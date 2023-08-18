There are some buildings on the planet that will simply take your breath away: the Taj Mahal, La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, the Colosseum, the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, and the Sistine Chapel, among others of course. These are true testaments to the incredible structures that humans can create when they have the vision, energy and resources.

Nowadays, however, it’s rare to find a new building that makes visitors say anything other than, “It’s alright.” And one Twitter account that’s dedicated to calling out lackluster modern architecture is Culture Critic. Below, we’ve gathered a list of pics from this page that might make our ancestors shudder, so enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you wish you had lived several hundred years ago!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

34points
POST
kathryn stretton
kathryn stretton
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awful eyesore. This is a terrible planning decision to allow it to be built.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#2

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#3

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

19points
POST
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s not about human spirit, it’s about most rent for least land & building costs 😕

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The Culture Critic Twitter account has only been around since 2020, but it’s already made quite a name for itself on the site, amassing an impressive 718.4k followers. The page has a simple description, stating, “Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire.” And over the past few years, it has shared nearly 1,400 tweets celebrating amazing art and architecture of the past, while also calling out some of the most disappointing pieces and structures of our modern day.

Of course, everyone is allowed to have their own preferences when it comes to which buildings they consider the most impressive or most amazing in the world. But if you take a look at almost any list featuring the planet’s most breathtaking structures, you’ll quickly find that many of them were built at least a century ago. Plenty were even built several hundred years ago! So why don’t we create buildings like we used to anymore? Clearly, we still find them beautiful, so what happened to ornate churches and stunning state buildings? First, let’s take a look at Gothic architecture in particular.  
#4

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

18points
POST
Sammy
Sammy
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Money laundering, that's the name of this peice.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

16points
POST
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone know why there's a giant butt-plug in the second picture?

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

15points
POST
Show Thyself
Show Thyself
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It has been destroyed during war. They weren't able to rebuild the church, since the material was needed elsewhere. But when they did have the resources, they didn't want to rebuild it (since it wouldn't be authentic), but to build something to remember the lost beauty. Because of that, the new building is kept simple and the arc + round window are slightly off. (The bomb destroyed the building above the arc through the window, and the arc by itself leaned a bit to the side.) Today it's like a canvas, at least for me. I see the pictures of the original building, and can easily imagine as a layer above the new one, since it is so simple - nearly plain - but in the correct location.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

According to Newspire, you don’t see Gothic buildings popping up in your city today due to several reasons: these structures are incredibly expensive to build and maintain, the style isn’t really in fashion anymore, and there aren’t enough skilled stoneworkers to create the intricate designs today. Building planners would be required to pay a pretty penny for these kinds of structures, and they don’t always have the resources or time needed. Also, no matter how much you may love the Notre-Dame, this style of building has been deemed outdated.

The peak of Gothic architecture was around the 12th and 13th centuries, and since then, the Renaissance and Baroque styles pushed these designs out of the forefront of architects' minds, and they have rarely been revisited since. And nowadays, it would be extremely challenging to find builders who are familiar with and skilled enough in the construction techniques needed to perfect a gorgeous Gothic building.      
#7

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

14points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a kid it felt like entering a castle, I miss it

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#8

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

13points
POST
Daniel Gómez
Daniel Gómez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hand sculpture aside, sir Robert had limited views on what art is.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

13points
POST
Lily from England
Lily from England
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my ADHD brain getting distracted half way through.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

But of course, Gothic structures are not the only gorgeous buildings that we don’t see anymore. So why are modern structures so ugly? Well, according to Nader Sammouri at ADF Magazine, a lot of it comes down to today’s architecture being a business. There’s not as much of an emphasis on aesthetics or creating a beautiful structure that will complement a city. Architects are often given small budgets and strict time constraints, so they make do to earn a paycheck. Plus, there are many other factors at play today, including government regulations, safety codes and political agendas that may impact how much freedom an architect actually has.
#10

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

12points
POST
Lily from England
Lily from England
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dracula 🧛🏻‍♂️ blah blah blah

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

12points
POST
Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it a doctor prescription ?

