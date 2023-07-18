Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce
19points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Justin Sandberg and
Justinas Keturka

Actors Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have issued a joint statement announcing that they have decided to end their marriage after seven years together. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the couple didn’t give a reason for the split but requested that people respect their privacy.

The couple reportedly met at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014, when Vergara was still engaged to American businessman and actor Nick Loeb. She then ended the engagement and married Joe Manganiello a year later in Palm Beach after six months of dating.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello split after seven years together

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: joemanganiello

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: joemanganiello

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: joemanganiello

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: sofiavergara

“When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them” she posted to Instagram, raising some questions among fans

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: sofiavergara

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: joemanganiello

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: joemanganiello

Sofía has been married once before and went through an extensive legal battle with another ex-fiance

Sofía Vergara has been married once before, to her high-school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez. The marriage lasted only two years, but they did have a son named Manolo together in 1991. Nearly twenty years later, she got engaged to American businessman and actor Nick Loeb. In the interim, she became a US citizen, after getting a perfect score on her citizenship test and recovering from thyroid cancer in 2008, all while becoming the highest-paid woman on US television, according to Forbes Magazine, with a reported annual income of $43 million in 2020. She never married Nick Loeb, but the couple did create embryos in 2013 to be frozen at a Beverly Hills fertility clinic.

Image credits: shamelesspodcast

These embryos would ultimately lead to a legal battle after they separated, as Vergara did not want her now ex-fiance to bring them to term. Both had previously signed a contract that stipulated that the embryos would only be used with both parties’ mutual consent. Nevertheless, Loeb named the embryos and filed a right-to-live lawsuit against Vergara. In 2021, the courts sided with the defendant and imposed a permanent injunction to stop Loeb from accessing them. Currently, it is unclear whether the embryos still exist or have been destroyed. Nevertheless, the lawsuit brought out a lot of the private arguments the couple had, including screaming fights and Loeb’s insecurities at Vergara speaking Spanish at the dinner table.

Image credits: shamelesspodcast

After multiple years together, some cracks in the relationship were starting to show

Perhaps, fortunately, in 2014, Vergara was introduced to Joe Manganiello at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner by a co-star on “Modern Family,” and a year later they were married. Despite a seemingly happy marriage for over half a decade, earlier in the year, fans questioned whether the couple was drifting apart after Joe Manganiello posted a somewhat cold birthday greeting to his wife on Instagram. Many commenters noted the lack of any indications of love or warmth. They contrasted with his greetings in previous years and speculated about their relationship. Soon after, the couple made a joint announcement of divorce, without stating a specific reason. Vergara is still celebrating her birthday in Italy, without her soon-to-be ex-husband, as fans had noted before they even made the announcement. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they told Page Six, without going into details.

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: sofiavergara

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Image credits: sofiavergara

Readers shared their dismay at the news

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Hollywood Power Couple Sofía Vergara And Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn it, I got it wrong again. Does anyone have the correct link for Bored Panda?

7
7points
reply
Kathleen McGann
Kathleen McGann
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who? If I wanted to read tabloid s**t, id read a tabloid. Stop putting this on bored panda!

6
6points
reply
Hard as pumpuli
Hard as pumpuli
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this here? BB is not People Magazine.

5
5points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn it, I got it wrong again. Does anyone have the correct link for Bored Panda?

7
7points
reply
Kathleen McGann
Kathleen McGann
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who? If I wanted to read tabloid s**t, id read a tabloid. Stop putting this on bored panda!

6
6points
reply
Hard as pumpuli
Hard as pumpuli
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this here? BB is not People Magazine.

5
5points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda