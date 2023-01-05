Before you start gathering your friends for a party or a casual get-together, prepare your brain with some of the funniest jokes for smart people. With the list below, show off your witty humor by upvoting the ones you found to be truly funny. Comment below if a joke made you think about the punchline, which, after understanding it, made you smile.

It’s no secret that intelligence and humor are closely linked to each other. It’s common for smart people to have a witty sense of humor. They can tell a joke and understand the ones told to them. Often, clever jokes are their bread and butter. But not everything is based on the intelligence of a person. Any comedic genius will tell you that the most vital parts of intellectual jokes are the timing, delivery, and punchline. That’s something to keep in mind!

We all like to crack jokes and laugh — even the smartest ones. While most of us usually crack some dark humor jokes or pre-prepared corny jokes , others, like bookworms and philosophy students, prefer to use smart jokes. As the name suggests, you might have to rack your brain to see the joke. But once you get them, it will be hard to hold in the smile or laugh. There are even some smart jokes for adults with some interesting twists and turns, which require a more mature audience to understand.

#1 A photon is going through airport security. The TSA agent asks if he has any luggage. The photon says, “No, I’m traveling light.”

#2 A recent finding by statisticians shows the average human has one breast and one testicle.

#3 They say a Freudian slip is when you say one thing, but you really mean your mother.

#4 People often accuse me of stealing other’s jokes and being a plagiarist. Their words — not mine…

#5 It’s hard to explain puns to kleptomaniacs because they always take things literally.

#6 What do you get when you put root beer in a square glass?



Beer.

#7 A German walks into a bar and asks for a martini. The bartender asks, "Dry?"

The German replies, "Nein, just one."

#8 "I wish there was a knob on the TV to turn up the intelligence. There’s a knob called brightness, but it doesn’t work."

#9 Who does Polyphemus hate more than Odysseus?



Nobody.

#10 A biologist, a chemist, and a statistician are out hunting. The biologist shoots at a deer and misses five feet to the left. The chemist takes a shot and misses five feet to the right. The statistician yells, “We got ’em!”

#11 Did you hear about the Buddhist who refused Novocaine during a root canal? His goal: transcend dental medication.

#12 Heard about that new band called 1023 MB?



They haven’t had any gigs yet.

#13 How many surrealists does it take to screw in a light bulb?



A fish.

#14 First Law of Thermodynamics: "You can’t win."



Second Law of Thermodynamics: "You can’t break even."



Third Law of Thermodynamics: "You can’t stop playing."

#15 What is a physicist’s favorite food?



Fission chips.

#16 "I’d tell you a chemistry joke but you probably won’t get a reaction."

#17 Helium walks into a bar and asks for a drink. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve noble gases here.”



Helium doesn’t react.

#18 A neutron walks into a bar and says, “I’d like a beer. How much will that be?” The bartender answers, “For you? No charge!”

#19 What do you do with a chemist who is ill?



First, you try to helium, then you try to curium, but if this fails then you have to barium.

#20 Did you hear about the man who got cooled to absolute zero?



He’s 0k.

#21 A pun, a play on words, and a limerick walk into a bar.



No joke.

#22 If you jumped off the bridge in Paris, you’d be in Seine.

#23 What did the DNA say to the other DNA?



"Do these genes make me look fat?"

#24 The bartender says, “We don’t serve time travelers in here.”



A time traveler walks into a bar.

#25 Queue is spelled just with Q and four silent letters.



No, it’s not. They’re just waiting their turn.

#26 You’re a 10 on the pH scale.



Because you’re basic.

#27 What happened to the astronaut who stepped on chewing gum?



He got stuck in Orbit!

#28 What is the distance from Betelgeuse to Procyon using a standard chart?



About an inch and a half.

#29 What did the scientist say when he found 2 isotopes of helium?



"HeHe."

#30 "I would make another chemistry joke but all good ones ARGON!"

#31 What’s the difference between ignorance and apathy?



"I don’t know and I don’t care."

#32 A sign at a music shop:



"Gone chopin. Bach in a minuet."

#33 How easy is it to count in binary?



It’s as easy as 01 10 1.

#34 Heisenberg was speeding down the highway. A cop pulls him over and says, “Do you have any idea how fast you were going back there?” Heisenberg says, “No, but I knew where I was.”

