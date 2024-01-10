To deepen our understanding of the complex nuances that antagonists bring to their stories, let's take a look at a recent online discussion. It started when Reddit user CynicalCosmologist made a post on the platform, asking everyone "What movie is really sad when told from the 'villain's' perspective?"

#1 Baby's father in Dirty Dancing. Dude just wants to have a nice family vacation.



IvanaDrago:

Right? Heaven forbid he protests against his 17-year-old daughter getting seduced by the 25-year-old resort dance instructor. The dad also has to medically treat Johnny's ex-girlfriend for an infection after a back alley abortion. Of course he doesn't want his underage daughter getting involved.



CountryFriedQuinoa:

Worse, he wasn't just a dance instructor. The story is he's banging hot moms for money while giving private 'dance' lessons.



notsmartprivate:

Anyone over the age of like 25 completely understands the father's perspective.

#2 Man, the Grinch just wanted to hang out with his dog on the mountain, and asked his stupid neighbors to shut up.

#3 Lion King. I'm not saying Scar was right for killing his brother and running the Pride Lands into the ground, but they call him Scar because he had a physical deformity. Before he was nicknamed Scar, his parents named him Takka... Which means garbage. "Oh hi. Let me introduce you to my sons 'King' and 'Garbage'" How is that not setting your youngest up for failure?

#4 Titanic



Imagine you are just chilling in the ocean and a big boat comes and hit you and the boat gets all the attention.

#5 Peter Pan. Poor Captain Hook. Constantly taunted by a group of hoodlums who never want to grow up. Imagine the PTSD this guy has from losing a hand to a crocodile! Then he’s constantly taunted by these kids and their clock-filled buffoonery.

#6 Les Miserables. Javert was born inside a jail and we see repeatedly how unforgiving Paris is to children without a support system and the destitute. He miraculously manages to works his way from that to a respectable middle-class job. And that’s before Jean Valjean shows up and becomes the greatest failure of his career eventually driving him to s*icide.

#7 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Imagine: you're 16 years old. Your father is in prison. Your home has been taken over by a N*zi cult that you've been indoctrinated into. The leader of the cult is telling you to kill your principal, someone exceptionally powerful who could easily beat you in a fight, or he will kill you and your family.

#8 Tom and Jerry. They’re secretly friends, but Tom has to hunt him and “fail” every time. One episode the homeowners wanted to swap Tom for a cat who actually would kill Jerry, but Tom tried to stop that.

#9 Jaws. Bruce is just trying to be a shark, man.



UrbanGimli:

THESE SHARK INFESTED WATERS!!!!!

you mean their home?

KILL THE MONSTER!!



SpookyYurt:

The phrase 'shark-infested waters' drives me nuts. Are our living rooms human-infested?? No. That's just where people live. Sharks don't 'infest' the ocean, that's where they belong.

#10 Yeah, I gotta say that 'Despicable Me' hit me right in the feels when you saw how Gru went from stealing an entire moon to being a dad. Who knew little yellow minions could make such an impact? Overall, 10/10 would ugly cry again.

#11 Meet the Robinsons.



Agreeable_Oil_936:

Goob just needed some sleep is all.



Geminii27:

I can understand that. I've shouted at people who wouldn't let me sleep, before.

#12 Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants. All he wants is some peace and quiet.



circa285:

You know you’re a fully developed adult when you start to find SpongeBob really annoying and identify with Squidward’s point of view.

#13 I can't believe no one has mentioned the Thing from The Thing. Poor thing crashed on a hostile planet and was just trying to survive. Humans came along and burned him and blew him up.



Poor thing.

#14 Thor 1. Loki loses everything, finds out his whole life is a lie, even his skin is a lie, the people who he was supposed to trust the most (his parents) betrayed him about who he was and brought him up in a society that thought his real race were disgusting savage monsters to the point that he thought it was ok to try and kill them all, and in the middle of having a mental break down his dad goes into a coma while his mom is emotionally unavailable to give him any support because she’s busy watching the dad, and his friends betray him to go help his brother on earth, so he is completely isolated with no support system undergoing the worst crisis of his life and goes off the rails, to the point of committing suicide because he realized no matter what he did he could never gain the approval of his father or belong there as the only frost giant in all of Asgard.

