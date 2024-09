Revenge might seem like a great idea until you get caught. After all, you can’t prank an annoying boss and expect to keep your job. Can’t pay the bills with satisfaction. So if one wants to get back at someone, it’s best to plan well and always be subtle. Someone asked “What's the best way to subtly [mess] with someone?” and netizens shared their most hilarious pranks. We also got in touch with the netizen who created the post. So prepare to take some notes as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have been the instigator or victim of a similar scheme, share your stories and experiences in the comments section below.

#1 I put the dongle of a wireless mouse into the back of my coworker's computer. Whenever I feel like f*****g with him I just open my desk drawer and take over his computer.

#2 Put a single grain of rice on something that belongs to them every day when they are not looking.



In a shoe, a pocket, on top of their bag at work, on their desk. Always rice, always a different place.

#3 I put one of those electronic cricket circuits above the false ceiling in my old boss's office. Every so often (2-15 minutes) it would chirp. It drove him mad. He never did find it.

Bored Panda got in touch with the netizen who created the post and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. First, we wanted to know why they wanted to ask the internet to share these ideas and how they felt when it went viral. “This was one of the ones that just popped into my head. I had no expectations as they normally get about 10 responses at most. I think it was so popular as it's a pretty broad question that has loads of different ways to answer. Alongside this, the responses people give allow others to take from ones they haven't heard before, as well as add stories of their own that are similar to the original comment.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My friends boyfriend scared her as a prank. She sought revenge by waiting for him to fall asleep, and then watched a bunch of videos he would hate on his Youtube account to f**k with his recommend algorithm.

#5 Work in a diesel mechanic shop. Drop an extra head bolt in your friend’s rebuild pile near the end of the repair. Watch chaos ensue.

#6 Switch the m and n keys on their keyboard, some people won't notice for a while, but every now and agaim they will press the wromg key.

Naturally, we wanted to hear if they had any of their own personal favorites. “As for examples of my own, I like the one where whenever someone is on the phone and you just hand a random object to them. They'll take it 95% of the time and after they finish, they'll wonder where the hell they got it from.”

#7 Jehovas Witness has an online page in my country where you can ask them for a home visit. Probably every 6 months I ask them for one, but in my friends name and address, as a way of messing with him.

#8 A fine misted spray bottle filled with Mountain Dew sprayed daily on a co-workers workstation or tools will drive them berserk.

#9 Working from a shared work computer, I frequently changed a coworkers email signature to absolutely random quotes completely unrelated to anything to do at work. He would never notice, and it was a constant topic of conversation about what Kyle had added to his email this week.

“One of my favorites from the thread is definitely the one by u/B-52-M, who said to go inside an elevator and don't turn around - so subtle but it just throws people off completely. Another, more evil one is the one by u/Eludeasaurus, who simply said just to ask someone, 'are you sure?' after they say something.”

#10 6 months after we broke up I realized somehow my Spotify is connected to my Ex’s Alexa. So now sometimes at 5am I accidentally on purpose connect to it and play “Top 50 Most Annoying Songs of all time”. I see the song stop and then I press play again, we do a back and forth until he gives up.



That’s what you get when you f**k your flight instructor, Brent.

#11 Get 3 envelopes, mark them 1,2 and 4. put $20 in each and put them in random places in their house.

#12 Buy a box of old keys. Put keyring tags on them with a note that says "If found, call ###-###-###" (with their phone number). Then drop the keys around various public places.

“I love that because it can really mess with and get people to second guess whatever they said. Nothing else for me to add, I was just really surprised it went as viral as it did, considering nothing else I had asked went viral. Don't think I'll be able to replicate this anytime soon!” they shared with Bored Panda.

#13 It was only a few weeks, but a supervisor on a construction site I worked on was complaining about the birds in front of his office. That night I went to a pet shop and bought a big bag of birdseed. I hid it nearby, and when the coast was clear I would scatter a couple of handfuls. It took a few days, but more & more birds started stopping by to look for food. Had over 30 pigeons out there one morning when he came in. I let him in on what I was doing one day when he’d pretty much given up and was throwing old bread out for the birds.



He later asked me to pick up another bag of seed, as he’d taken over throwing out seed and ran out.

