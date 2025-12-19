ADVERTISEMENT

A little comfort goes a long way on days when you’re feeling under the weather, and this collection is made just for that. These wholesome photos are warm and soothing to the spirit, making them perfect for moments when you’re stressed, overwhelmed, or just not in the right headspace. From strangers banding together for one big act of kindness to adorable animals caught on camera, this list is packed full of positivity. Whether you need a break from the chaos of everyday life or a quick mental reset, these 30 feel-good photos will give you an instant dose of happiness.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The First Number On My Scale Has Been A ’2’ For The Past 21 Years, But Not Today

Digital scale displaying 199.9 pounds on a tiled floor, part of heartwarming photos capturing everyday moments.

ElvisIsATimeLord Report

8points
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go you! You're doing great.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    I'm An Intern At My Local Library And I'm Proud Of My Job

    Young man in a red shirt standing in a bright library with heartwarming photos and books on display to inspire joy.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Librarians are unsung heroes.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #3

    This Is Tom And He’s 7 Years Old. One Day He Told His Schoolmates That His Uncle Was Superman. The Other Kids Made Fun Of Him And No One Believed Him. Then His Mother Made A Call, And She Asked Her Brother-In-Law To Take Him To School One Day. And Henry Cavill, Of Course, Was Delighted To Do So

    Man and young boy walking outdoors in a heartwarming photo that will make your whole day feel lighter.

    colorfulsoul_ Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine the look on their faces!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    My Daughter, Left, Is The Only Female On Her High School Jv Football Team. Imagine Our Surprise To See Another Young Lady On The Opposing Team At A Recent Game! So Much Respect For These Girls!!!

    Two young girls in football gear holding helmets, smiling and standing against a brick wall, heartwarming photos.

    N_neuwiller Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    That Only Happens To You Once. 😃

    Chestnut-backed chickadee perched on an open book, showcasing heartwarming photos of birds in nature.

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    6points
    POST
    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “What does it say about me?”

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    After 16 Years Of Homelessness I Finally Have My Own Place

    Small kitchen with white refrigerator, stove, and wooden cabinets in a modest apartment setting, heartwarming photos concept.

    thefakerealdrpepper Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's great! But how do you open the oven?

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Couple Moves Out Of The Way For A Photo

    Two people smiling on a train with a clear view of Mt. Fuji through the window in a heartwarming moment.

    cronfile Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So considerate. You don't always hear about the positive things that can happen on a plane.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Awesome

    Man outside Walmart setting up telescope for heartwarming photos that show Saturn to brighten your whole day.

    imthehink Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Hero

    Heartwarming photo of two people smiling and sharing a moment, capturing the spirit of heartwarming photos that uplift.

    IloveRamen99 Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had no idea. I'm impressed!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I Sell On Ebay And Got This In The Mailbox Today

    Heartwarming handwritten letter expressing gratitude for VHS tapes that reignited cherished family memories and moments.

    MarshmallowMatt Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    My Son Beat Cancer (Stage Iv Nb) And Finally Made It To Fenway! It Was One Of The Best Moments Of My Life, And One I Didn't Know If I'd Ever Get To See! (Suggested I Post Here After Post Was Removed From R/Baseball)

    Father and son sharing a heartwarming hug at a baseball game celebrating a Red Sox win with joyful smiles.

    xIAmSpartacusx Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Just Finished My Chemotherapy Treatment And All That's Left Is Steroids And Radiotherapy And Then I'm Cancer Free

    Child in hospital room smiling and giving thumbs up, a heartwarming photo that will make your day feel lighter

    123uno456 Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kids fighting cancer are so brave! I can't imagine how hard treatment must be on them - especially if they don't understand what's happening.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My 98 Year Old Grandma Has Been Making Me Birthday Cards For Years. This One Is The Most Plain Of Them All, But Meant The Most

    Birthday card message from Grandma Rose to Elliott, a heartwarming photo showing love and cherished memories.

    Tttoille Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Today I Became A Dad

    Adult hand gently holding a tiny newborn hand wrapped in a soft green towel, a heartwarming photo.

    wintercom Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Every Year This Mama Duck Brings Her Babies To My House And I Help Her Take Care Of Them. This Morning I Opened My Door To 13 New Peeping Fluff Balls

    Mother duck with her ducklings gathered on a porch, a heartwarming photo that brightens your whole day.

    ivereadthings Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be so honoured.

    1
    1point
    reply

    You might be surprised to learn that smiling actually takes way less energy than frowning. While the exact number isn’t known, it’s a popular statistic that, on average, adults smile around 20 times a day. What isn’t unexpected is that children tend to spend way more time smiling than grown-ups do, probably because they aren’t distracted by stress or piles of responsibilities.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone

    Elderly man in green shirt with a chipmunk holding food on his chest, a heartwarming photo capturing a light moment.

    bosvert234 Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    This Is Tiger. He Just Turned 31. We Are Told He Is The Oldest Cat In The State Of Illinois

    Ginger cat with green eyes standing on a tiled floor in a cozy room, heartwarming photo to brighten your day.

    Aritilli Report

    5points
    POST
    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks wonderful! Keep doing what ur doing.💞

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    My Cat Learned That The Alarm Sound Means I Wake Up, And She Snuggles On My Chest Right After. I've Been Setting My Alarm 30 Minutes Early Every Day To Give Her More Happy Time

    Man lying down with a heartwarming cat sleeping peacefully on his chest, sharing a tender moment of comfort and affection

    FatCat45 Report

    5points
    POST
    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will you marry me? 😉❤️

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    My Wife Leaves Drawings On Our Door For Me Upon My Return From Work

    Four heartwarming photos of sticky notes with cute food and camping puns to make your whole day feel a little lighter.

    dslryan Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #20

    Every Year, Actor Gary Sinise Takes Over 1,000 Children Of Fallen Soldiers To Disneyland For Free

    Group of smiling people wearing festive headbands on a decorated plane enjoying a heartwarming moment together.

    EmergencyRead5254 Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #21

    Fans Didn't Forget Them

    Elderly couple wearing sports scarves enjoying moments at matches through the years, heartwarming photos capturing lasting joy.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    The Woman I’m Dating Gave Me Onions And Tomatoes From Her Garden

    Box of fresh tomatoes and onions with natural sunlight, a heartwarming photo that will make your day lighter and brighter.

    artie_pdx Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that's a sign of good things to come!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    The Pizza Baker Made His Day

    Pizza with pepperoni arranged in the shape of 25, a heartwarming photo that will make your whole day feel lighter.

    Toast_n_mustard Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    My Wife Doesn't Want Me Snacking Late At Night, But Here Are These Two Goons Caught Red Handed Eating My Noodles Behind My Back. Took This Picture As Evidence Right Before I Called The Police. I Hope They Have Chopsticks In Jail

    Woman and smiling child sharing a meal at a table, capturing a heartwarming moment that brightens the day.

    Rpark888 Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #25

    He Is Just So Happy About It

    Man smiling and standing with arms crossed near frozen food section in store, capturing heartwarming photos moment.

    DrKahu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Google Earth For The Win

    Grandpa teaching kids to play softball outside a suburban home in a heartwarming photo that makes your day feel lighter.

    Puzzled_ethics9175 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    My Daughter's Reaction When Holding Her New Baby Sister. Much Heavier Than The Dolls She Practiced On. LOL

    Heartwarming photo of a young girl holding a newborn baby with a surprised and tender expression.

    vassili_zaitsev Report

    3points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're ever sad, go on YouTube and look up videos of kids meeting their new sibling. So precious and heartwarming. Although there are a few who are NOT impressed. 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    Ever Since My Niece Saw Toy Story, She Shouts “I’m Leaving!” And Then Peeks At Her Room Like This

    Little girl in blue dress peeking around a door in a cozy room with toys and storage, heartwarming photo moment.

    finestjun Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Tony Hawk Meeting His Grandson For The First Time

    Man in a gray hoodie holding a newborn baby on his lap with a red heart graphic symbolizing heartwarming moments.

    holyfruits Report

    2points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can imagine him trying to put the baby on a skateboard and his kids screaming "Dad! NOOOO!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Pics-To-Make-You-Smile

    A flyer inviting people to smoke a cigarette together, bringing heartwarming moments to a large city crowd.

    Matt_LawDT Report

    -1point
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this a feel good pic? It's gross. Are they trying to create a massive toxic cloud?

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!