ever have, you're not alone in this. Apparently, there are plenty of TV shows where viewers could not stand any character that appeared on their screen. And that's what today's list is all about. So, check it out and tell us – do you agree with these opinions?
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Vanderpump Rules. Bonus points because they’re real people.
The Kardashians
Yellowstone. Everyone sucks, even the characters that are "good" people just suck in other ways. I watched the show actively rooting for all of the characters to suffer.
When a writer creates characters, whether for their book, movie, or TV show, they usually strive to make them not one-dimensional, compelling, and basically interesting enough that consumers want to dive into their stories.
Basically, a well-written character is able to build a dynamic with a reader/writer. And it applies not only to the main character of the story, but to everyone else as well, from parental figures, love interests, antiheroes, and villains.
Bojack Horseman comes close, but there's Todd. I also really like Diane, but I wouldn't call that a popular opinion.
The White Lotus
Girls.
The Sopranos is so good precisely because every character in it is varying degrees of awful.
Besides making characters interesting, the creator must also strive to write relatively likable characters, even if they are villains. Because if a viewer/reader does not like them, it’s way less likely that they’re going to stay consuming the piece of media – why torture yourself with someone you can’t stand?
Yet, sometimes despite the best effort, a character still turns out to be quite unlikeable, at least to some folks. In fact, there are some cases where basically all of the characters turn out to be unsympathetic to consumers.
Gotta be Euphoria. every single character is unlikable to me.
Succession has a capacious amount of dislikable people.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
That’s what today’s list is about – TV shows that ended up having zero likeable characters. Sounds pretty harsh, doesn’t it? How come there is not a single personality that consumers like? Well, as with everything else, it depends on the person – you might have enjoyed some of the characters from these shows, while others couldn’t stand them.
After all, all of these are just examples of netizens’ opinions that were shared in an online thread under the question “What’s a TV show that has NO likeable characters?”, which was asked on r/popculturechat. A lot of people – nearly 3K of them – had a lot to say, so we decided to compile a list of the most interesting takes.
Gossip Girl .
[Sex and The City]
And Just Like That.
Secret life of the American teenager.
For example, someone revealed that they find the whole cast of The Kardashians unlikeable, which, let’s admit, isn’t the wildest take out there. Quite a few people don’t like this family, whether due to their actions, personalities, or what they stand for; everyone has their own reason.
Others have a little more divided opinions – like saying that they dislike every single Euphoria character. Or maybe it isn’t as controversial an opinion either. As a Google search reveals, there are at least a few people who feel similarly about this TV show.
[Seinfeld]
The original.
6 seasons [of Sons of Anarchy] straight 😭
Veep! except for richard splett of course.
Since we don’t want to spoil too much for you, that’s the extent of the examples we’re going to mention right now. You have to check out the rest of the list yourself. And while doing so, don’t forget to upvote the opinions you agree with.
Do you have any more examples that didn’t make it into this list? Don’t shy away from sharing them with us!
House of Cards.
Entourage
Shameless sounds like a safe answer lol (Will exclude Liam, because of course).
Billions. I wanted everyone of those pretentious f***s to go broke, get arrested, or die.
I feel like Glee is a strong contender... (I rewatch this show often but I have to admit there's some pretty insufferable characters)
Is anyone likeable on Archer?
Edit: whoa didn't expect people to respond lol. Lest anyone misunderstand: I love this show and I don't think anyone is unlikeable from a perspective of poor writing. They're just not likeable from a perspective of like... bad people.
Mad men. I had to stop watching because they were all so horrible.
[Orange Is the New Black]
I hated everyone on this show. Not everybody loves Raymond dude.
Suits - I swear my husband watches it to p**s me off.
Righteous Gemstones .
SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES!
( none of them are likable AT ALL).
Honest to god real answer: Friends from College on Netflix. There’s a reason it wasn’t renewed despite a pretty good cast. Those people were just straight up mean and evil.
Breaking Bad for me.
Ginny and Georgia 🫣.
Yellowjackets.
How to Get Away with Murder. They're all pretty awful, selfish, duplicitous characters.
Animal Kingdom.
For me, the gilmore girls main characters aside from lane and luke (sometimes emily). i love and hate them.
Big Bang Theory. EVERY SINGLE F*****G CHARACTER.
Young Sheldon is so different--I find all the characters awesome 💕.
Friends.