It’s an epic tragedy when you look at it from his perspective.

#15 Cato from The Hunger Games. He’s been brainwashed to believe that the Games are an honor. He’s trained his whole life, but then he gets into the arena and it’s a lot of killing and awfulness. Then he loses, dies a long death and all his preparation and fanboying isn’t worth anything.

#16 Prince Nuada from Hellboy: the Golden Army. He’s the Prince of a dying race of fae, has to see his father lead his kind into darkness and obscurity, and THEN see humanity tear down everything he loved for their own greed/expansion. His speech about how the world will never see the likes of the Elemental Forest God was heartbreaking.



Zee_whotookmyname:

This isn’t the first story where humans started off living side by side with fairy tale or mythical creatures, then ultimately pushing them out to extinction. This movie did have me wishing for an alternate version where humans are the ones to lose.

#17 Sid in Toy Story. Neglected, possibly abused child acts out his trauma, then gets further traumatised by posessed toys.

#18 I recently re-watched The Little Mermaid and, well, let's just say I was rooting for her father rather than the 16yo wanting elope with a person she saw for like a minute. That said, Triton doesn't really handle the situation well.



Deep-Jello0420:

Ariel: 'I'm 16! I'm not a child anymore!'

7-year-old Me: 'Yeah! She's basically a grown up! Don't be mean, Triton!'

41-year-old Me: 'She is absolutely a child and I wonder if my parents thought that line was as ridiculous as I find it now when we watched it 30+ years ago'.



_space_pumpkin_:

'bUt DaDdY I LoVe HiM!' Sh*t makes me cringe now every time.

#19 Mrs Doubtfire because imagine how scared Pierce Brosnan was when Mrs Doubtfire tried to kill him with pepper.



Embarrassed-Ad-1639:

He also survived a drive-by fruiting.



gringledoom:

Of course your wife is going to divorce you if she comes home from her breadwinning job, and you’ve got a petting zoo running around the house, after walking out on yet another job, when you’re already on thin ice! But the whole movie is acting like his ex-wife is a mean, borderline-evil shrew! And all the judge was asking him to do was get literally any job and keep it in order to see his kids more often! I love my kids!' Fine, why don’t you show it by acting like a goddamned grown-up for once.

#20 Bee Movie 😂 A bee stole this man’s girlfriend.



RVelts:

It's a wild ride. I shrugged it off years ago as just being some kid's movie Jerry Seinfeld felt like making. I didn't realize how insane the plot is... the courtroom scenes, the romance, the wild ending, the snipers...



DNP96:



This man is losing his wife to a literal bee and everyone thinks he’s crazy.

#21 Austin Powers. Dr Evil’s upbringing is tragic: The details of my life are quite inconsequential.... My father was a relentlessly self-improving boulangerie owner from Belgium with low-grade narcolepsy and a penchant for buggery. My mother was a 15-year-old French prostitute named Chloé with webbed feet. My father would womanize; he would drink; he would make outrageous claims like he invented the question mark. Sometimes, he would accuse chestnuts of being lazy, the sort of general malaise that only the genius possess and the insane lament.



gardenfella:

My childhood was typical: summers in Rangoon... luge lessons... In the spring, we'd make meat helmets... When I was insolent I was placed in a burlap bag and beaten with reeds—pretty standard, really. At the age of 12, I received my first scribe. At the age of 14, a Zoroastrian named Vilmer ritualistically shaved my testicles. There really is nothing like a shorn scrotum—it's breathtaking... I suggest you try it.

#22 X-Men. Magneto was right and his backstory was very sad.

#23 Anakin Skywalkers' story from the light side to the dark side was motivated by the love he had for his mother and Padme, but in the end, he can't save his mother and nearly kills Padme. He loses them both and ends up horribly disfigured in the confrontation with his life-long master obi wan. He has to suffer the rest of his life without his loved ones, and he now is more machine than man. He can't live without his suit. The tragedy of Darth Vader is incredibly sad.



Born a slave on a desert planet with no father. Forced to join a cult of space wizards at a young age. Watches his mother die, was only allowed to marry in secret because of the wacko cult's rules. The man who offers him salvation is the devil himself. He loses all four limbs, scarred and burned to the point that he was put into a living coffin in order to survive. Enslaved to the devil himself.



