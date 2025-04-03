Someone asked “What real and serious story/event did you believe was a prank (because it's April 1st)?” and people shared their examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and add your own experiences to the comments section below.

While its origins aren’t exactly clear, people have been pranking folks on April 1st since at least the middle ages. For example, here is an account of people going into the tower of London to “see the lions being washed” in 1698 that was the direct result of a prank . But in this day and age, people are so overprepared that they might not even realize that not everything is an attempt to fool them.

#1 My long term girlfriend broke up with me on April first.



Not only did I initially think it was a joke, but then all my friends thought it was a joke and I went a full week+ of nobody being supportive because they all thought I committed hard to the bit.

#2 Boston. 1997. "We're getting 2 feet of snow Tuesday. You probably won't have class."



"Hah. Hah. Hah. April Fools."



We got two feet of snow.

#3 My mom has been sober for 9 years, but she announced her sobriety on April 1st. No one believed her. Happy Sober-versary, mom!

#4 My friend is born on April 1st. He was telling me that when his mom's water broke, his dad didn't actually believe her and thought she just spilt water on the ground.

#5 When I was 22, I had dropped a mayo jar and jumped hoping to avoid the glass shards, but I landed right on glass and ended up at the ER with stitches. Fast forward, a week and my legs hurts so d**n bad that when I went to my PCP to have my stitches removed I decided to tell her how much pain I was in. She took one look at my leg and sent me to the ER.



My husband had to call my Mom on April Fool’s Day to tell her I was being admitted to the hospital with a life threatening DVT and that I would be hospitalized for at least a week. My mom of course didn’t believe him since I was 22, an athlete and very active. She kept telling him that his prank was dumb.



My doctor had to call my mom to get her to believe the situation lol.

#6 Our family dog was hit by a car on April 1st. My dad saw it happen and came inside to tell us, I instantly started crying and my brother didn't believe him, my dad kept telling him to stop and to shut up cause he was laughing and saying no way.

#7 My brother got mugged quite a few years ago. When my friends told me, I thought for sure it was an April Fools joke. Then my brother walked into the room and he had a black eye. Turns out it wasn't a joke.

#8 My family served me with a restraining order on April 1st last year. I didn't believe what i was seeing, even as the cop handed the papers to me.

#9 My 17 year old friend telling me she got engaged while she was visiting overseas. We were still in high school. Kept saying “I’m not falling for it it’s April fools I’m not falling for it” even though she showed the ring. Didn’t believe until she showed me the 1000 pictures of the engagement.

#10 One April 1st a few years ago my wife woke up ont with Bell's Palsy ( half of her face was partially paralyzed and dropping) due to an infection. It took me way longer than it should have to believe her that she wasn't totally faking it as a prank. I played it off until she cried. Not my proudest moment.

#11 Today at work our internet connection broke down. Initially I thought it was a prank but in retrospect I doubt a large company would cut off an entire floor of employees from work for 1.5 hours especially considering we're the IT helpdesk.

#12 A friend of mine announced she was divorcing her husband on April 1st.

#13 Mitch Hedberg’s death was announced on April 1st even though he passed on March 29th and I thought he was pranking his fans. RIP, man.

#14 5 years ago today my wife and I went to an ultrasound where they told us she was carrying twins. We were in shock but at least we could see the ultrasound. The phone calls to our family later that day were a bit tricky.

#15 My time to shine!!!







Back in middle school on April Fools Day, we took a field trip the local ice arena. All of the guys lined up on one end, and wanted to race to the other end. During the race, a few of the guys got tripped up. One kid was down on the ground holding his hand and there seemed to be some blood on the ice. A teacher walked out, and picked something up off of the ice and started walking away. The kid ran up to that teacher and showed him his hand which was now missing a pinky and was screaming in pain. The teacher immediately started scooting off the ice with some urgency.







All of us on the outside of the rink thought for sure this kid just pranked the teacher about his finger getting cut off. A few minutes later, he was rushed off to the ER.

#16 That my grandmother was dead, because her mother also died on April 1st.

#17 My friend turned in her two weeks noticed on April 1. HR didn’t believe her until much later.

#18 One time my dad's girlfriend started drinking water and used the fake-choke on me. She was on the ground rolling in laughter, and as a result, started actually choking.

