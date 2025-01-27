Redditor u/Nebulaud recently asked the AskReddit community to share the social norms that they personally think deserve to disappear from the world, for good. Many internet users rushed to vent their frustrations, and we’ve collected their most interesting takes. Scroll down to check them out, and if you agree with any of these opinions, give them an upvote.

Just because something is legal doesn’t make it ethical. And just because society accepts or rejects certain things doesn’t automatically make them objectively right or wrong. No society is ever ‘perfect’ and there will always be aspects of it that could stand to be improved. However, some widely accepted things are so toxic that it’s a wonder how they ever became commonplace.

#1 Sharing everything in your life online for strangers to look at.

RELATED:

#2 Being expected to be 'available' at all times. Work chasing you home, work messages at all hours of the day and night.



Messages on vacation, sick days etc.

#3 Tablets for little kids. We need to keep screen time to a minimum for all the little beans. It is disrupting their brain.

People’s relationship with their jobs is an excruciating point for many of them. What employees want is fairly easy to grasp but hard to implement in practice: purposeful and meaningful work, a salary you can live on with dignity, career opportunities, a decent work-life balance, friendly colleagues, and an empathetic boss, to name just a few. ADVERTISEMENT Instead, many workers have to fight against burnout, anxiety, overtime, toxic workplace environments, and being undervalued and underpaid. It’s no wonder that many people feel demotivated about their jobs and the entire work industry as a whole. If you can barely make ends meet and have no time or energy left to be with your loved ones or to enjoy life, then what exactly is the point of working hard? People understandably get frustrated when the balance is skewed in others’ favor instead of their own.

#4 Men not having/ showing emotions.

#5 Working beyond your assigned work hours. If I arrive on time, I should be able to leave on time. Ofcourse, a bit of stretch every once in a while is okay but this hustle culture of working 18 hours a day and wearing pride in eyes that look like they have been smacked hard and nice - this norm needs to be challenged and eradicated for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Work coming before mental health.

Burnout essentially means that employees feel chronically exhausted, distance themselves from their work, and become negative or cynical about their jobs. In short, poorly managed workplace stress leads to reduced professional efficacy, according to the World Health Organization. Employees who are burned out don’t just do worse professionally, they are also more often absent from their jobs, have lower job satisfaction, and can struggle with long-term physical and mental health problems. The American Psychological Association states that in 2021, 79% of employees reported work-related stress in the month before the survey. Meanwhile, over half of the respondents said that this work-related stress had negative impacts on them, such as a lack of interest/motivation/energy (26%), as well as a lack of effort at work (19%). Furthermore, 36% of workers said they experienced cognitive weariness, 32% revealed that they were emotionally exhausted, and 44% reported physical fatigue.

#7 "Respect your elders"



An elderly a*****e is still an a*****e.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 The one where women don't get to decide what to do with their own uteruses.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In the US, tipping.

Meanwhile, SHRM’s Employee Mental Health in 2024 Research Series revealed that 44% of American employees feel burned out at work. 45% feel emotionally drained and 51% actually feel ‘used up’ at the end of their workday. Burned-out workers are thrice as likely to be actively looking for another job than employees who don’t suffer from burnout. On top of that, burnout means that a person is less likely to go above and beyond what’s expected of them at work. “If you consider how many workers are feeling burned out and the direct and indirect effects burnout has on an organization, it should really raise a red flag to organizational leaders,” explained senior SHRM researcher Daroon Jalil. According to SHRM, some ways to address burnout include staying optimistic throughout any challenges you face, giving yourself some credit, reframing your perceptions and expectations, limiting your demands, and leading a healthy lifestyle. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Having a bigger problem with the victim who's complaining than the perpetrator who's behaving badly.

#11 Shaking hands probably isn't the best idea. There's a shameful number of people who don't wash their hands after using the toilet.

#12 Not accepting aging. 20-year-old girls shouldn't be getting 'preventative Botox,' and actresses showing signs of aging shouldn't lose jobs. 'Aging like milk' shouldn't be a saying at all. Normalize aging in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Forcing kids to hug or show affection to relatives they're uncomfortable with. Teaching boundaries and consent from a young age is way more important than avoiding a moment of awkwardness at family gatherings.

