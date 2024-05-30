The Vatican (also called Vatican City or the Vatican City State) is the smallest state in the world, both by area and population. But that isn’t the only thing that makes it special. It is also a state that is ruled by the Pope, who is the bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church. Or in other words, it is ruled by The Holy See.

It became independent from Italy in 1929 with the Lateran Treaty. The name for the state derived from an Etruscan settlement, Vatica or Vaticum, which was located in the area the Romans called Ager Vaticanus – "Vatican territory." Yet, since the state doesn’t have its own language, its legislation and official communications use Italian.

Despite being the smallest state in the world, the Vatican has its own football team. The team is made up of employees of the Vatican, like police officers, postal workers, and even the members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard, which is kind of like the state's army, and it protects the Pope.