#19 Accidentally hatched 5 chickens last week (don't ask why/how). Told dad. He thought I was joking. I wasn't.



He wasn't impressed.

#20 Today I thought our supplier was pranking me when she said that the 3 months of programming I just spent trying to fix their s**t was going to have to be redone because they changed their policies. I'm still waiting for that April's Fool message.

#21 I didn't just hear the story but I've called my parents from jail on April 1st after I got arrested. Didn't make this any easier..

#22 When I was in third grade, my dad woke my sister and me up saying our dog finally had her puppies. We woke up all excited only to find out we'd been tricked. Cut to eight hours later, as I'm getting off the bus, my dad comes running out of the house saying the dog had her puppies. "Dad, you already tried that this morning," I said. Turns out he was serious the second time; the dog really did have her puppies. Best April Fool's Day ever.

#23 Years and years ago, I tried breaking up with my girlfriend on the 1st of April. Took me quite some time to convince her it wasn't a horrible joke.



I had been unhappy with the relationship for a month or two and something that day just set me off. I thought now's as good as time as any. Turns out that April Fool's Day isn't as good as time as any.

#24 My boss was a well known joker in a company where we made April Fool’s pranks an art.



He announced a well-liked colleague was leaving.



After the fact, my boss told me he should’ve waited one more day before sending the email announcement as most people still didn’t believe that the colleague was leaving.

#25 This just happened today.



My aunt texted me and a bunch of others in a group chat and sent us a photo of a little girl, saying she was officially a grandma because her son just learned he had a three year old daughter.



"You almost had me there" I responded soon after. She insisted it was true, but I knew she was joking. The others were eating it up though, remarking on how cute she was. Good prank too, because the girl kinda looks like him, but Photoshop exists and my cousin is pretty crafty.



Nope. It's true, apparently.



She texted me privately and said she forgot it was April Fool's Day. They just met the girl nine days ago! She sent me photographic proof of them together. Holy s**t!

#26 One of my old, super cynical coworkers is well known for “vague-booking” or writing cryptic Facebook statuses and not responding to inquiring comments. She casually posted on April Fool’s day a status along the lines of “already tired of being pregnant”.



The comments were 100% “oh yeah right, you’re not pregnant” and she was PISSED that nobody believed her, even when she was reassuring them it was true. Popped that baby right out a few months later.

#27 Obligatory "not me but..."



So my mom's birthday is April 1st and on her 40th birthday all of her friends threw her a surprise party at a very nice restaurant. About halfway through dinner my mom and dad stand up to make an announcement -- she was pregnant! No one believed them but nineteen years later here I am!

#28 Not a sad story but a few weeks ago I got a letter from my job telling me I was to receive a substantial pay raise, and it would be effective on April 1. I kept thinking this is a seriously messed up prank... got my paycheck a day ago and yeah its not a prank!!

#29 My favourite video game, iRacing, decided to announce development of their most demanded for content on April 1st. They even made the launch video look like a prank. Turns out the prank was that they were pretending it was a prank (it wasn't one).



Edit: here's the video



the best part is the dude at 3:13 tasting the dirt.

#30 When I was a teenager, my favorite local radio station (Baltimore/DC area) abruptly aired nothing but Spanish language programming on April 1st. The day before, and for years leading up to that, it was an alternative rock station. I assumed it was an elaborate April fools joke, as it was one of the area’s most popular stations. Much to my chagrin, I discovered the next day that it was not a joke and the station I listened to was gone.

#31 When I was 15 my brothers best friend stopped by on March 31 because he was headed to the other side of the state for a few weeks. We hung out and he went home. The next morning people were ringing our phone off the hook, when I answered they said our friend was dead, I said April fools and hung up, this went on for a couple hours until finally someone knocked on the door and had us turn on the news, the friends house was on the news and they were saying our friend was in fact dead. Three years later his mother won her case against the local police office. They m******d her son in his sleep.......



His room mate was a d**g dealer, when they raided the house they claimed they entered his room and he pulled a gun on them and they shot him. The autopsy report showed 6 bullets in his back, one in his calf and one in the back of his head. We are not sure why they shot a sleeping man but he did have a gun but it was fully loaded with one still in the chamber.