#14 One of my best friends was working as a section manager in a retail store. He bought a box of like, 400 rubber duckies off Amazon and started leaving a single one on his boss' desk at random times. Never said a word to her about it, and would pick odd times to do it to throw her off the scent - like if he came on an off day to shop, he'd sneak one in. He'd come in 30 mins before his shift started to do it. He'd stay late to do it.



He did this for *at least* six months before he got promoted and got a transfer. On his last day of work he walked into her office with the box of the rest and turned them upside down on her desk.



She hit something like a combo of hysterical laughter and sobbing - "OH MY GOD I THOUGHT I WAS GOING INSANE".

#15 Go inside an elevator and don’t turn around.

#16 Way back in the days before tvs would display every little thing you could change the volume and brightness without it registering on the screen.



My friend and I would take the remote while his little brother was watching the TV and very slowly turn down the brightness. Like 1 click of the button every 30 seconds. Eventually it was nearly black and he could never figure out what was going on. We would claim that we could see the TV fine.

#17 During my first semester at college, my roommate always had girls over in our single-room dorm, forcing me to sleep in the common area and shower at the gym. As revenge, I started putting a Jolly Rancher candy inside our bathroom showerhead. Every morning, they'd shower together, but when rinsing off in the shower, they'd be left with a thin layer of sugar on their skin and in their hair. The girls stopped coming over because they all felt sticky and gross throughout the day, leading them to attribute that unclean feeling to my roommate. By the beginning of the second semester, he couldn't get a date (which was 99% of the reason he was in college), so he dropped out. I had the dorm room to myself for the rest of the year. The first change I made was removing the remains of the Jolly Rancher from the shower head.

#18 One time, my buddy Steve was at my house and the phone rang. The call display showed his number, so I knew it had to be his roommate, probably looking for him. I picked up the receiver and immediately asked, "Hi, is Steve there?" There was a pause, then, "Uh... no, he's out." Just as quick I said, "Cool, I'll try again later. Bye!" and hung up. It was probably a good minute before she called back to call me a bastard.

#19 My brother in-law upset my younger sister. My older sister decided to teach him a lesson.



For the next several months he began receiving the most random items via The US Postal service with no return address, no letter, no explanation.



What was sent? Sawdust, pocket lint, acorns, twigs, leaves, sand, amongst a dozen other harmless items.



The kicker? My sister did not send all of these items from one location, or even just herself. She got her friends and close colleagues involved, due to the nature of her circle the postmarks originated in locations from across the US.



He received random s**t from something like 28 different states and Canada. Eventually started to freak out and wanted to call the police and the FBI before they finally told him.



My brother in-law learned to compromise on home decor decisions going forward.

#20 The copying room Karen who was of course this religious nutcase was territorial and every day she’d claim the copier for 20 minutes. This was in a faculty room setting where everyone is scrambling each morning. I finally had enough. Got there before her, pulled a ream of paper and made 500 copies with “Satan Owns Your Soul” in sharpie. Placed these back in the copier. When she ran her copies everything came out with this on it. She went home and took a few days off. I enjoyed those few days immensely.

#21 I delay my voice when I see the same supervisor at work. I mouth "Hey" and then say it without moving my lips after.



He's asked the other lads if they've noticed and they act dumb but when I do it to him I can see he thinks he's going mad.



Hes asked the boss if he's noticed me doing it and he hasn't because I only do it to the idiot supervisor. Drives him nuts and makes my day feel better.

#22 GEORGE CLOONEY! everyday emptied his roommate's cat's litterbox every morning.

The roommate was obviously concerned about the cat's constipation, went to the Vet and everything.



After a couple of weeks, before the morning workout

He took a huge actor-size s**t in the litterbox and left 🤣

#23 Whenever somebody asks me to take their picture on their phone, typically at a tourist spot, I will quickly take a selfie of myself and then take their picture. I’m sure to take a few pictures to bury myself under the camera roll. When I walk away, I get a good laugh seeing them shift through the pictures only to see my smiling face.

#24 I went to a small college back when we all used the library for computers. At this time Netflix was a DVD delivery system where you had a subscription and they mailed you DVDs. It was quite amazing for the time.



So I type in my Netflix Account and I see my friend's name pop up on the account as he had forgotten to log off when he had used the same computer in the library.



So I changed all his mission impossible/battle type saved dvds to romcons and dance movies.



Later that week I asked him how he enjoyed his movies and he laughed and said they were actually quite good. Hehehe.

#25 Take a screenshot of their desktop, and then use that as their desktop background picture. Hide or move all the icons.



Change their auto correct in outlook from the word "Sincerely" to "I have feelings for you"



CTRL+ALT + Arrow key will flip their desktop



Place an air horn under their chair, tape it so when they sit it goes off



Remove one of their office chair wheels



Download and change their office ringtone using the default passwords to the backstreet boys

#26 1) When I was a kid in the 80s , my neighbor used to to go on vacation for two weeks every year during the summer. And he relied on His friend (my dad) to go get his mail and check on his house. Which my dad did. My neighbor loved elaborate Christmas lights. Like all over his entire house. And that took a lot of work. So he left them up all year and only turned them on at Christmas time. So for two weeks of the summer my dad would turn his friends Christmas lights on during the summer. But no one else in the neighborhood knew what was going on. Every once in a while someone in the neighborhood would mention it and he would act all confused, because he was.





2) My grandpa use to work with a guy during the 60s who use to brag about gas mileage. So his whole office would pitch in and buy gas and siphon it into his car so his gas would last way longer than it should. Like weeks. And he would come in and brag about it and everyone would laugh.

#27 Back in the day I used to cold call in a s****y sales job and eventually I got bored.

When I would ask for Mr Smith, and they would say he's not here can I take a message?



I used to leave messages.



"tell him he was right, it's not going to fit"



Or,



"tell him it'll have to be the blue one, the red one isn't available"



Or,



"we can't do 7o clock because the cat isn't well"



If they queried it any further (and they usually didn't) I'd say he will know what it means.



I like to think I've left a legacy of people scratching their heads for days.

#28 A little clear tape over the laser mouse sensor.

#29 When you talk to them, look at their forehead instead of their face.

#30 Just hand them stuff and be like "hey can you hold this for me?" And they will almost every time, and then just never ask for it back and see how long they keep it for.

#31 Add in a random "no pun intended" into a conversation.

#32 This is oddly specific, but funny.



When I was in college, all the theatre kids went abroad to London, almost as tradition. I didn’t go anywhere, because I didn’t have the money.



But one of the theatre kids who was a friendly rival of mine went to France.



While he was gone, I just kept telling people he was in London. At first they questioned it, but I just kept driving it home.



By the time he got back, everyone kept asking him how London was. After four months of that, he got real sick of it.



And then I photoshopped him into some of the London photos and submitted them to the school’s study abroad photo contest and got them on the university’s website.



It was a great long term prank.

#33 My colleague went on a stag do with a friend of mine. Topline - absolutely NOTHING happened. My mate said it was very tame and no controversy.



Anyway upon his return he walked past me and I said "I heard what happened at the stag."



He immediately went BRIGHT red and said "WHAT HAVE YOU HEARD."



I simply replied: "don't worry your secret is safe with me" and went on with my day.



He has spent the last week demanding to know what I know whilst going up to colleagues and asking if they'd heard me say anything.



Further context, I'm known as the quiet one in the office which made it much more believable.

#34 Move something slightly out of place every time you’re around them, like tilting a picture frame or adjusting a chair. They’ll start questioning their sanity.

#35 If you know your neighbour has an Alexa, wait until you know that they are out, then shout through their letterbox "Alexa, set alarm for 3am tomorrow morning" then other random alarms and reminders.





Use an old WiFi router in your car and name it "Surveillance Van #2" then park it in a public car park.

#36 My old boss bought a new Harley Davidson one summer. No matter where he parked I would put about a table spoon of oil under it. He ended up taking back to the dealer twice before he got himself ejected and banned.

#37 Buy a super small bluetooth speaker and hide it in a false ceiling. Every so often you can play any sound you want. My personal choice was yiddish prayers.

#38 I’m a teacher. I like to make that little water droplet sound by flicking my cheek and whistling outward as I do it.



My younger kids always ask “what was that noise?” And I always say “I don’t know. I didn’t hear anything.” A few I’ve had for YEARS and they still haven’t figured it out. I just keep gaslighting these children.



I get paid for this s**t.

#39 At an old office job we messed with an older guy who wasn’t as tech savvy by changing the speed of his mouse to be really slow. He was getting pretty frustrated that he had to scroll so much to barely move his cursor on the screen. We casually suggested that perhaps his mouse was dirty and that he should clean it. He cleans it with an electronics duster spray and when he leaves to put the spray back we set the mouse sensitivity to HIGH. When he came back his reaction was so funny we were physically hurting from trying not to laugh.

#40 My manager (who was very chill) had his desk out the back. I noticed once when he was showing me something on his phone he always had NFC turned on. He also had a habit of placing his phone on one particular spot of his desk when working.



Idea 💡



I had a few of these white NFC stickers, basically just a little chip in a small white sticker that mobile phones read when being placed overtop or near it, basically the same tech as PayWave, you could program the chip to perform actions on the phone.

I placed a few in the spot where he usually placed the phone, since the stickers were white they blended in perfectly to his desk.

I programmed the sticker to open Youtube on his phone and play a specific meme or cursed video of my choosing which would happen daily, so much so that he thought his phone was faulty and reset it yet the problem still prevailed 🤭 He was so confused hahaha



I Eventually confessed my crimes and he thought it was hilarious. It then became a routine to set his QR code to a new meme every day when he's away from his desk.



Here's an example of the type of c**p I'd assign to the NFC sticker:



TLDR: Hidden NFC tags linking to silly things when accidentally scanned are the best for messing with someone.

#41 Picture this, 16 year old boy comes home from an exhausting day being a 16 year old boy, heads to his bedroom, flings himself on his bed and reaches for the tv remote. He presses the button, then presses the button harder- nothing!



The fun starts here because I’d put a small piece of black tape over the infra-red receiver on his TV. So nothing to see on the remote itself, this was essential because I knew he would suspect my involvement immediately. His first thought was that I’d turned one of the batteries around, not bad reasoning I thought. So accusations and denials fly, new batteries are located and inserted but alas the problem persists.



It was such fun listening to his frustration and hearing him having to get out of bed to change channel etc. I left it in place for several months, then after present opening on Christmas Day,I told him I had a little extra present for him in his room. He watched as I removed the little bit of tape. Marvellous!



He’s 29 now, ah such fond memories.

#42 At a party, walk up to someone you don’t know and say “hey, I don’t care what anybody else says, I think it’s perfectly fine that you’re here” and then walk off.

#43 For about 5 years whenever we were at some random place we'd call a friend of ours and ask for Mr. Sullivan. He would say we have the wrong number and we'd politely apologize and hang up. Sometimes it would be twice in a week and other times a month or two would pass, sometimes we'd have random people we were with make the call so it would be a different voice.



We were all at a house party one night and someone legit called the house with a wrong number, to which our friend goes on a tear about this constant wrong number he's been getting for years. That was as good a time as any to break it to him, but he didn't actually believe us at first. It was one of those "I'm not even mad." reactions when he finally put it together.

#44 Change their autocorrect so every time they type 'yes' it automatically changes to 'yeehaw.' Nothing like turning someone into a cowboy without them knowing it!!

#45 Would put QTips stained with yellow chapstick in uptight coworkers trashcan, when he wasn’t around. Then started leaving them on the floor (so he had to pick them up). Then got our boss to casually pull out a qtip during a meeting….

#46 Not mine, but a really beautiful one:



Gather a few willing people (like 3, including yourself).



Target a random stranger.



Over the course of the day, have each person bump into them and say the following:



‘Wake up’

‘You’re in a coma’

‘This isn’t real’



After saying your phrase, walk away and pretend it never happened.

#47 Walk into an airport and make your way to the boarding gates. Pick someone you see that is travelling solo and stand in front of them until you get their attention. Once their eyes meet yours with the upmost expressionless face say: "Don't get on that plane" and walk back out.

#48 Every week I bought 2 or 3 picture frames at the dollar store. I would find pictures of ugly babies online or odd celebrities.



And I would leave it on people's desks. No one ever found out it was me.



I imagine after I left for another job they pieced it together, though. Most people would get a laugh, though I remember one specific person got pissed.



I put a picture of Maury Povich and wrote 'you are not the father!' and added a fake autograph. The person who sat there went in that morning and instantly yelled at everyone, 'Whoever's been doing this stupid sh*t, I'm not participating in these stupid office jokes, so leave me out of them'—he then went and violently smashed the frame into the trash.



One of my favorite times though... We had an insurance rep who would come in and explain benefits to new hires.



