Sofía Vergara’s Topless Beach Pic Has Fans Gushing Over Her Curves: “Imagine Waking Up To That”

Actress Sofía Vergara set Instagram ablaze after uploading a topless beach photo, leaving her followers’ jaws on the floor as she flaunted her toned figure and enviable glutes on November 30.

The 52-year-old Colombian actress, who has long been admired for her beauty and seemingly ageless physique, cheekily congratulated her trainer, Natalia Botero, pondering whether her body was the result of genetics or Botero’s “torture.”

Highlights Sofía Vergara's topless photo stunned fans, showcasing her toned figure and enviable curves.

Trainer Natalia Botero's regimen features squats, lunges, and deadlifts for building strength.

Vergara combines workouts with 30-45 minute cardio sessions and long treadmill walks.

Botero's fitness routine draws from her personal recovery, focusing on core strength.

“Thank you for everything! I love you,“ the personal trainer wrote on a repost of Vergara’s pictures, which have amassed more than 850,000 likes. “I enjoy training you a lot!”

This isn’t the first time the actress has been featured on Botero’s social media. On February 27, they collaborated on a video detailing the workout that tones Vergara’s legs and glutes.

52-year-old Sofia Vergara left her fans agape after posting suggestive photos that feature the results of her training regime

Image credits: sofiavergara

According to Botero, the secret behind the actress’ admirable physique is an expertly crafted workout routine that puts strength and endurance training at its core.

The training regime features squats, lunges, and deadlifts, ensuring that Vergara’s legs, glutes, and core muscles stay strong and toned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Besides weight-lifting, Vergara’s routine heavily uses fitball crunches and pike push-ups, essential in building strength in her abdominal muscles. The actress combines these with long cardio sessions of 30 to 45 minutes, with her favorite being the inclined treadmill walk.

The personal trainer explained her preference for using resistance bands. They are easy to transport and can adapt to the actress’ long sessions on set, helping her stay toned and energetic throughout the day.

Vergara’s training emphasizes building core strength and was inspired by her trainer’s physical therapy after a car accident

Image credits: sofiavergara

Botero’s training regimen, Booty Like An Apple, is specifically designed for women of all ages. It combines ballet, pilates, and yoga to create the perfect hourglass physique that not only looks good but also keeps women strong.

The 37-year-old trainer, a mother-of-two, explained how she was involved in a car accident at the age of 21, which almost caused her to lose her leg due to sustaining severe fractures in her pelvis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A T A L I A B O T E R O (@natibotero7)

Her physician, however, decided against amputation, instead deciding to submit Botero to a heavy schedule of physical therapies that allowed her to walk again.

Botero has since applied the knowledge she gained during that difficult time to develop her workout routines. “[The experience] taught me that nothing is impossible and everyone can achieve their goals,“ she said.

Image credits: natibotero7

The fitness routine is only complete with a proper diet. Botero detailed how Vergara opted to follow a balanced meal plan rich in lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains instead of a special diet like the carnivore, vegetarian, or keto diet.

Image credits: sofiavergara

Vergara developed her eating habits with the help of her previous trainer and dietician, Gunnar Peterson. Peterson recommended a disciplined but not overly strict diet, with an emphasis on lean meats, greens, and the occasional sweet.

Vergara’s fans gushed over the photos, with many leaving thirsty comments and others praising Botero’s training results

Image credits: sofiavergara

“Imagine waking up to that every morning,“ one fan said. “So many curves, and here’s me without brakes!”

“Both of you have spectacular bodies!“ another wrote.

“That’s how us Latinas look when we are 40+ !“ stated one follower. “True! Colombian women be like.”

“Yeah, she clearly knows what she’s doing,“ another said, praising the personal trainer.

The actress’ beach picture was uploaded at the same time as a post celebrating the birthday of her dog, Amore. Fans congratulated the small dog, who appeared adorably dressed in a pink and red tutu in front of a cute miniature pink cake.

“Happy birthday, sweet little Amore!“ one fan wrote. “She loves cake just like her momma!”

“The genes in that family are superior.” While some fans praised Botero for her training regime, others attributed Vergara’s physique to her natural beauty

