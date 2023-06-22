Below, we’ve compiled some of the most inspirational quotes by celebrities we have scoured from the internet. From inspiring quotes about success, joy, and love to moving quotes about failure , suffering, and heartbreak—our beloved celebrities have been through it all. Upvote the quotes that hit home and share other famous quotes from celebrities worth mentioning we might have missed.

However, these inspiring quotes from famous people are noteworthy because they come from celebrities’ personal experiences. And that includes going through various hardships that got them to the points in life they are now. Thus, celebrity quotes can also give an insight into what the celebrity has been through. And very often, it might be something we can relate to or learn from. Hence, no matter how big of a wealth or fame gap separates us, they are people just like us who have experienced both the highs and lows of life.

Celebrities were the original “influencers” before being Insta famous became a thing. Inspirational celebrity quotes we read in glossies and overheard from popular talk shows, public speeches, or exclusive interviews might have been how our fascination with them was born. And if you had one of those iconic celebrity quotes set as your wallpaper, you are not alone!

#1 "There are no regrets in life. Just lessons." – Jennifer Aniston

#2 "There comes a certain point in life when you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or the misfortunes in your life. You can’t go through life obsessing about what might have been." – Hugh Jackman

#3 "If you live in the past that’s depression, and if you live in the future that’s anxiety. So you have no choice but to live in the present." – Sarah Silverman

#4 "Hey, if I don’t have a job, I don’t know why I bother to get up. Any time the phone rings, I’m ready to go. What else am I going to do? See, I’ve never retired. I don’t even know what it means." – Morgan Freeman

#5 "It’s never too late – never too late to start over, never too late to be happy." – Jane Fonda

#6 "If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then, you are an excellent leader." – Dolly Parton

#7 "You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it." – Robin Williams

#8 "Don’t take yourself too seriously. Know when to laugh at yourself, and find a way to laugh at obstacles that inevitably present themselves." – Halle Berry

#9 "Life is very interesting… in the end, some of your greatest pains, become your greatest strengths." – Drew Barrymore

#10 "Getting to this point hasn’t always been easy; it took me years to really learn to silence my mind. But as you move through your career and your life, you will have to learn that if you’re not what you do, then what you do has no business keeping you entertained at night." – Kelly Cutrone

#11 "The idea is that one’s temperament improves with age; that you learn to deal better with people and become more benevolent and loving. That’s not necessarily true. I try to stay loose but sometimes the best thing to do is get yourself away and take a good nap." – Robert Duvall

#12 "If there’s any message to my work, it is ultimately that it’s OK to be different, that it’s good to be different, that we should question ourselves before we pass judgment on someone who looks different, behaves differently, talks differently, is a different color." – Johnny Depp

#13 "I’ve learned it’s important not to limit yourself. You can do whatever you really love to do, no matter what it is." – Ryan Gosling

#14 "Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, ‘I’m possible!'" – Audrey Hepburn

#15 "You don’t have to be perfect to achieve your dreams." – Katy Perry

#16 "I’m a big believer in accepting yourself and not really worrying about it." – Jennifer Lawrence

#17 "Don’t feel stupid if you don’t like what everyone else pretends to love." – Emma Watson

#18 "Whatever you do, do it completely. Don’t do it half-arsed." – Christian Bale

#19 "Enjoy the journey of life and not just the endgame." – Benedict Cumberbatch

#20 "Is it that your dream is unattainable or is it that you have the wrong dream?" – Joaquin Phoenix

#21 "I think you end up doing the stuff you were supposed to do at the time you were supposed to do it." – Robert Downey Jr

#22 "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people's thinking." – Steve Jobs

#23 "After each experience, you grow up, you get enriched with something, and you don’t know how you’re going to be in six months, you don’t know what you’re going to want, what you’re going to need." – Audrey Tautou

#24 "We all create our own reality by the choices we make." – Cuba Gooding Jr

#25 "If all the circumstances of acting are made too easy, then there’s no grain of sand to make the pearl." – Peter Sarsgaard

#26 "If you can do what you do best and be happy, you are further along in life than most people." – Leonardo DiCaprio

#27 "Be nice to people on the way up, because you may meet them on the way down." – Jimmy Durante

#28 "Being unique and different was a really good thing. When I walked into my agent’s office for the first time, they looked at me and said, ‘Wow, we have nobody on our books like you.’ And they signed me on my second day here." – Rebel Wilson