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#12

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

12points
POST

Despite being eyesores, many modern buildings are actually terrible for our planet as well. John Barham wrote a piece for Medium explaining how the materials used nowadays make buildings last for much less time than their predecessors. “Switching from wood, bricks, and stone, to concrete, composites, and plastics is a big part of the issue, as these new ‘low maintenance’ components often really mean ‘un-maintainable’ and so become destined for landfills,” Barham writes. “For example, while a wooden sash window will need regular repainting it can last hundreds of years, but a plastic window once damaged will need to be completely thrown away.”
#13

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

11points
POST
GadgetGirl
GadgetGirl
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why? Rich people don't buy are to look at. They buy it because it's got a high value that will likely keep going up. It's a way to store their money.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

11points
POST
steve g
steve g
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Birmingham Library - now demolished and gone.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Barham also notes that the ideology behind modern architecture is a problem as well. He notes that architects today argue that because beauty is subjective, they don’t need to worry about intricate details or trying too hard to make a structure stunning. “When they find themselves bored by the dullness of a sheer glass and concrete façade of a pastiche Minimalism, they turn to irregular, incoherent, asymmetric shapes, or uncomfortable cantilevers,” Barham writes. “They claim their brief is to shock with ‘originality’ or to ‘challenge’ the public. The results are anti-human buildings that do not ‘spark joy’.”  
#16

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

11points
POST
Amity_Calamity
Amity_Calamity
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The most creative ppl also happen to be the most insane :)

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

11points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather go to school in a building that looks like the prison.

1
1point
reply
#18

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Creating buildings while solely being concerned with function also does a disservice to future residents or occupants, as they will no doubt want to renovate or rebuild. If the structure isn’t timelessly beautiful, there’s no reason to preserve it. And the cycle of tearing down and using resources to rebuild continues. So the solution to this, Barham suggests, is to actually build structures intended to last forever. He notes how many pre-modern buildings have been homes, offices, retail spaces and gone back and forth between all of the above simply because the spaces were so beautiful and timeless that there was no desire to alter them. 
#19

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

10points
POST
Lily from England
Lily from England
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“FLAT. IT NEEDS TO BE FLAT. sorry for my outburst, but it needs to be so that if giants invade, they can sit down comfortably, without something spiking up their a*se.”

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

9points
POST
View more comments

According to ScienceNordic, beauty in architecture can even be used as a strategy for sustainability. Nicolai Bo Andersen, associate professor at the Institute for Architecture and Culture at the Royal Danish Academy for Fine Arts, School of Architecture, says that it’s important to focus on aesthetics and ensuring that buildings can physically stand the test of time. “It’s a question of how we experience architecture,” Andersen says. “A building’s form, color, proportions, materials, and daylight, directly affect the human body and give a feeling of connectedness to the world. Beauty may be understood as the uplifting feeling experienced through the body and the senses.” 
#22

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#23

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

9points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess this station was destroyed in WWII?

0
0points
reply
#24

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

8points
POST
Lily from England
Lily from England
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the fishy in the second picture 🥲

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We’re not saying it’s impossible to create a beautiful building today, but obviously, structures like the Sistine Chapel don’t pop up every day. It’s important to keep enjoying and preserving these amazing buildings, and perhaps one day we will have another creation on par with the Taj Mahal. And if not, at least we can continue admiring the one and only. And roasting all of the ugly, lackluster modern buildings on Twitter! 
#25

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

8points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A few houses here where I live have been "modernized" and they look like a sore thumb in the nieghbourhood. Such a shame.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

8points
POST
Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't do drugs, kids.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#27

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

8points
POST
Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the city hall of Stuttgart, wich was severly damaged during a WW2 bombing raid.

0
0points
reply

Are these pictures making you ashamed to be living in modern times, pandas? Unless you’re an architect with an unlimited budget, don’t beat yourself up. It’s not your fault! But we hope you’re enjoying these reminders of how amazing old buildings are and that we should do everything we can to preserve them. Keep upvoting the pics that hit home for you, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring questionable modern architecture, look no further than right here!
#28

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

8points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

8points
POST
Daniel Gómez
Daniel Gómez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sponsored this restoration so... also they did it for its historical and artistic value, nor because of its religious purposes since many Europeans, including the French, are blatant atheists or agnostics.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#30

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

7points
POST
Hodmi
Hodmi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The project's budget.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

7points
POST
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair WW2 and the wall destroyed a lot of old architecture…not saying what replaced it is amazing but the old stuff wasn’t necessarily demolished to make way for it

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

7points
POST
Daniel Gómez
Daniel Gómez
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one I do have to agree with.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

7points
POST
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of like the right one At least its not a grey square cube.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

7points
POST
#35

Culture-Critic-Pics

Culture_Crit Report

5points
POST
Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The horizontal emphasis of the modern building increases the sense of spaciousness of the surroundings. The strong verticals of the old loom over you.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!