Edit: the police statement said he was facing them and shot first, they stated they shot him in the chest, four head and leg. The autopsy proved this to be a lie. He was no angel but he would not have drawn his gun on police officers. In our neighborhood this means death and he knew this. The gun was found and photographed under his pillow not in his hand. This combined with the autopsy is what won his mother the case against KCPD.

#32 Our family cat had a two-faced kitten. One head, two faces. Two mouths, two noses, kinda 2 1/2 eyes. My dad called my mom and told us on our way home--I figured it was an April Fools joke. Sure enough, a crazy two-faced cat was there when we got home. Weird coincidence.

#33 Kind of the other way around:





I was admitted to the hospital March 31.



I was in no condition to use a phone.

This was >10 years ago, so my friends were not all married to their smartphones, and not everyone was on all social media.

I was supposed to be at a band rehearsal; I don't know exactly what happened, but a band member got the message that I'm in hospital from my sister, but only a day later - on April 1st.

So he was trying to figure out my plans for the week (we had school holidays at that time) and tell people I would not show up, and they should try to call me or check back with my family if they could visit me instead (because I might be in OP or not be awake if people just step by).

But yeah, April fools...

He had to write everyone again the next day, because the majority of my friends thought it was a bad joke...

#34 My dad called to tell me he had just won the Reader’s Digest sweepstakes. Two months later we were all in the company headquarters watching my parents accept a comically oversized novelty check for the first installment (it paid out over 30 years).

#35 My prankster Uncle Tim died of a massive heart attack in his front yard.

#36 2 of my college acquaintances got engaged to one another on Easter Sunday last year which happened to fall on April 1st. I had lost contact with both of these people over the years and had no idea they were even dating, so I thought it was a prank. I didn't find out it was true until 3 months later when one of my other friends from college brought it up.

#37 My parents were in the process of adopting a son and had the final court hearing on April 1st. I had spent the night at a friend’s house; and they dropped me off after the hearing. My dad sat me down on his lap which was already odd because I was 11. He and my mom then explained that after a year, the boy decided he no longer wanted to live with us and was not coming back. I seriously looked at their faces for several minutes trying to see any sign of a joke, but they kept reassuring me it was serious. I then saw my dad cry for the first time in my entire life. I didn’t see that again for another four years when he and my mom almost got divorced.



The process had been really hard on everyone. He was the same age as me, and years of a***e and trauma had really hurt him. He had behavioral issues and tried to attack my mom on a few occasions. He and I had a hard time getting along as well. But as trying as it was, we all loved him fiercely.



Occasionally, he’ll start a new Facebook and try to hit us up for money. It hurts my mom every time because he’ll say it’s for bus fare or for an apartment near a new job, and she wants to believe him, but it’s an impossible situation.

#38 First year of uni, I was training parkour with friends in the gym. We decided to take the training outside, but one of us had to get his bike which was locked near the main building of uni, so we waited for him in front of the gym. When he came back, he told us there was a lot of police around the building and the road next to it was blocked - there was a s*****e (the building is very tall). Ofcourse, nobody believed him, and he even had a weird look on his face which convinced me that he was lying, no matter how many times he denied it.







Next day I heard it from a third party, turns out there really was a s*****e.

#39 My sister once fell down the stairs on april 1st and when my mom came home from work she didn’t believe us and thought it was a prank. sister ended up going to the hospital a day or two later cause she was still hurting. turned out she had a broken collarbone!

#40 Less serious than some of the others on this list, but Rick and Morty Season 3 premeired on April 1 two years ago now. I thought it was a joke, since it wasn't supposed to air for months still.

#41 Amazon Dash buttons were released on March 31st, but a lot of the coverage came on April 1st. That was confusing...

#42 When a close friend of mine went to middle school, he was told his school had burned down and obviously thought it was just another April fools’ prank. Well, he went there only to discover there actually had been a fire the night before and school was cancelled. Coincidentally April 1st is also his birthday, so I guess that must have been a pretty good day.

#43 When my son was a baby, my mom & dad would sometimes care for him when my husband and I were at work. Mom calls me on April 1st when my son took his first steps at her house at 11.5 months old. Didn't believe her til I got there to pick him up. Life hasn't been the same since then! He's 38 now, but I will never forget his little self wobbling up to me as I walked through the door!