#29 "Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles." – Charley Chaplin

#30 "If you're not someone who has a natural and effortless love for yourself, it's hard to let go of your desire to please other people, and that's really not an ingredient for a happy life." – Anne Hathaway

#31 "It’s the choice. You have to wake up every day and say, 'There’s no reason today can’t be the best day of my life'." – Blake Lively

#32 "I don’t say: ‘can’t do that’, ‘won’t do that’. I’ve never thought in that way about work. The genuine truth, and I do think about this a lot, is that I’m one of the least competitive people you’ll ever meet. Except with myself." – Daniel Craig

#33 "Why am I doing the work I’m doing? Why am I friends with this person? Am I living the best life I possibly can? Questions are often looked upon as questions of doubt but I don’t see it that way at all. I question things to stay present, to make sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing." – Joseph Gordon-Levitt

#34 "Life comes with many challenges. The ones that should not scare us are the ones we can take on and take control of." – Angelina Jolie

#35 "I strongly believe if you work hard, whatever you want, it will come to you. I know that’s easier said than done but keep trying." – Beyonce Knowles

#36 "Action is the foundational key to all success." – Pablo Picasso

#37 "It’s your outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don’t take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humor in our everyday lives. And sometimes it can be a lifesaver." – Betty White

#38 "Being perfect is being flawed, accepting it and never letting it make you feel less than your best." – Jessica Alba

#39 "That we are responsible for our own fate, we reap what we sow, we get what we give, we pull in what we put out. I know these things for sure." – Madonna

#40 "Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment." – Oprah Winfrey

#41 "I think in life you should work on yourself until the day you die." – Serena Williams

#42 "Don't you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can't be exactly who you are." – Lady Gaga

#43 "I’m continually trying to make choices that put me against my own comfort zone. As long as you’re uncomfortable, it means you’re growing." – Ashton Kutcher

#44 "Sometimes you can have the smallest role in the smallest production and still make a big impact." – Neil Patrick Harris

#45 "Failures are infinitely more instructive than successes." – George Clooney

#46 "If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great." – Tom Hanks

#47 "Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world." – Lucille Ball

#48 "Success on a cosmic level completely eludes me. I’m deeply suspicious of things being too good. It’s part of my superstition, I think, to generate pain in order to give the illusion of gain. I’m not saying I reject success, but honestly, I don’t quite know how to deal with it. It’s an old feeling: As soon as you have the thing you’ve been going after all your life, that reasonable degree of security, you start kicking against it, doubting it." – Hugh Laurie

#49 "If you’re the type of person who has to fulfil your dreams, you’ve got to be resourceful to make sure you can do it. I came out to California when I was 21, thinking my New York credentials would take me all the way. I came back home a year later all dejected and a failure." – Vin Diesel

#50 "All the people who knock me down, only inspire me to do better." – Selena Gomez

#51 "No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind." – Taylor Swift

#52 "I have a discipline that has served me very well in my career and in my personal life… and that’s gotten stronger as I’ve gotten older. I’ve always felt if I don’t just have a natural knack for it, I will just out-discipline the competition if I have to – work harder than anybody else." – Ryan Reynolds

#53 "Take a stand for what’s right. Raise a ruckus and make a change. You may not always be popular, but you’ll be part of something larger and bigger and greater than yourself. Besides, making history is extremely cool." – Samuel L Jackson

#54 "The simple act of paying attention can take you a long way." – Keanu Reeves

#55 "If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success." — James Cameron

#56 "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." — Walt Disney

#57 "Be humble, hungry, and always be the hardest worker in the room." – Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

#58 "My mom is always telling me it takes a long time to get to the top, but a short time to get to the bottom." – Miley Cyrus

#59 "Without wonder and insight, acting is just a business. With it, it becomes creation." – Bette Davis

#60 "I had an extraordinary belief in myself. For years people told me to give it up and even though I was poverty-stricken, I never thought I should give it up." – Michael Caine

#61 "Eventually stardom is going to go away from me. It goes away from everybody and all you have in the end is to be able to look back and like the choices you made." – Matt Damon

#62 "If I was going to be successful, I had to be successful with myself. I couldn’t be successful doing what other people were doing… The worst thing to be is as successful as someone else. That’s a very difficult thing to upkeep and very tiring." – Jay-Z

