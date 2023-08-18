The Culture Critic Twitter account has only been around since 2020, but it’s already made quite a name for itself on the site, amassing an impressive 718.4k followers. The page has a simple description, stating, “Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire.” And over the past few years, it has shared nearly 1,400 tweets celebrating amazing art and architecture of the past, while also calling out some of the most disappointing pieces and structures of our modern day.

Of course, everyone is allowed to have their own preferences when it comes to which buildings they consider the most impressive or most amazing in the world. But if you take a look at almost any list featuring the planet’s most breathtaking structures, you’ll quickly find that many of them were built at least a century ago. Plenty were even built several hundred years ago! So why don’t we create buildings like we used to anymore? Clearly, we still find them beautiful, so what happened to ornate churches and stunning state buildings? First, let’s take a look at Gothic architecture in particular.