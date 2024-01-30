Also, for some people, January blues can have something to do with feeling this way. January is said to be the saddest month of the year.

At the same time, maybe it’s not the month’s but the world state’s fault. After all, the Doomsday clock, which represents the probability of a human-made global catastrophe, is only 90 seconds to midnight (which represents said catastrophe).

Oof. This quickly took a dark turn. Just like the responses to Elmo’s questions. Maybe we should try to turn this Doomsday clock a little bit further from midnight? Or just work on our mental health and wait for this long January to be over.

So, how are you doing? How would you answer Elmo’s question? Share with us in the comments!