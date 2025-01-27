ADVERTISEMENT

Just because something is legal doesn’t make it ethical. And just because society accepts or rejects certain things doesn’t automatically make them objectively right or wrong. No society is ever ‘perfect’ and there will always be aspects of it that could stand to be improved. However, some widely accepted things are so toxic that it’s a wonder how they ever became commonplace.

Redditor u/Nebulaud recently asked the AskReddit community to share the social norms that they personally think deserve to disappear from the world, for good. Many internet users rushed to vent their frustrations, and we’ve collected their most interesting takes. Scroll down to check them out, and if you agree with any of these opinions, give them an upvote.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young woman holding a white shirt, recording a video in front of a ring light, showcasing social norms in fashion. Sharing everything in your life online for strangers to look at.

throwRA-disabledbrit , Anna Nekrashevich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman walking on a beach, holding a folder and talking on a phone, reflecting on social norms. Being expected to be 'available' at all times. Work chasing you home, work messages at all hours of the day and night.

    Messages on vacation, sick days etc.

    StillSimple6 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand this one. You don't have to answer the phone. You don't even have to have it turned on or with you every second of the day.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Child with glasses using a smartphone, highlighting evolving social norms. Tablets for little kids. We need to keep screen time to a minimum for all the little beans. It is disrupting their brain.

    BillAdamaFanClub , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please give them a childhood first, before the electronics. They should go to the park, the zoo, museums, and play with other kids. Hopscotch, king of the mountain, skip rope. hide and seek. Get them outside and let them play

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    People’s relationship with their jobs is an excruciating point for many of them. What employees want is fairly easy to grasp but hard to implement in practice: purposeful and meaningful work, a salary you can live on with dignity, career opportunities, a decent work-life balance, friendly colleagues, and an empathetic boss, to name just a few.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead, many workers have to fight against burnout, anxiety, overtime, toxic workplace environments, and being undervalued and underpaid. It’s no wonder that many people feel demotivated about their jobs and the entire work industry as a whole.

    If you can barely make ends meet and have no time or energy left to be with your loved ones or to enjoy life, then what exactly is the point of working hard? People understandably get frustrated when the balance is skewed in others’ favor instead of their own.
    #4

    "Man in dim lighting, half face visible, symbolizing outdated social norms." Men not having/ showing emotions.

    anon , Ruly Nurul Ihsan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A person works late in a dimly lit room, surrounded by fabric and papers, challenging social norms. Working beyond your assigned work hours. If I arrive on time, I should be able to leave on time. Ofcourse, a bit of stretch every once in a while is okay but this hustle culture of working 18 hours a day and wearing pride in eyes that look like they have been smacked hard and nice - this norm needs to be challenged and eradicated for good.

    GaloutiKababs , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Person overwhelmed at work, sitting at desk with computer and a croissant, reflecting social norms that should change. Work coming before mental health.

    OwnPainting7487 , Mizuno K Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Burnout essentially means that employees feel chronically exhausted, distance themselves from their work, and become negative or cynical about their jobs. In short, poorly managed workplace stress leads to reduced professional efficacy, according to the World Health Organization.

    Employees who are burned out don’t just do worse professionally, they are also more often absent from their jobs, have lower job satisfaction, and can struggle with long-term physical and mental health problems.

    The American Psychological Association states that in 2021, 79% of employees reported work-related stress in the month before the survey. Meanwhile, over half of the respondents said that this work-related stress had negative impacts on them, such as a lack of interest/motivation/energy (26%), as well as a lack of effort at work (19%).

    Furthermore, 36% of workers said they experienced cognitive weariness, 32% revealed that they were emotionally exhausted, and 44% reported physical fatigue.
    #7

    Man in a white shirt with arms crossed, representing social norms that need reevaluation. "Respect your elders"

    An elderly a*****e is still an a*****e.

    Arandombritishpotato , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person lying on examination table during ultrasound, highlighting normalized medical practices. The one where women don't get to decide what to do with their own uteruses.

    mom_with_an_attitude , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A tip jar with a note saying "Please remember to tip your barista," highlighting social norms. In the US, tipping.

    Biomax315 , Kelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    seansean avatar
    Sean Sean
    Sean Sean
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember when tips were 5%, 10%, and 15%? Now the minimum I usually see is 20%.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Meanwhile, SHRM’s Employee Mental Health in 2024 Research Series revealed that 44% of American employees feel burned out at work. 45% feel emotionally drained and 51% actually feel ‘used up’ at the end of their workday.

    Burned-out workers are thrice as likely to be actively looking for another job than employees who don’t suffer from burnout. On top of that, burnout means that a person is less likely to go above and beyond what’s expected of them at work.

    “If you consider how many workers are feeling burned out and the direct and indirect effects burnout has on an organization, it should really raise a red flag to organizational leaders,” explained senior SHRM researcher Daroon Jalil.