#63 "Life is a menu so remember whoever and whatever you order for your life is what’s gonna be delivered to your table." – Tyrese

#64 "Careers are here and they’re gone. No matter how great we think we are, we’re nothing but the temples of Ozymandias — we’re ruins in the making." – William Shatner

#65 "For me, our job as artists is to serve the story, serve the director, and serve the fellow actors. And if you do that, by osmosis you’re serving yourself because you’ll get the best out of yourself." – David Oyelowo

#66 "Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength." – Arnold Schwarzenegger

#67 "Life is too short to miss out on the beautiful things, like a double cheeseburger." – Channing Tatum

#68 "Being realistic is the most commonly traveled road to mediocrity." – Will Smith

#69 "If you risk nothing, then you risk everything." – Greena Davis

#70 "It’s amazing what you can get if you quietly, clearly, and authoritatively demand it." – Meryl Streep

#71 "Whatever art form you’re working in, it’s crucial to see it clearly, to feel it clearly, and not to worry about the results, or how someone else will see it." – Omar Epps

#72 "There are no mistakes, only opportunities." – Tina Fey

#73 "Some people are afraid of what they might find if they try to analyze themselves too much, but you have to crawl into your wounds to discover where your fears are. Once the bleeding starts, the cleansing can begin." – Tori Amos

#74 "I think once we let our ego go, [we] just get over the fact that everybody’s not going to like us—and that’s OK! Because there will be people who do dig it. And even if they don’t, do you? You get one life. Who cares what everyone else thinks?" – Kelly Clarkson

#75 "I believe there’s an inner power that makes winners or losers. And the winners are the ones who really listen to the truth of their hearts." – Sylvester Stallone

#76 "As a young man I prayed for success. Now I just pray to be worthy of it." – Brendan Fraser

#77 "Ignore the naysayers. Really the only option is, head down and focus on the job." – Chris Pine

#78 "Don’t become something just because someone else wants you to – or because it’s easy. You won’t be happy." – Kristen Wiig

#79 "May the Force be with you’ is charming but it’s not important. What’s important is that you become the Force – for yourself and perhaps for other people." – Harrison Ford

#80 "I’m always trying to tackle subjects that tax me and make me think. That’s the key to staying young at heart. The brain has to be exercised the same as the rest of the body." – Clint Eastwood

#81 "The important thing is to realize that no matter what people’s opinions may be, they’re only just that – people’s opinions. You have to believe in your heart what you know to be true about yourself. And let that be that." – Mary J. Blige

#82 "Success? I don’t know what that word means. I’m happy. But success goes back to what in somebody’s eyes success means. For me, success is inner peace. That’s a good day for me. – Denzel Washington

#83 "My teacher said to me, ‘If you’re going to fail, fail gloriously.’ I’ve never forgotten it. You learn a lot from your mistakes. You have to take risks and make mistakes. It’s terrifying, but it’s the only way you will learn and improve." – Cate Blanchett

#84 "If you put out 150 percent, then you can always expect 100 percent back. That’s what I was always told as a kid, and it’s worked for me so far!" – Justin Timberlake

#85 "When I look at myself as a younger actor, I see what a tight ass I was. I had a pretty big shadow because of my father and the comparisons. I was self-conscious about that. Now I realize there was nothing to be worried about." – Michael Douglas

#86 "A lot of young actors have the idea that, 'I’ve got to do this right. There’s a right way to do this.' But there’s no right or wrong. There’s only good and bad. And 'bad' usually happens when you’re trying too hard to do it right." – Robert DeNiro

#87 "I think if you live in a black-and-white world, you’re gonna suffer a lot. I used to be like that. But I don’t believe that anymore." – Bradley Cooper

#88 "Overcome the notion that you must be regular. It robs you of the chance to be extraordinary." – Uta Hagen

#89 "Success is just a war of attrition. Sure, there’s an element of talent you should probably possess. But if you just stick around long enough, eventually something is going to happen." – Dax Shepard

#90 "It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials."– Bruce Lee

#91 "It’s important to say that the more challenging a scene is, in a way, the more fun it is because the more of my job I get to do." – Daniel Radcliffe

#92 "Don’t listen to what anybody says except the people who encourage you. If it’s what you want to do and it’s within yourself, then keep going and try to do it for the rest of your life." – Jake Gyllenhaal