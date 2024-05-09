33 Horror Villains That People Believe They Could Run From For $3BInterview With Expert
It’s always fun to see the extreme and unrealistic ways you can earn money, isn’t it? For example, an unknown rich relative dying and leaving their whole wealth to you is an interesting concept, yet a highly unlikely one. Or, as one Redditor asked others, what if you must survive a chosen horror movie villain for 24 hours and get a whopping $3 billion in return? Since, as far as we know, horror villains aren’t real, it’s just a fun imagination game. And people online did not disappoint with their answers to this game, so let’s take a scary but survivable trip through them.
Jaws.
I don't live near the sea. .
I'll go with Candyman. I can avoid saying Candyman three times in 24 hours. How hard can it be to not say Candyman?
...
F**k!
I have actually thought about this a lot ever since I read Christine way too young. I think it will be quite easy to stay safe from a possessed car.
As can be seen in this list, there are many horror villains people think aren't so dangerous. While, yes, they are usually pretty deadly, they also have certain weaknesses that make them survivable, at least for 24 hours.
Another thing you can notice in the list is that we, as a species, are quite obsessed with things that scare us. It takes dedication to create such a variety of villains, and just think about the fact that these are only those people think are survivable!
To talk about this fascination with horror and other similar things, Bored Panda reached out to horror filmmaker Sarah of Horror. Check out the projects and organizations she is involved in!
Essentially, Sarah said that people love the feeling of being scared without actually being in danger. “If we take the very popular horror subgenre, the slasher film, a lot of us love seeing the creative kills and gore. We get to see these fantastic SFX while knowing that what we see is fake.”
As a horror filmmaker herself, she’s interested in knowing how these SFX are made and seeing how it all comes together on the screen.
Graboids. I can sit on a boulder for 24 hours.
Freddy. We came to an understanding long ago when I was laying in my bed after watching A Nightmare on Elm Street when I was a kid. I just said “you know Freddy, we cool, you’re not bad, in fact I just think you’re misunderstood, please don’t invade my dreams and kill me.” I haven’t died yet so I’m still working under the assumption the we cool.
Selma hayak in
From dusk to dawn
If she catches me I'm not sure that ends badly.... I mean it's Selma hayak.....
Sarah thinks that one of the things that make horror characters memorable and fascinating is good backstories: “Like Jason Voorhes drowning as a kid and coming back, Michael Myers killing his older sister [when he is] six years old, or Victor Crowley getting accidentally killed by his father in a prank gone wrong and then haunting the swamps forever.”
Another thing that makes a horror story captivating, in Sarah’s opinion, is “when it truly feels like you would have almost zero chance of surviving an encounter with the villain in question.” As an example, she gave Art The Clown from “Terrifier.” He is very unpredictable and brutal, which makes making it out alive or killing him seem almost impossible.
As an additional example, she mentioned Jason Voorhes again, especially in later installments of the Friday The 13th franchise, where, due to a supernatural element, he comes back to life and is basically invincible.
I'll take the aliens from Signs. Catch me in the lazy river with a super soaker.
Bro i can outrun those things on my god dam electric whellchair. They are weak to water. As in the thing that literally falls out of the f ing sky on earth... and they chose that planet to "invade"...NAKED! Yeh i am not even worried if they catch me i will spit on one and watch them melt.
Lets go with Jason. I want to earn the money.
Dracula. My skin is so pale and I eat so much garlic all I need to do is flash him and say hello and he’ll disintegrate.
With all of this in mind, Sarah said that if she had to choose which villain she could survive with for 24 hours for $3 billion, she said it would be Ghostface from Scream. Since Ghostface is human, it means they can be killed: “It would still be a super tough battle, but one that I might win with determination and some luck, unless it turns out that I'm being chased by not just one Ghostface but two!”
How about Gremlins?
They're basically a cute Furby unless you give them water. And even if, they're mostly annoying and I could definitely take one of them for 24 hours but also chilling with the "cute" version doesn't sound so bad either.
Edit:
Okay okay, I meant Mogwai you nitpicky basterds 😆😘.
Probably the ring, she takes like 7days to show up. I don't even have to change my habits.
The thing in It Follows. Easy. Just keep moving for 24 hours.
Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs. I'm not his size.
Chucky.
The predator. I'm weak and a woman no predator would risk being made fun of for killing such a pathetic prey.
Cujo except my car actually runs.
Plankton.
The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.
I'll just catch a flight somewhere, he'll never catch me. Also, he's easy to see.
Sharon stone from basic instinct because if I fail at least it’s a good way to go out.
Easy, the mummy. He can't bend his legs, so he's definitely gonna run slowly.
Easy. Regina George from “Mean Girls”.
I think I'd go with Death Bed: The Bed That Eats, from 1977's *Death Bed: The Bed That Eats,* because Death Bed: The Bed That Eats is a bed.
Tempted to say the babadook bc i could just buy and feed him worms, so I not only get the money, but also an insanely awesome and relatively cheap pet.
Paul Reiser's character from Aliens. He's the real villain of the movie, not the Alien Queen, and I think I could take him.
That tire that kills people.
The merman from "Cabin in the woods". Easily escapable.
Well no stipulation on what is "horror" or "villain", so I will go with Torgo, the "horror" "villian" of Manos. Seems easy to outrun. Maybe he can share whatever he is on and just chill.
Scary Terry B***h. Just gotta remember homie’s pants and we are solid.
Michael Myers or Jason. Those a******s just walk everywhere. I'd go on a road trip in my car. Maybe circle around a few times to honk at them and flip them off.
Capitalism, from the movie Parasite.
The killer from scream bc it’s literally just a guy in a mask. Get some pepper spray and I’m golden.
The xenomorph from Alien. I don't think it can get here to earth in 24 hours and I sure the hell not going to space.
Zombies. I can hide from a Zombie for 24hrs.