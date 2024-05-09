As can be seen in this list, there are many horror villains people think aren't so dangerous. While, yes, they are usually pretty deadly, they also have certain weaknesses that make them survivable, at least for 24 hours.

Another thing you can notice in the list is that we, as a species, are quite obsessed with things that scare us. It takes dedication to create such a variety of villains, and just think about the fact that these are only those people think are survivable!

To talk about this fascination with horror and other similar things, Bored Panda reached out to horror filmmaker Sarah of Horror. Check out the projects and organizations she is involved in!

Essentially, Sarah said that people love the feeling of being scared without actually being in danger. “If we take the very popular horror subgenre, the slasher film, a lot of us love seeing the creative kills and gore. We get to see these fantastic SFX while knowing that what we see is fake.”

As a horror filmmaker herself, she’s interested in knowing how these SFX are made and seeing how it all comes together on the screen.