#35 C, Eb, and G walk into a bar. The bartender says, “Sorry, no minors.”

#36 Jean-Paul Sartre is sitting at a French cafe, revising his draft of Being and Nothingness. He says to the waitress, “I’d like a cup of coffee, please, with no cream.” The waitress replies, “I’m sorry, Monsieur, but we’re out of cream. How about with no milk?”

#37 If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the precipitate.

#38 What do you get when you cross a joke with a rhetorical question?



Rhetorical questions don’t get a response.

#39 Why can’t you trust atoms?



Because they make up everything!

#40 Why do chemists like nitrates so much?



They’re cheaper than day rates.

#41 What is the least interesting element?



Bohrium.

#42 "Knock, knock."



"Who’s there?"



"To."



"To who?"



"No, to whom."

#43 Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers?



He will stop at nothing to avoid them.

#44 Why did Beethoven get rid of his chickens?



All they said was, “Bach, Bach, Bach…”

#45 What was Beethoven’s favorite fruit?



BA-NA-NA-NAAAAAA!

#46 What’s the difference between a chemist and a plumber?



Ask them to pronounce "unionized."

#47 Two men walk into a bar. One says, "I’ll have some H20." The other says, "I’ll have some H20, too." The second man died.

#48 Did you hear about the weekly poker game with Vasco da Gama, Christopher Columbus, Leif Erikson, and Francisco Pizarro?



They can never seem to beat the Straights of Magellan.

#49 Three violin manufacturers have all done business for years on the same block in the small town of Cremona, Italy. After years of peaceful co-existence, the Amati family decided to put a sign in their shop window saying: “We make the best violins in Italy.” The Guarneri family soon put a sign in their window proclaiming: “We make the best violins in the world.” Finally, the Stradivarius family posted this sign outside their shop: “We make the best violins on the block.”

#50 Did you hear about the jurisprudence fetishist?



He got off on a technicality.

#51 A Buddhist monk approaches a burger food truck and says, "Make me one with everything." The Buddhist monk pays with a $20 bill, which the vendor takes, puts in his cash box, and closes the lid. "Where’s my change?" - the monk asks. The vendor replies, "Change comes from within."

#52 A hyperbole is an exaggerated claim. No, really, realllllllllllyyyyy exaggerated. I mean, like, the most exaggerated thing in the history of ever!

#53 "I heard that Oxygen and Magnesium got together and I was like 'OMg!'"

#54 What did the cell say to his sister's cell after stepping on his foot?



Mitosis.

#55 Two hydrogen atoms are walking down the street together, when suddenly one shouts, "Damnit! I lost my electron!" The other atom asks, "Are you sure?" "Yes, I’m positive!"

#56 A biologist, a physicist, and a mathematician are standing in front of an empty house. They all observe two people walk in, and three people walk out. The biologist tries to explain the phenomenon by stating, “Well, they must have reproduced.” The physicist offers a different explanation; “There must have been an error in measurement.” Then, the mathematician says, “If one more person walks in, then the house will be empty again.”

#57 A Roman senator comes into the senate fifteen minutes late one day. Cicero is up front making a speech, so he creeps into his seat as quietly as possible and whispers to the guy next to him, “what’s he talking about?” The guy replies, “I don’t know, he hasn’t gotten to the verb.”

#58 Why do engineers confuse Halloween and Christmas?



Because OCT 31= DEC 25.

#59 Two women walk into a bar and talk about the Bechdel test.

#60 A linguistics professor says during a lecture that, "In English, double negative forms a positive. But in some languages, such as Russian, a double negative is still a negative. However, in no language in the world can a double positive form a negative." But then a voice from the back of the room piped up, "Yeah, right."

#61 "Photons have mass? I didn't even know they were Catholic."

#63 Is it solipsistic in here, or is it just me?

#64 A logician’s wife is having a baby. The doctor immediately hands the newborn to the dad. The wife says, “Is it a boy or a girl?” The logician says, “Yes.”

#65 What does a dyslexic, agnostic, insomniac do at night?



He stays up wondering if there really is a dog.

#66 Descartes walks into a bar. The bartender asks if he wants a drink.



“I think not,”- Descartes says. And then he disappears.