    According to SHRM, some ways to address burnout include staying optimistic throughout any challenges you face, giving yourself some credit, reframing your perceptions and expectations, limiting your demands, and leading a healthy lifestyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Person sitting barefoot against a concrete wall, embodying social norms that should stop being normalized. Having a bigger problem with the victim who's complaining than the perpetrator who's behaving badly.

    beulahbeulah , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two people shaking hands, one holding a yellow folder, symbolizing outdated social norms. Shaking hands probably isn't the best idea. There's a shameful number of people who don't wash their hands after using the toilet.

    CaratacusBambino , Sora Shimazaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Woman applying skincare before mirror, challenging social norms. Not accepting aging. 20-year-old girls shouldn't be getting 'preventative Botox,' and actresses showing signs of aging shouldn't lose jobs. 'Aging like milk' shouldn't be a saying at all. Normalize aging in general.

    anonymous , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A man and child hugging on a brown sofa, embodying positive social norms and affection. Forcing kids to hug or show affection to relatives they're uncomfortable with. Teaching boundaries and consent from a young age is way more important than avoiding a moment of awkwardness at family gatherings.

    kyotopa549 , August de Richelieu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    People in business attire walking and holding coffee, representing social norms. Not talking about your pay to coworkers.

    Gresvigh , August de Richelieu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person holding flowers in a cemetery, contemplating social norms. Never speak ill of the dead.

    _ReDd1T_UsEr , Brett Sayles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kar_wo_li avatar
    Mr.Mister
    Mr.Mister
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the dead was a @$$hole in his/her life, then I will say so

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Young woman in a red hoodie sitting by a bed in a dark room, illustrating the impact of harmful social norms. Being guilted into being ‘the bigger person to keep the peace’ - you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your own peace for someone else’s.

    letmehauntyourdreams , Sofia Alejandra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    luispineiro avatar
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t, I was told by my ex that I needed to change, because the thief she allowed into our home would never…gtfoh.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Person with hand on face, appearing frustrated, highlighting social norms to reconsider. Asking women when/if they’re going to have children or if they want children. It’s such a personal question that I’m surprised people still ask.

    the_unkola_nut , Baptista Ime James Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man wearing jeans and a gray t-shirt smiling, representing happiness in challenging social norms. Saying “boys will be boys.”.

    BarbaraSandra48 , nappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boys need to grow up and take responsibility for their actions. They should not be excused by "boys will be boys".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    A wedding couple kisses under fireworks, surrounded by guests holding sparklers; a social norm often romanticized. Weddings.

    Wedding culture under late stage capitalism is insane. Let’s normalize not asking your friends and family to shell out thousands of dollars or go into debt out of obligation. What happened to going to a local bar for a bachelorette party? Why are we planning 5 day trips to Miami?

    CleverQuill02 , Jonathan Borba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vrachelc avatar
    Ladybug
    Ladybug
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Small weddings are good. Mine was tiny and it was perfect. I don't need the world to see me getting married, just my little circle.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Two professionals at a desk with laptops, discussing changes to social norms in a modern office setting. Demanding new hires have experience for entry level jobs that would give them said experience. Obviously, plenty of jobs *must* require prior experience, but many of the ones that do, really don't.

    Chunk_Cheese , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Person wearing sunglasses holding multiple shopping bags, challenging consumerism norms. Overconsumption. I think mindful consumption is so important. Yes, you can spend money on things but I think it should be things you really really value. It clutters up your mindspace, your home environment and the environment environment. There are so many ways to get your dopamine rush. Like you can even buy really quality clothes second hand on poshmark and the real real and they can be priced at shein and aliexpress prices but way better quality and elongates the garment’s life. I personally got into social work and also volunteering in my own time and I just don’t have a need for endless things anymore.

    DisciplineBoth2567 , freestocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last things I've bought for myself were cigarettes (yeah I know) and socks... I wish I could go out and spend lavioushly on myself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    People standing in a line, absorbed in their phones, highlighting social norms to reevaluate. Looking at your phone while talking to other people.

    TornadoXyz6429 , fauxels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Person holding hands with an engagement ring, reflecting social norms in relationships. Overpriced engagement rings.

    MaryVixen17 , Jesus Arias Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two women laughing at a work desk, pointing at a laptop, symbolizing social norms interaction. Telling people you're doing okay when they ask how you're doing when you're not doing okay.  F**k that.


    Person 1:  How are you today?