Thick-Worry5028:



Never knew freedom, never allowed to live his life. Used by everyone...

#24 Pirates of the Caribbean. This pirate crew found treasure, it was cursed. They became undead, feeling nothing, tasting nothing. A shadow of their former selves. For some reason, everyone was trying to stop them becoming mortal even though it would be easier for all parties to help them restore the treasure.



Also as most pirates are on the ship when the curse is lifted, they surrendered to the Royal Navy. They were all undoubtably hung immediately after the credits role.

#25 Godzilla. Especially in Son of Godzilla. Godzilla just wants to be, man. Every time he shows up people start shooting at him. That would p**s anyone off, and destroying cities is a good way to nonverbally say stop pissing me off.



And as demonstrated in Son of Godzilla, he has emotions and cares for his son. And his son saves a human out of affection for her as well. These are thinking, feeling beings. And if humans would think how to befriend the Kaiju rather than destroy them we could have solid allies.



Mothra is a prime example of this. He protects an entire village in exchange for their reverence. Pretty sweet deal.

#26 Spiderman 2. Doc Oc just wanted to provide limitless, cheap energy to everyone and got turned into a monster and controlled by tentacles that he invented for the task. Lost his wife to his own failed experiment. And then committed crime to re-do the experiment, only to abjectly fail again and have to take one for the tram to put things right.

#27 The Land Before Time. That T-Rex just needed to eat.



Casca_In_Red: In the midst of an ecological collapse, a desperate carnivore pursues its prey for miles, only to be crushed and drowned by them.



FormalMango:

A baby sharptooth cries in the darkness, waiting for their mother who will never return home to them.

#28 Sound of Music -- not the N*zis obviously, but the baroness. Imagine you're a wealthy, savvy, child free woman open minded enough to date a sulking widower with a billion children he ignores in favor of travel and partying-- in other words, your lifestyle. You're not into kids but you try to be a presence in their lives when he finally deigns to introduce you to them (same time he announces that he's marrying you, so he's a super great father). You put on a cheerful face anyway, and when it's apparent the kids hate you (you are a stranger after all!), you consider sending them to boarding school where they might benefit from, say, structure and attention and schooling that they are not getting at home from their father/endless rotating nannies. Then the super virginal, younger au pair moves in, and your boyfriend suddenly decides he is totally into being father of the year again after his Austrian rumspringa, and dumps you.

#29 Ok, hear me out: Richard from Crocodile Dundee. You're Richard, Sue's boyfriend and boss (ok, off to a great start...). Your girlfriend Sue INSISTS on doing a human interest piece on some dude. You're like, "come home I miss you", and she's like "just this one more story", and you're like "ok, you're the best." So she goes off to find Michael J "Crocodile" Dundee. Within 48 hours of meeting Mick, she's making out with him. You, Richard, have no idea...but it's gotta be suspicious that she BEGS to bring him back to NYC. It's IMMEDIATELY apparent what's going on. Sue is basically drooling over Mick, she's parading him around the upper crust of New York society, they're having some moments. She even f*****g invites him to the first date the two of you have had since she got back. You're understandably salty about this...and you get punched out for it. Feeling desperate to save your relationship, you throw a Hail Mary. While visiting her family - which you're on GREAT terms with - you propose. She says yes! Crisis averted...until the NEXT DAY when she takes it back and chases Mick into the subway to tell him she loves him. It's been like a week since the two of them met. And you know the worst part? You, Richard, *paid* for all of this to happen: this whole thing went down on the newspaper's dime. And the second worst part? You're still Sue's boss. You'll be seeing her at the office on Monday. You have less than 24 hours to pull yourself together. Richard got cheated on, villainized, and broken up with in the coldest way...and his only crime was not being happy about it. He's not the bad guy in this story. **Sue** is the bad guy in Crocodile Dundee. Thank you for attending my TED talk.

