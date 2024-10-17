To cut through the noise, we've sorted the most popular and interesting ones. Continue scrolling to check them out!

Interested in how to recognize them, Reddit user Riff_lick601 asked everyone on the platform to share what they believe to be the telltale signs of a solo lifestyle , and in just a few days, they have received over 4,500 replies.

30 percent of U.S. adults are single. This number jumps to 51 percent if we look only at gay, lesbian, or bisexual people, and to a whopping 63 percent among 18- to 29-year-old men.

#1 Soup for one, salad for one, wine for three.

#2 I used to work in the film industry, meaning I got fed two very good meals a day + snacks. So when I went to the supermarket it was basically some cereal for the weekend, toothpaste, maybe some chocolate and a lot of beer.



I'd get to the checkout (this is in London) and a large Jamaican lady would scan my items and say.....

"tsk ohhh, you live on your own don't you?"



I'd shyly nod "yes".



"You don't have a girlfriend??? You want a girlfriend?"



Then she'd shout to the till 2 away "Sylvia! SYLVIA! you want a skinny white boyfriend?".

#3 Not finishing your groceries before they go bad because they don’t get eaten fast enough.

#4 When I need my laundry chair to game, I move everything to the laundry bed. Then bedtime comes and my laundry chair is reborn.

#5 I'm going to be positive and say "Doing whatever you want all the time".

#6 When the price of rent makes you physically sick to your stomach because all the places are priced for two.

#7 The lawn chairs in my living room.

#8 (Straight) guys with long dirty fingernails. No woman would let those UTI daggers go anywhere near her fun bits.

#9 Incels, mostly. They never shut up about it.



I don't play golf, but I don't spend my life complaining about not playing golf, or how I'd be a really good golfer if golf only gave me a chance, or how golf is such a b***h and doesn't want me because golf doesn't know what's good for it even though I've never bothered to make the slightest effort to learn how to play golf.

#10 Always available for last-minute plans: No need to check in with anyone, so you're always down for spontaneous hangouts.

#11 My first ever apartment after I moved out from home,



All I had was a TV, Xbox, and bed, no other furniture. My whole apartment was empty.



My fridge was full of beer and frozen foods



I'd say that's pretty bachelor.

#12 Actively looking around at parties.



MhrisCac:

That might be the worst one, having nobody to anchor to temporarily at a party is the worst feeling. Feeling like you’re a random free floater desperately searching for somebody to connect with blows.

#13 The other side of my bed is used for keeping my water bottle, it’s where my phone sleeps, my emergency midnight bag of crisps, I take my bra off just before bed and stuff it there.



There’s no room for anyone else to sleep on that side.

#14 When your trash stinks. Not because you threw something stinky in there but because as a single person you don't produce enough trash to fill and take out a bag of trash before it all rots and stinks...

#15 When I was in college, single, and broke, I went to the grocery store and they had these really...adequate frozen spicy chicken sandwiches on sale for like 25 cents a pop. I grabbed all of them.



I went to ring up, the cashier said "Wow, that's...a lot. These must be really good." I responded with "Eh, they fill the hole."



Dude scanned a couple more in silence and asked "So, you're like, really single, aren't you?"

#16 Not being invited to stuff because everyone else is going with their SOs.



Real_Sir_3655:

Or being invited anyway but hanging out with kids or grandmas instead.

#17 Going to the gym by yourself in the evening on Valentines Day.

#18 Having 8 cats.

#19 I bought one of those “DiGiorno Pizza - for one” personal pizzas at Walmart and the cashier said “Fun night?” as she rung it up.

#20 Me eating lasagna straight from the pan.

#21 Having enough money and time to enjoy your hobbies.

#22 Buying the small pack of toilet paper.

#23 League of Legends.

#24 If you're a guy, toilet seat permanently up.

#25 Receiving the "Microwave Cooking for One" cookbook as a Christmas present.

#26 Person in a party of three boarding a roller coaster.

#27 Desperation to see other people.

#28 Showing up in the gym at the same time 6+ days a week.

#29 Guys that are really into Andrew Tate.

#30 Always saying yes to other people's invitations/plans.

#31 Having your bed in the corner of your bedroom instead of in the middle of a wall for access to both sides.

#32 A long list of desirable and undesirable traits of a partner.

#33 Posting those motivational comics or drawings to Facebook that more or less say something like "the right one will come along eventually, just be patient and stay true to yourself. You deserve to be loved" and what not.



Never seen someone in a relationship, or a healthy one I guess, post anything like that.

#34 I have two seats in my tiny apartment. One faces the tv. The other is for the computer. They don't face each other.



Oh, also, I have one pillow on my bed.

#35 People who constantly posts pictures of celebrities like its their f****n spouse lmao.

#36 Being a Reddit mod.

#37 Women who tell their friends to break up with someone the moment they have a small fight.

#38 Having repeated, very generalised and extremely bitter opinions and complaints of the gender you wish you were dating, no matter how much you try to disguise your wah-wahs as “just stating facts!”.

#39 Adults that are really into my little pony.

#40 People spontaneously telling about their day, random stuff.

People in a relationship know they haveca partner they can vent at when they got home.

#41 Body pillows.

#42 Ordering 27 pounds of Twizzlers from Amazon.

#43 I got teased for this at work recently, but “ordering a sh*t ton of takeout for Friday lunch so you don’t have to cook over the weekend.”.

#44 Asking the veggie vendor at the market whether I can split that bunch of veggies in half because I can't finish it all.

#45 Being able to wake up on a saturday morning, think to yourself "f**k it" and stay in bed for another half hour before you decide wether you'll be reading, gaming or going somewhere today.

#46 My pinball machine in the living room.

#47 Having "The Deal" with your opposite sex bestie that you'll marry each other when you turn 30 if neither of you are already married.

#48 Believing in an Alpha/Beta/Sigma pecking order.

#49 The “where’s my hug” people and white knights.

#50 Wearing sweatpants and eating cereal straight from the box on a Saturday night. Zero shame, just vibes.

#51 Anime t-shirt, cargo pants and a neckbeard.

#52 The frozen food aisle. If you're going to put an ad up for the s*icide hotline, it's probably the place to do it.

#53 Im 26, Never had any relationship. I have no confidence to approach anyone even for a professional or survival reason. I have avoided turning on the street while walking back home because there were girls there and fear of being judged. I have never been approached either. Because I look creepy on a good day. I have been ostracized by my friends and family for being different. I have tried to take up hobbies that I cannot enjoy just so I can fit into a friend group. I have no marketable skills to bring to the table in a relationship. I have always wanted to be a model human being. Studied hard party never. All the way to my masters. I keep to myself and don't speak unless spoken to kinda person.



I'm depressed and sad I'm losing friends. I have lost my job and Im not sure what to do. I know a relationship wont fix any thing like magic.



To answer your question. I caught myself thinking about designing a hydraulic arms fitted to a pillow to hug me. 😞. The sad part is choosing hydraulic because i could crush my ribs. But I have since stopped these thoughts by distracting myself. I have accepted the fact my bloodline ends with me and that's ok.



Sorry for the trauma dump and bad English.