She would give everyone a card with her picture on it. One day I found a glorious picture frame in the shape of a heart with a gliterry mess of a bedazzled sign that said 'always and forever'.



So naturally, I put her picture in photoshop and blew it up, the quality was horrible, but it just made it that much better because of the frame. It looked like a picture you'd find acceptable to frame if you were thetype of person who would buy that type of frame.



Then I stayed late and left it on my manager's desk. I left it facing the door of his office so it appeared like one of those pictures people put of their family facing you when you speak to them at their desk.



This meant when he opened the door he would see it instantly because of how loud the frame was.



Well, before he could see it, he injured himself and couldn't come into work. So it just sat in his office for days.



He only came in about a week later specifically to welcome a new team member. And of course the benefitsrep was there to walk the new member through their options.



And of all f*cking days, this was the first time I heard her ask him if he had a minute to talk. He said yes and they go into his office."



The second he opens the door he gives a very nervous laugh and says, 'Sh*t. I think I can explain..." then the door shut behind them.



Everyone heard him, but no one else knew what had happened, everyone in the office looked at each other in confusion and shrugged at each other.



I sat at my desk with my face in pain and tears in my eyes from trying so hard not to laugh.

#49 Few months ago i met one of my neighbours, she told me her and her husbands names, I've seen them around so i know who her husband is.



few days ago I'm outside and see him coming the other way.



smile and wave "Hi Bob" as if I've known him for years.



He says "hi" back like he just cant remember my name right now.



that's going to be a slow burn. i am very distinctive looking so pretty quickly he'll be thinking "surely i'd remember meeting a [3 foot tall black woman with green spiky hair (all details changed to protect my identity)]".

#50 At work I got into the habit of making a loud clap when I turned off my machine to go to lunch.



One day I did it just because I turned off my machine.



I heard a dudes stomach growl.

#51 1. Ask "If you could change anything about yourself what would it be....apart from the obvious" and then just leave it there.



2. Holding open a door for someone, but not quite wide enough to actually get through



3. When a waiter/waitress asks if your food is OK, which is almost everytime youve got a mouth full, spit it in your hand, say yes it's good. Then put it back in your mouth and carry on eating.

#52 When I was a young E-nothing Corpsman in the Navy, we took turns doing the coffee mess for the week. Whenever it was my turn I would switch out for decaf for the whole week. Then the next week I’d switch it back to regular cut with espresso.



Lemme tell yeah, watching all the khakis lose their s**t from caffeine detox one week and then look like jittery coke heads the next was phenomenal. When I eventually gained some rank and left that command, I taught my little trick to one of my juniors. Some traditions must be upheld.

#53 While talking to someone stare behind them for some time.

Its almost guaranteed that they will also look back. Do this everyday without them noticing that you are doing it on purpose and if they ask whats up then shrug it down saying you were just distracted.

#54 Back in college, I lived with a group of five complete knuckleheads in a big house. One of them had a super sweet cat named Riblet. The roommate who owned the cat "stole" one of my other roomate's boyfriends.





The spurned roomate and another roommate took turns s******g in the cat's litter box, but did it infrequently enough and stealthily enough the other roommate thought his cat was sick.





I feel bad for little Riblet who I imagine on coming to its litter box was like "WTF?".

#55 During the Cold War the East German state security police aka the Stasi, would monitor suspected dissidents and enemy agents. They'd place bugs in their apartments, and when they were out they'd rearrange things. Maybe hide things, maybe just move them around a bit. Nothing huge, the suspects wouldn't come home to find the place trashed like it had been tossed for clues, but things would be different. The feeling of being watched and if being f****d with would grow over time, til the suspect couldn't sleep, couldn't operate normally, utterly paranoid, not knowing who was an informant, who might be an agent.

#56 When I was about 14, and older brother was 17, he was a real violent d******d. He made my life a living hell. He would take deep naps every afternoon. I would go to the kitchen and get the bottle of Wesson veg oil and put a tablespoon or so in the cap. I’d sneak in his room, and with a Qtip I dispensed tiny drops of oil all over exposed skin. He was a very pretty lad so to turn into a pizza pie all over his face, neck, back, arms was enormously distressing. He went on multiple medications. I probably did this for about two years. You want to beat up a girl who is half your size on the reg? He was bigger but I was smarter 🤣.

#57 Replace all of the breakfast cereal from the box with beans.

#58 I made a Vetinari-style clock. I bought an identical electronic clock to the one at the office. It was just a normal round Ikea clock with minute, hour, and second hands. I created a circuit that generated ticks of varying lengths. Although the ticks were very accurate when observing the minute hand, the changes in tick length were subtle—up to 5 percent, though most were much smaller. The effect was that if you were standing near the clock, your brain would pick up on the ticks and sense something was off, but you couldn’t pinpoint exactly what. A few people suspected the clock, but after verifying it showed the correct time, they looked elsewhere for the source of the issue. I had to take it down and put the original one back when the batteries were about to die, but for over three months, it had caused a subtle nagging in the office.

#59 When I would visit their place I would turn some of their fridge magnets upside down.

#60 At one point I had a job where I came in about an hour before my boss did. Everyday I pushed his desk back about 1/4" until one day he pulled out his chair and it hit the wall and he finally realized his desk was about 2' back from where it used to be.





Another time I would put a nickel in his phone handset every few days it adds just enough weight to be imperceptible but then when you take all of the nickles out it makes the handset considerably lighter and your muscle memory will cause you to use too much strength and essentially smack yourself in the face with your phone.

#61 If you know someone with a duel control electric blanket, switch the bottom plugs around. Mom was cold so she would turn hers up a number, made pop hot so he turned his down 1. It took them about 3 nights to figure it out. Sorry mom and pop.

#62 In days of yore my boss had a desktop push button landline phone. To mess with his head if he'd been especially annoying we'd change the button covers on his phone. So instead of the buttons going 1, 2, 3 etc horizontally we'd change them to vertically.



He never spotted it, as the 1, 9 and 0 were always in the right place. Drove him nuts and we'd hear him cursing and swearing when he dialled wrong numbers. The following day we'd change the numbers back and so forth. He called out the phone repair chap a few times but we made sure to change it back before he came. He was an a**e and always very volatile and sweary. This gave us great pleasure.



Top tip, don't mess with your troops, they will get revenge.

#63 Set their clocks ahead by a minute a day. Imperceptible at first, but next thing you know you’re on the road commuting into work at 0615, trying to figure out why morning rush hour traffic seems to be getting lighter every week.



Did this to my parents when I was 13.

#64 Call someone a random name every time.



But also make sure to never call them by their actual name.

#65 My work colleague likes to adjust the height of my office chair for fun. Gets me every time...

#66 Not subtle, but when I put my dad into an ALF I was contacted by a priest who asked permission to visit my dad on a regular basis.



No hesitation from me:



"Please do! He used to be devout but slipped away a few years ago. I'm sure he just needs to be encouraged to come back to the lord. He might seem resistant at first but please don't give up on him!"



My dad was a devout atheist, an incorrigible curmudgeon, and a supreme a*****e.



This gave me great joy.

#67 Coworker sold his car to another coworker but kept a set of keys. During lunchbreak he would change little things like slightly adjust the rear view mirror and or up the volume on the stereo. It then moved on to moving the car to the adjacent parking spot or reversing it in. At one point he refueled the car before confessing.

#68 I worked in an office where two co workers absolutely hated each other. One of them stuck a small dead fish to the backside of the other’s desk drawer in her office. The smell that grew from that was absolutely terrible and no one could figure out where it was coming from.

There was no cameras in that part of the office so it was never proven. They let the fishmonger go for other reasons.

#69 I had the Netflix app on my phone while my wife was trying to pick a something to watch. Every time she picked something I would use my phone to select Hotel Transylvania 3 on the tv.



She started to get REALLY mad about the 7th time. She couldn’t figure out why that was the only thing that would start.

#70 This is best done with a small group of co-conspirators.

Leave small notes that say "I know who you are, I saw what you've done.".

#71 Told my gf I dropped and broke one of our cups while she was away for a trip, but didn't remember which one.

#72 Purchase a bag tiny plastic babies online, they're pretty cheap. Place a couple on their desk or bag daily and watch them get pissed about it.

#73 Put one just one skittle in their bag of m&m's.

#74 When they say something completely unambiguous: pause, nod and say "I see what you did there".

#75 “Have you been crying?” is always a solid way to mess with someone.

#76 Whenever someone gives an answer just reply, without context "That explains so much about you".

#77 Tie a cable tie to their car's driveshaft.

#78 Hide one of their shoes inside their house.