#30 The bad people in Us just want to live on the surface. :(

#31 General Francis X. Hummel from The Rock. Joins the military at a young age and believes that he's fighting for his country and commands several special clandestine operations for the government and his men get killed. Because they were black ops, the US government doesn't give their families any benefits, it doesn't recognize them as having even served, and they don't even get military funerals. Hummel pleads with the Government to recognize these men and that they fought and died to further America's interests and he even goes before Congress to ask for the funds. They tell him to kick rocks. When his wife dies, he's had enough and feels he has to force their hand through taking hostages and threatening to launch VX poison gas rockets at population centers. He has no intent to go along with this plot, it's just a bluff.

#32 Anton Ego in Ratatouille



He gets a redemption arc so he comes out not the villain but dude is the epitome of a narcissist and food-critic



I like to think his story is really complex, that he had aspirations to become a great chef with Gusteaux, but that is the one time that Chef said that someone couldn’t cook. I want to see the story where he gets all tatted up and is a try-hard on the line but can’t keep up with service and can’t remember recipes. The reason he is a critic is because he thinks he is better than all else. The reason he is in turtlenecks is to hide his throat ink. It’d be such a good story.





Editing to clarify:

He doesn’t have any tattoos that I know of

He was never a chef with Gusteaux that I know of

These are things in my head



And yes he isn’t the “villain” but considering food critics are usually regarded as “the enemy” by chefs I think that is a qualifier



Skinner can also be a villain, but by that measure Collette could be a villain right up until Remi forces Linguini to kiss her to save his a*s, thus sparking a romance. She would’ve likely pushed the poor kid to quitting, and her chip on the shoulder about how she earned her place isn’t far off from Ego’s thought that not anyone can cook.

#33 “Black Panther” Killmonger was a Prince. His father was murdered by his uncle, the King. He spent his life in poverty, while his family was incredibly wealthy. When he finally got to Wakanda, he was appalled that they kept all that wealth and technology from the descendants of the diaspora around the world. I love his last quote: “Bury me at sea with my ancestors who jumped from the slave ships because they preferred death to bondage.”

#34 Blade Runner. And it works either way, if you see Batty as the villain or Deckard.

#35 Aladdin is the story of a royal Vizier who worked his way to the top, and needs to manage a clearly incompetent Sultan and a Princess whose idea of diplomacy is to sic her tiger on foreign dignitaries.



In desperation he turns to magical aid, but the thief he employed to steal the lamp decides to use that magic to seize power for himself, despite *also* having no idea how to administer a kingdom or conduct diplomacy.

#36 Koba in Planet of the Apes. All he has been exposed to is cruelty and the worst of humanity. Then Caesar tells him he has to forgive humans and let them work on the dam. When someone has been abused and broken that badly, then told they have to ally and work with their abusers. It’s no wonder he snapped. The book between rise and dawn goes into a lot more detail such as his trainer got drunk one day slashed up koba’s face and then used a cigarette to blind him.

#37 Kung Fu panda. Guy was built up his whole life to be the greatest kung fu warrior the world had ever seen, told by his father and mentor that his destiny was to be the dragon warrior. Then betrayed, imprisoned, and vilified when he just wanted what he'd been taught was his. Then dethroned by some outsider, and when he tries to win back his hard-earned place, defeated by dumb luck and magic.

#38 Mr.Freeze- Batman Animated Series. It won awards I think.





BrokenWalkmanBelt:



Most of the villains, really. BTAS did a great job at humanizing Batman's villains. Mr Freeze just wanted to save his wife, Harvey Dent thought he put a kid in the hospital (but it turns out he was just in there for appendicitis) and it stuck with him his whole life and messed him up mentally, Clayface had his face mangled in an accident and was promised a miracle cure in exchange for a few favors. I could go on and on.



And if you break into the comics, we can add Joker to this list. The Killing Joke is phenomenal and Joker had a great point that all it really takes is one bad day to break someone.

#39 The hyenas in the Lion King were banished to an elephant graveyard and were hungry. It's not like the lions weren't killing things to eat themselves, but Mufasa wasn't going to let hyenas get away with that.



Of course they're going to follow the guy who promises them food. Their part in Be Prepared is "we're going to be able to eat!" And then when they do get to leave the graveyard they overdo it because they'd never been allowed to eat anything but elephants who came to die, which probably isn't an everyday occurrence.

