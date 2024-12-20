Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Insanely Hot": Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair
Celebrities, News

“Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
The internet collectively swooned when Stanley Tucci took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of himself from more than four decades back.

The 64-year-old actor was making a wistful nod to the ‘80s and ’90s, reminiscing about an era before the internet consumed our lives.

The snapshot featured a young, luscious-haired Stanley, before he became one of the internet’s favorite bald icons.

Highlights
  • Stanley Tucci left fans stunned with a picture of himself with hair from 42 years back.
  • The 64-year-old actor reminisced about the 80s and 90s with the throwback snapshot.
  • Fans exploded with reactions to the actor’s picture, with one saying: “Every version of Stanley Tucci is HAWT!”
  • Some compared his younger look to Queen's frontman, Freddie Mercury.
RELATED:

    Stanley Tucci delighted fans with a photo of his luscious-haired younger self from over 42 years ago

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    “Really wish I could convey to young people just how awesome it was to be a kid in the 80s and 90s, before cellphones and internet and social media exploded,” he wrote in his tweet.

    “This was taken 42 years ago,” he added.

    The 64-year-old actor reminisced about the ’80s and ’90s, before the internet took over our lives completely

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: Stanley Tucci

    Fans flooded the comments section over his timeless look, saying: “So handsome, Mr. Tucci!”

    “Thank you for this very important reminder that you have always been insanely hot,” one comment said while another quipped, “He really said ‘if you think i’m hot now, let me show you how i looked when i was younger.’”

    “This was taken 42 years ago,” he said while sharing the picture below with his 63.4K followers on Twitter

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: Stanley Tucci

    “Crying he just wanted an excuse to be like ‘look how hot I’ve always been,’” wrote another.

    “oh look at me I’m stanley tucci I’ve been hot for 42 years,” one said.

    Others compared him to the lead singer of the band Queen and said the picture is giving, “Freddie Mercury vibes.”

    Fans exploded with reactions to the actor’s throwback picture, with one saying, “Every version of Stanley Tucci is HAWT!”

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: X

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: X

    “Jesus. Thought you were Freddie for a sec mate,” wrote another.

    Another said, “You never told us you were the lead singer of Queen, Stanley.”

    Praises aside, what was probably most bizarre was when a social media user noticed that his tweet was nearly identical to another tweet posted last year by actor, Clifton Duncan.

    Some eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Stanley’s words were identical to a tweet posted last year by actor Clifton Duncan

    Social media users who noticed the rip-off criticized Stanley and said, “Bro, don’t rip off another artist without so much as an acknowledgment.”

    One suggested, “Maybe just share his post as a quote and add your picture next time?”

    Stanley has been staying busy lately, with his latest movie, Conclave, having released in October 2024, telling the story about the clandestine proceedings of the Vatican.

    The actor admitted his career “has always gone through these fluctuations” over the years, partly because of his cancer diagnosis

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: Stanley Tucci

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: Stanley Tucci

    The same month, he also released his book, What I Ate in One Year.

    He recently opened up about how his career “has always gone through these fluctuations” not only because of the nature of the industry but also because of his own health issues. He was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017, and has been in remission since 2018 after undergoing treatment.

    “Having been sick six years ago, that threw a wrench into the works for a while, and then you slowly get back,” he told Vanity Fair in October. “ … I needed to work because I needed money.

    “I didn’t really have the energy to do it after the treatments, but you had to do it, and eventually, you climb back up again,” he previously said

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: Stanley Tucci

    “Insanely Hot”: Internet Swoons Over Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci When He Had Hair

    Image credits: Stanley Tucci

    “I probably started working too soon,” he added. “I didn’t really have the energy to do it after the treatments, but you had to do it, and eventually, you climb back up again.”

    He also reflected on how he couldn’t get work after his role in the widely successful hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada.

    “After The Devil Wears Prada, I couldn’t get a job, and I didn’t quite understand that, but that’s just the way it was. So I went and did stuff that I didn’t necessarily want to do, but I did it,” he told the outlet.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