    Person 2:  S****y, how you doing?

    reignwillwashaway , Canva Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dianeef avatar
    Socks Thecate
    Socks Thecate
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a new immigrant to the USA, someone asked me how I was doing. I wasn't having a good day so I told them how I was doing. They didn't like it. It took me some time to realize that it was an expression for which a serious answer wasn't expected. In my home country you didn't ask someone how they were unless you meant it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Couple embracing in a train station, highlighting changing social norms. Long goodbyes. When I say it’s time to go I am ready TO LEAVE. The midwestern politeness thing where you say goodbye five times and it takes an hour needs to gtfo.

    weaselodeath , Liliana Drew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Person in a red blazer giving a thumbs up, smiling confidently, embodying normalized social norms. Everything always needing to be positive.

    tjonkert , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it doesn't, but sometimes keeping a positive mental attitude can help keep an even keel.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Checkout screen with tipping options, protein bar, and Vita Coco beverage, highlighting normalized social norms. Tipping on self checkout/retail/fast food just because the iPad told you to. Also not putting a custom tip when the options are 30%, 40% and 50% of the post tax total.

    tubemaster , _seaweed_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Smartphone on tripod filming people dancing; highlights social norms during a fun activity. Sharing the most personal things, CRINGIEST and stupid stuff for the sole purpose of getting views on social media.

    TraditionalAd4255 , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    40 hour work week. It's high time for 4 day, 32 hours work weeks.

    StewartConan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Calling ambitious women “bossy.”.

    LisaSiren95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    A hand holding a smartphone displaying social media apps, highlighting norms in online interactions. Pressure to post on social media.

    JenniferNancy466 , Tracy Le Blanc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Two professionals in a formal meeting, highlighting social norms in workplace interactions. I feel like a lot of things are outdate rn. But the one which triggers me the most, is that you have to be extremely polite when talking about money. Like, you get asked - "How much do you want to earn from this job", and you cannot just say a number straight up, you have to write a whole essay in the end of which you will be able to actually answer the question. And if you don't do it, everyone thinks that you are not polite.

    Like what's the problem? Money were invented to be used, the way they are used. Why can't we just get straight to the point?

    Useful_Base5707 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    megdragon avatar
    MegDragon
    MegDragon
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we all know there’s an ulterior motive behind that particular “politeness” norm.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Thumbs up gesture against a plain background, symbolizing agreement with social norms. Toxic positivity. I struggle to find spaces where I can let my problems out so I can get help.

    TheRexRider , Donald Tong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    luispineiro avatar
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This a safe space, let off and make like Elsa and let it go…

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    People clinking glasses in a bar celebrating, highlighting social norms. Getting sh*tfaced every weekend in your late teens and early 20’s.

    djnastynipple , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A couple enjoying wine at a dimly lit restaurant, discussing social norms. Paying for someone else on a first date.

    muminebaver , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it makes it less uncomfortable to go Dutch on a first date.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Judging mental health struggles.

    HelenStar95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Assuming elders hate tech.

    LindaElizabeth496 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Lip fillers, Botox, artificial eyebrows and other manufactured “beauty”. It’s too much pressure on young people and creating a superficial anti aging agenda instead of balanced wellness and healthy attitudes.

    OneConsciousLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Prioritizing traditions over progress.

    DonnaMuse77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    There are a few that come to mind:

    Having kids - not everyone wants them

    Tipping - pay your workers a living wage

    Entry level jobs that require years of experience.

    FunAmphibian1033 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about UNPAID internship. One should at least get minimum wage.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    Shaming online daters.

    SinsHelen968 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    The “friend zone” complaint.

    SparkLaura889 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Hugging strangers.

    MichelleFantasy23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    “Man up” mentality.

    KimberlyLinda501 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Dismissing feelings as “too sensitive.”.

    FieryLinda177 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Car in drive-thru entrance, highlighting modern social norms in daily life. People paying it forward in drive-thrus. You order a soda and end up paying 50 for someone else.

    Tikithecockateil , Gusman Rifandi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will break the chain every time. Why? Because baristas HATE these stupid things. It makes their job even more of a hassle than normal. I give them whatever I would have owed as a tip and end it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Assuming women wear makeup daily.

    LisaHeart12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Having work be your identity. The first thing many people ask when meeting someone is "what do you do?".

    DIYnivor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Saying things you don’t mean to be polite (such as as let’s hang out sometime).

    No-Somewhere-5000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Gendering chores.

    SharonDoll96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Man in a blue shirt covering face, sitting on a park bench, surrounded by greenery, symbolizing social norms. Saying "bless you" after someone sneezes. I haven't said it in probably 20 years and I encourage everyone to stop immediately. Let's make this happen.

    Rest_and_Digest , mohammad hosein safaei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Judging how people spend money.

    KarenPixie73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Assuming all men love cars.

    ElizabethSun40 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Glossing over bad bosses.

    FiercePearlSophia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    “Real job” stereotypes.

    DonnaSun48 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Romanticizing being broke.

    PatriciaPixie52 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Ignoring workplace diversity.

    SandraKimberly921 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Assuming marriage is a goal.

    DollBarbara861 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Ignoring workplace burnout.

    DorothyKaren837 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!