A little comfort goes a long way on days when you’re feeling under the weather, and this collection is made just for that. These wholesome photos are warm and soothing to the spirit, making them perfect for moments when you’re stressed, overwhelmed, or just not in the right headspace. From strangers banding together for one big act of kindness to adorable animals caught on camera, this list is packed full of positivity. Whether you need a break from the chaos of everyday life or a quick mental reset, these 30 feel-good photos will give you an instant dose of happiness.

#1 The First Number On My Scale Has Been A ’2’ For The Past 21 Years, But Not Today

RELATED:

#2 I'm An Intern At My Local Library And I'm Proud Of My Job

#3 This Is Tom And He’s 7 Years Old. One Day He Told His Schoolmates That His Uncle Was Superman. The Other Kids Made Fun Of Him And No One Believed Him. Then His Mother Made A Call, And She Asked Her Brother-In-Law To Take Him To School One Day. And Henry Cavill, Of Course, Was Delighted To Do So

#4 My Daughter, Left, Is The Only Female On Her High School Jv Football Team. Imagine Our Surprise To See Another Young Lady On The Opposing Team At A Recent Game! So Much Respect For These Girls!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 That Only Happens To You Once. 😃

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 After 16 Years Of Homelessness I Finally Have My Own Place

#7 Couple Moves Out Of The Way For A Photo

#8 Awesome

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A Hero

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Sell On Ebay And Got This In The Mailbox Today

#11 My Son Beat Cancer (Stage Iv Nb) And Finally Made It To Fenway! It Was One Of The Best Moments Of My Life, And One I Didn't Know If I'd Ever Get To See! (Suggested I Post Here After Post Was Removed From R/Baseball)

#12 Just Finished My Chemotherapy Treatment And All That's Left Is Steroids And Radiotherapy And Then I'm Cancer Free

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My 98 Year Old Grandma Has Been Making Me Birthday Cards For Years. This One Is The Most Plain Of Them All, But Meant The Most

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Today I Became A Dad

#15 Every Year This Mama Duck Brings Her Babies To My House And I Help Her Take Care Of Them. This Morning I Opened My Door To 13 New Peeping Fluff Balls

You might be surprised to learn that smiling actually takes way less energy than frowning. While the exact number isn’t known, it’s a popular statistic that, on average, adults smile around 20 times a day. What isn’t unexpected is that children tend to spend way more time smiling than grown-ups do, probably because they aren’t distracted by stress or piles of responsibilities. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone

#17 This Is Tiger. He Just Turned 31. We Are Told He Is The Oldest Cat In The State Of Illinois

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My Cat Learned That The Alarm Sound Means I Wake Up, And She Snuggles On My Chest Right After. I've Been Setting My Alarm 30 Minutes Early Every Day To Give Her More Happy Time

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Wife Leaves Drawings On Our Door For Me Upon My Return From Work

#20 Every Year, Actor Gary Sinise Takes Over 1,000 Children Of Fallen Soldiers To Disneyland For Free

#21 Fans Didn't Forget Them

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The Woman I’m Dating Gave Me Onions And Tomatoes From Her Garden

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 The Pizza Baker Made His Day

#24 My Wife Doesn't Want Me Snacking Late At Night, But Here Are These Two Goons Caught Red Handed Eating My Noodles Behind My Back. Took This Picture As Evidence Right Before I Called The Police. I Hope They Have Chopsticks In Jail

#25 He Is Just So Happy About It

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Google Earth For The Win

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My Daughter's Reaction When Holding Her New Baby Sister. Much Heavier Than The Dolls She Practiced On. LOL

#28 Ever Since My Niece Saw Toy Story, She Shouts “I’m Leaving!” And Then Peeks At Her Room Like This

#29 Tony Hawk Meeting His Grandson For The First Time

ADVERTISEMENT