#67 How many computer programmers does it take to change a light bulb?



Are you kidding? That’s a hardware problem!

#68 A molecule tells another: “A free electron once stripped me of an electron after he lepton me. You gotta keep your ion them!”

#69 How do mathematicians scold their children?



"If I’ve told you n times, I’ve told you n+1 times…"

#70 A mathematician wanders back home at 3 a.m. and proceeds to get an earful from his wife. "You’re late!", she yells. "You said you’d be home by 11:45!" "Actually, I said I’d be home by a quarter of 12." - the mathematician replies.

#71 What do astronauts wear to keep warm?



Apollo-neck sweaters.

#72 Two sociologists are sitting by the pool. One turns to the other and asks, “Have you read Marx?” He replies, “Yes, it’s these damn wicker chairs.”

#73 What do you say to comfort a logophile?



Their, there, they’re.

#74 This sentence contains exactly threee erors.

#75 A ship sailing past a remote island spots a man who has been stranded there for several years. The captain goes ashore to rescue the man and notices three huts.



“What’s the first hut for?” - he asks.



“That’s my house,” - says the castaway.



“What’s the second hut for?”



“That’s my church.”



“And the third hut?”



“Oh, that?” sniffs the castaway. “That’s the church I used to go to.”

#76 Einstein, Newton, and Pascal are hanging out one afternoon. Einstein is bored, so he suggests, “Let’s play hide-and-seek. I’ll be it!” The others agree, so Einstein begins counting. “One… Two… Three…” Pascal runs off right away to find a place to hide. But Newton merely takes out a piece of chalk and draws a 1 meter x 1 meter square. He finishes and steps into the square just as Einstein shouts, “Ready or not — here I come!” Einstein looks up and immediately spots Newton standing right in front of him. He says, “I found you, Pascal!”

#77 A Roman walks into a bar and asks for a martinus. “You mean a martini?” the bartender asks. The Roman replies, “If I wanted a double, I would have asked for it!” Another Roman walks into the bar, holds up two fingers, and says, “Five beers, please.”

#78 The Higgs Boson walks into a church. The priest says, “We don’t allow Higgs Bosons in here.” The Higgs Boson says, “But without me how can you have mass?”

#79 Oh, man! A hyperbole totally ripped into this bar and destroyed everything!

#80 "God, how long is a million years?"



"To me, it’s about a minute."



"God, how much is a million dollars?"



"To me, it’s a penny."



"God, may I have a penny?"



"Wait a minute."

#81 You are so classless, you could be a Marxist utopia.

#82 "I finally decided to sell my vacuum cleaner. All it was doing was gathering dust!"

#83 An infinite number of Mathematicians walk into a bar. The first orders a beer, the second orders half a beer, the third orders a quarter of a beer, and so on. After the 7th order, the bartender pours 2 beers and says, "You fellas ought to know your limits."

#84 What's the difference between an etymologist and an entomologist?



An etymologist knows the difference.

#85 A patient asks his doctor, "What kind of work do you do?" The doctor replies "Oh, I work with kidneys." The patient responds, "So do you work in nephrology or pediatric orthopedics?"

#86 Pavlov is sitting at a bar when all of a sudden the phone rings. Pavlov gasps, "Oh shoot, I forgot to feed the dogs."

#87 The other day my friend was telling me that I didn’t understand what irony meant which is ironic because we were standing at a bus stop.

#88 A banker, a politician, and a teacher are having lunch. The waiter brings over 100 after dinner cookies. The banker immediately eats one of the cookies, stuffing 98 more of them in every available pocket of his clothing, comically bulging and overflowing, and likely inedible. The politician and the teacher eye each other over the last cookie. The banker pushes some crumbs over to the politician, leans over, and says "If you can get me that cookie, there's more where that came from.

#89 There's a fine line between the numerator and the denominator.

#90 "I’m thinking about selling my theremin… I haven’t touched it in years."

#91 There are 10 kinds of people in the world - Those who read binary and those who don't.

#92 Entropy isn't what it used to be.

#93 Intelligence is like an underwear. It is important that you have it, but not necessary that you show it off.

#94 A conclusion is the part where you got tired of thinking.

#95 Are you made of copper and tellurium?



Because you're CuTe.