#40 Billy Madison. Eric Gordon might have been an a*****e but he devoted years of his life working for Madison Hotels, working his way up to become the boss's right-hand man, only for the boss's idiot son to take over because he managed to get a basic education.



Let's not forget Eric blackmailed Billy's principal to lie about Billy's recent success in school. Then when the Principal recants his lies, Eric in his frustration throws the TV remote at his secretary and puts her in a coma. When Eric ultimately loses the Academic Decathlon he pulls a gun and tries to murder his boss' son and then his his boss' son's girlfriend. Not really the actions of a tragic hero. He's lucky he was invited to attend Billy's graduation rather than being in prison for attempted murder.



citricacidx:



TBF Billy recognizes that the hotel stuff really wasn't for him and then steps down as chairman of Madison Hotels and gives the company to Carl, who had also devoted years of his life working for Madison Hotels, eventually becoming Operations Manager. Realizing the value of education, Billy decides to continue pursuing higher education and wants to become a teacher himself.

#41 Encanto.



Family obsessed with 'keeping up appearances' shun Bruno for simply telling the truth, that people naturally don't like to hear. Ends up being demonised and alone while the head narc and family lie and blame him for their failings and bad experiences.

#42 Principal Rooney in Ferris Bueller's Day Off



He's a (relatively) low-paid administrator who has to run this large high school of privileged white kids who think they're above everyone and know they can get away with terrible behavior. He's just doing his job of keeping kids accountable and in school, and this particular kid is just the worst. Rooney's got a building full of this type of kid and it's a gargantuan task to deal with that daily and not sink into a bottle every night.

#43 While robbing a house is of course is bad, but the two robbers were brutally attacked and nearly killed (some of the traps at least would have killed them in real life). Home Alone.

#44 **Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan**



Dude is allowed to live in peace and rule an untamed planet instead of going to prison. He's living his best life.



His planet gets turned into a barren wasteland, wife and some family members die, and some get a nasty case of earworms. All because some toupee-wearing space douchbag never bothered to occassionally check up on them.

#45 Phantom of the Opera.



PerfumedP*rnoVampire:



Idk Erik was pretty creepy and essentially groomed a young girl, but I guess it makes sense when you consider he probably had underlying mental illness on top of being socially ostracized for his appearance all his life.

#46 Kill Bill. Bill finds out the woman he loves has not only left him but is carrying their child and marrying another man. He lashes out and kills the new fiancee and nearly kills her, but does so knowing what he’s doing is wrong and hurts himself too. He saves the baby and raises her, allows the woman a chance to survive because he can’t bring himself to kill her again, and then when she does recover she hunts down all his friends and allies and his brother gets killed as well. Ultimately she ends up killing Bill as well and he dies knowing that at least she and the girl can be happy together.

#47 Rocky IV



Ivan Drago does literally NOTHING wrong in that whole movie. He's treated like s**t by everyone, and then basically gets screwed over.

#48 Sleepless In Seattle



Walter (Bill Pullman). The guy is engaged to a woman he's totally into. He does cute s**t for her and has plans with her for the future (beyond, you know, getting married). She acts super flighty and is pretty dismissive of him. He's understanding and kind. Then she abandons him to fly across the country to meet a guy she heard on a radio show and calls off the wedding to be with radio show guy.



That'll do a number on anyone's psyche.



Edit: Walter is not really a villain, per say. It's a romcom. But he is the antagonist to Tom Hanks' character.

#49 Cal from Titanic.



He brought his fiancé on this brand new luxurious ship to take them to the U.S. to get married. Then she definately has an affair with this poor guy she's never met, and decides to stay on the sinking ship with said poor guy.



And Cal almost DIES on the ship himself, as he was in a collapsible lifeboat that was partially flooded. Irl, this caused those in that lifeboat to have serious damage to their legs.



So after this seriously traumatic night, what does our "villan" do? He looks for his fiancé that realistically should be dead, and he assumes her to be dead. Everyone does. Then he kills himself after the stock market crash of 1929.



Was Cal an angel? No. But he didn't cheat, unlike Rose.

#50 Little Mermaid. Ursula was banished for being unattractive, old, and over weight.

