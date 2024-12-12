Stanley Tucci Fans Share Their Rage And Angst After He Tweets, “Hope Everyone Is Doing Alright!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanley Tucci received a flood of brutally honest confessions when he asked a simple question on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 64-year-old actor left an innocent tweet on social media to check in with his fans. But his well-meaning message opened the floodgates to an outpouring of candid replies.

“Hope everyone is doing alright!” the Supernova actor said in his tweet.

“Could definitely be better, but hanging in there!” one fan said.

Image credits: Hoda Davaine / Dave Benett / WireImage

His fans took the liberty to share their true feeling in these tumultuous times, racking up the tweet’s traction to 4.3 million views and around 700 comments.

“Could definitely be better, but hanging in there!” one fan said. “Can’t wait til Christmas, one of my gifts is your cookbook!”

Comments like “We’re not, but thanks” and “we’re doing our best, dude” added a touch of dry humor to the comments sections.

Others opened up about their personal struggles, with one user sharing: “Not particularly, as things are pretty stressful at the moment, and my mental health is just garbage, but I know I’ll get through it. Merry Christmas Stanley, hope you are okay.”

The actor unintentionally became a sounding board for fans’ humor, struggles, and reflections during tumultuous times

Image credits: Stanley Tucci

Image credits: Stanley Tucci

“Meh. Getting nervous. Stress eating high-quality chocolate,” another shared.

“Just getting by day by day, feeling the loss of my super dad and granddad to my kids who also miss him terribly,” said another. “He passed away last month at 92yrs.”

One wrote, “My gf left me bc she said i’ll ‘never be Stanley Tucci,’ so do with that what you will.”

Image credits: Stanley Tucci / X

Image credits: Stanley Tucci / X

“Hi, Stanley. There are a few ways to answer that, but I’ll just say I’ve twice made your pasta fagiole (with ground beef) & it is to die for!” said another. “Permanently in my meal repertoire!”

Stanley’s tweet reminded some readers of Sesame Street‘s beloved red muppet Elmo asking everyone if they’re doing okay.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” the character asked.

Stanley’s tweet felt similar to Elmo’s iconic message of checking in with fans

Image credits: Elmo / X

Image credits: Elmo / X

The tweet, now pinned to the top of the social media account, garnered 221.5M views and was flooded with 20,000 comments.

The responses clearly showed that people were just not fine.

“In the grand scheme of the universe, our existence is merely a blink, devoid of inherent meaning or purpose. We are fleeting shadows in an indifferent cosmos,” one said, while another wrote, “I feel like we all died in 2020.”

Elmo’s tweet struck a chord with many, garnering over 221.5 million views and 20,000 comments

Image credits: Elmo / X

Image credits: Elmo / X

Stanley has been staying busy lately, with his latest movie, Conclave having released in October, 2024, telling the story about the clandestine proceedings of the Vatican.

The same month, he also released his book, What I Ate in One Year.

The father-of-five reflected on his long standing career while promoting his book in an interview with The Guardian.

Stanley’s viral tweet came a couple of months after his book, What I Ate in One Year, was released

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci)

“‘If you end up being famous because you’ve worked hard and you’re good at what you do, that’s a good thing.’ I think that’s what I’ve done,” he said in October.

“People see you on a screen, larger than life, and that heightens everything. But it’s sort of silly,” he added. “I mean, we don’t do anything. We just pretend to do things.”

“I take it seriously, but I don’t beat myself up about it like I used to,” he clarified, but added, “I find it easier to access emotion now. Part of it is technique, you know, but I’m just freer. I’m much freer now. I’m not trying to do anything. I’m just doing it.”