#14 Not talking about your pay to coworkers.

#15 Never speak ill of the dead.

#16 Being guilted into being ‘the bigger person to keep the peace’ - you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your own peace for someone else’s.

#17 Asking women when/if they’re going to have children or if they want children. It’s such a personal question that I’m surprised people still ask.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Saying “boys will be boys.”.

#19 Weddings.



Wedding culture under late stage capitalism is insane. Let’s normalize not asking your friends and family to shell out thousands of dollars or go into debt out of obligation. What happened to going to a local bar for a bachelorette party? Why are we planning 5 day trips to Miami?

#20 Demanding new hires have experience for entry level jobs that would give them said experience. Obviously, plenty of jobs *must* require prior experience, but many of the ones that do, really don't.

#21 Overconsumption. I think mindful consumption is so important. Yes, you can spend money on things but I think it should be things you really really value. It clutters up your mindspace, your home environment and the environment environment. There are so many ways to get your dopamine rush. Like you can even buy really quality clothes second hand on poshmark and the real real and they can be priced at shein and aliexpress prices but way better quality and elongates the garment’s life. I personally got into social work and also volunteering in my own time and I just don’t have a need for endless things anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Looking at your phone while talking to other people.

#23 Overpriced engagement rings.

#24 Telling people you're doing okay when they ask how you're doing when you're not doing okay. F**k that.





Person 1: How are you today?





Person 2: S****y, how you doing?

#25 Long goodbyes. When I say it’s time to go I am ready TO LEAVE. The midwestern politeness thing where you say goodbye five times and it takes an hour needs to gtfo.

#26 Everything always needing to be positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Tipping on self checkout/retail/fast food just because the iPad told you to. Also not putting a custom tip when the options are 30%, 40% and 50% of the post tax total.

#28 Sharing the most personal things, CRINGIEST and stupid stuff for the sole purpose of getting views on social media.

#29 40 hour work week. It's high time for 4 day, 32 hours work weeks.

#30 Calling ambitious women “bossy.”.

#31 Pressure to post on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I feel like a lot of things are outdate rn. But the one which triggers me the most, is that you have to be extremely polite when talking about money. Like, you get asked - "How much do you want to earn from this job", and you cannot just say a number straight up, you have to write a whole essay in the end of which you will be able to actually answer the question. And if you don't do it, everyone thinks that you are not polite.



Like what's the problem? Money were invented to be used, the way they are used. Why can't we just get straight to the point?

#33 Toxic positivity. I struggle to find spaces where I can let my problems out so I can get help.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Getting sh*tfaced every weekend in your late teens and early 20’s.

#35 Paying for someone else on a first date.

#36 Judging mental health struggles.

#37 Assuming elders hate tech.

#38 Lip fillers, Botox, artificial eyebrows and other manufactured “beauty”. It’s too much pressure on young people and creating a superficial anti aging agenda instead of balanced wellness and healthy attitudes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Prioritizing traditions over progress.

#40 There are a few that come to mind:



Having kids - not everyone wants them



Tipping - pay your workers a living wage



Entry level jobs that require years of experience.

#41 Shaming online daters.

#42 The “friend zone” complaint.

#43 Hugging strangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 “Man up” mentality.

#45 Dismissing feelings as “too sensitive.”.

#46 People paying it forward in drive-thrus. You order a soda and end up paying 50 for someone else.

#47 Assuming women wear makeup daily.

#48 Having work be your identity. The first thing many people ask when meeting someone is "what do you do?".

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Saying things you don’t mean to be polite (such as as let’s hang out sometime).

#50 Gendering chores.

#51 Saying "bless you" after someone sneezes. I haven't said it in probably 20 years and I encourage everyone to stop immediately. Let's make this happen.

#52 Judging how people spend money.

#53 Assuming all men love cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Glossing over bad bosses.

#55 “Real job” stereotypes.

#56 Romanticizing being broke.

#57 Ignoring workplace diversity.

#58 Assuming marriage is a goal.

#59 Ignoring workplace burnout.