#44 I broke two bones in my arm on April 1st 1998. My mom didn’t believe me and made me wait until my dad got home (he’s an MD) to check if it was actually broken.



It was. They then rushed me to the ER.



Also, my dog died unexpectedly on Friday. I posted about it last night on Facebook. Apparently a lot of people think it’s a joke.

#45 When I was in college I was living in a fraternity house. They had been doing some repairs to the roof but had put down a tarp in case it rained. I don't know what went wrong but the night of March 31st the entire house was leaking. Being in college we shot a video of ourselves using buckets and pool noodles to funnel the water away from our beds and sent it to the alumni (who own the house) as "Hey this is funny but also can someone fix this?". Didn't even realize the email went out early morning on April 1st. They couldn't decide if it was real or not despite video evidence of water pouring from the roof.

#46 I changed my relationship status to "single" one year on April 1st, not realizing what day it was and had an argument with a friend of mine over whether or not I was really single.

#47 My best friend lost her small hamster and they were looking everywhere for it. I didn't believe a word of it, not even when she got her dad to tell me or when she took pictures of the empty cage. They could have moved it, right? No. They actually lost the hamster after my friend left the cage open while grabbing it food. Found it a while later though while looking under the bed, poor thing was so scared.

#48 Found out a friend of mine died the other day. Was in an Uber that was t-boned by a red light runner. Didnt find out until this morning and I thought it was a joke but it's not. :(.

#49 Last year my husband's dad told him he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby. They were.

#50 My good friend told me on april fools that she was in love with me. So then to get her back I said that i loved her too. Then my girlfriend got upset because everyone was being serious except me.

#51 Not I but my family didnt believe me that ive broken my arm and even after sending them a picture of me they thought i wrapped myself just as a prank.

#52 I used to work in a deli in a grocery store. We were right next to the bakery and I got to know the people over there pretty well. There was this guy, we'll call him Ben. Ben had a lot of tattoos and played guitar in a band and was a pretty chill dude overall. I came into work on April first and one of my friends told me that Ben was in a car accident last night and had passed away. I thought no way, he was totally the type of person to make a joke like that on April fool's day, but it turned out to be true. It was really surreal that he was just gone. He was only 23 years old. My favorite memory of him was one night he was closing and didn't have much to do. They had two burnt loaves of bread, so he pulled the insides out and cut them to fit around his feet. He walked over to us and said, "look guys, I made loafers!" He was a great guy.

#53 It was my birthday yesterday (April 1st, I’m in Australia). No one ever f*****g believes me when I tell them it’s my birthday.



I sort of hope that one day my parents are gonna turn around like “APRIL FOOOOOLS, your birthday’s actually in September” or some s**t. This hasn’t yet happened, so I *THINK* I’m 16.

#54 My mom was up early to make food for an Easter party, and as she was pulling out a glass dish, she dropped it and sliced her finger trying to grab it. I woke up to see what was going on and she had her finger wrapped in a towel and told us to go get my dad to take her to the hospital. We tried waking him up, but told us no because we were “just pranking him”. We kept trying to wake him, only for him to finally get up 15-20 minutes later and realizing it wasn’t a prank.

#55 Not on April 1st, but the day after, I came home from work to find a wild turkey in our back yard. Man! They're HUGE up close... and scary looking.. Anyway, I managed to maneuver around it to get inside, and told my SO, daughter, step-son that there's a turkey in the back yard! My SO and daughter came out in time to see it take off and fly over the neighbour's house. My step-son thought I was pranking due to April fool's ;)





*EDIT: I live in the city, and wild turkeys are even rare to see out in the surround country.

#56 I called in sick to work today with a broken hip and spine. Before I went away my ski holiday we had joked about me coming back injured.



My manager did not believe me and really thought I was winding him up.



Well the jokes on them, I get to use some sweet-a*s crutches for the next few months.

#57 That Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson(very highly anticipated and maybe cursed UFC fight) was cancelled due to Ferguson tripping over cables in a TV studio and injuring his knee. The week of the fight..

#58 When I was 13 years old I went to the mall on April 1st and started my 1st ever period. I was so furious because I thought my sister might've pranked me at first but decided that would've been an unreasonable joke even for her. She did have fun laughing at me about it though.

#59 My friend overdosed on april 1st, 2016. Took 2 days to see it wasn't a joke.