#51 Two Face. A politician forced to deal with nefarious people. That is burned by acid by a hero. And desires to seek revenge. He loses his girlfriend do to his burns. Isn't appealing for public office anymore. And a really mentally tormented individual after the incident.

#52 The Karate Kid.



Johnny Lawrence had a cute girlfriend and was respected in his dojo, until one Daniel Larusso moved to a new town, began flirting with his girlfriend, destroyed his boombox and hosed him. Johnny tries to teach him a lesson, but Daniel recruits an older karate master, who kicks out the c**p of several minors.



Daniel gets a classic car as a gift and steals Johnny's GF. Johnny is instructed by his sensei to cheat on a karate tournament, loses and his life path is screwed.



Fast forward some years, Johnny is now a loser, jobless, lives in a dump, has an estranged son, knows zip about computers and social media, while Daniel is a successful car salesman, lives in a mansion, is loaded with money, two good kids and a beautiful wife.



Johnny tries to start his karate dojo, only to be thwarted again by "hero" Daniel and his former sensei.

#53 Gollums I feel like. It's debatable if he's a villain or not, I always felt sad for that greasy cave dweller.

#54 Gothel in Tangled.



Reclusive woman finds a magical flower growing in the woods. It becomes her only friend, to the point that she sings to it to help it grow. But then it reveals a secret: it has magical healing abilities which come out through the power of song.



Because she knows anyone else who finds the flower will try to dig it up and take it for themselves, using the immortality the flower gave her, she dedicates her life to protecting the flower.



Then, one day the super rich and powerful king sends someone to follow her to discover her secret. He orders his men to dig up the flower so it can be used to save his wife and no one else. Then, instead of replanting it so it will maintain its power, he cuts it and FEEDS IT TO HIS WIFE.



Gothel devolves into a grief spiral because she failed to protect the flower, then becomes a villain obsessed with retrieving the flower and protecting it for all eternity.

#55 The original Spider Man movies. There’s not a single villain there I don’t love (except Eddie Brock.) Norman Osborne was manipulated into his crimes by the goblin suit when in reality, while not the best man, he cared about Harry, Peter and May. Otto Octavius genuinely was a kind and very smart man, who loved his wife a whole lot and really did like Peter, but was also manipulated by his suit into being a power hungry monster (right after his wife died!). Flint Marko was definitely not a bad man but God, his backstory. I couldn’t hate him, especially in the end. And Harry, poor Harry, he didn’t know what his dad was. In his eyes, Peter was a monster, and by the time he realized the truth it was too late, his dad’s demons took hold of him. Then he died trying to save his best friend.

#56 The Terminator. AI tries to rid the world of a cancerous parasite, which ultimate destroys it. It even tries to go back in time to win, only to find it's avatar in a closed time loop that created the conditions that led to it's destruction.



Sad!

#57 Cary Elwes' perspective in Liar Liar too.



You've had a legitimate, mostly positive relationship with your girlfriend and are now at the point where you're trying to get to know her son. There's a lot of trust invested by this point.



You've accepted that her ex-husband is an important part of her life and are happy with the arrangement of her son dividing time between you and his biological father.



In other words, you're a pretty mature family man. Except her ex-husband starts crossing boundaries and trying to convince your girlfriend to get back together with him. You don't always realise what's going on, but you get the feeling that some sort of undermining is going on between him and their son.



Meanwhile, your girlfriend is becoming more and more emotionally torn because her ex-husband keeps breaking promises and disappointing her son, but equally tries to undermine you to her and beg for further chances.



This culminates in the terrifying face of Jim Carrey appearing outside your plane window during high speed takeoff, eyes wide open and manically shouting, on the day you were originally going to move city as a "new family".



Yet despite this, you retain a godly amount of humility and gracefully back out of the relationship, knowing that Jim has won over the family and that it wouldn't be fair on any parties for the farce to continue.



Yeah, Cary Elwes is intentionally goofy at times and jumped the gun on the relationship, but the man is a bit of a saint for putting up with that.

#58 We Bought a Zoo - I mean damn, the ‘villain’ literally is a safety inspector and is doing a public service making sure the dangerous animals you’re keeping for public display are safe, secure and not mistreated.