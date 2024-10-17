ADVERTISEMENT

30 percent of U.S. adults are single. This number jumps to 51 percent if we look only at gay, lesbian, or bisexual people, and to a whopping 63 percent among 18- to 29-year-old men.

Interested in how to recognize them, Reddit user Riff_lick601 asked everyone on the platform to share what they believe to be the telltale signs of a solo lifestyle, and in just a few days, they have received over 4,500 replies.

To cut through the noise, we've sorted the most popular and interesting ones. Continue scrolling to check them out!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Soup for one, salad for one, wine for three.

benji_76 , Anna Shvets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I used to work in the film industry, meaning I got fed two very good meals a day + snacks. So when I went to the supermarket it was basically some cereal for the weekend, toothpaste, maybe some chocolate and a lot of beer.

I'd get to the checkout (this is in London) and a large Jamaican lady would scan my items and say.....
"tsk ohhh, you live on your own don't you?"

I'd shyly nod "yes".

"You don't have a girlfriend??? You want a girlfriend?"

Then she'd shout to the till 2 away "Sylvia! SYLVIA! you want a skinny white boyfriend?".

pinpinipnip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Not finishing your groceries before they go bad because they don’t get eaten fast enough.

Pristine_Match457 , Mike Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dont know who exactly has this problem, but it's not me. Doesn't matter if my husband is home or not, apparently. My husband leaves for a week and I'll already be complaining that there is no food in the house by day four.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) When I need my laundry chair to game, I move everything to the laundry bed. Then bedtime comes and my laundry chair is reborn.

SSBradley37 , neP-neP919 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) I'm going to be positive and say "Doing whatever you want all the time".

AVBellibolt , Alex Urezkov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) When the price of rent makes you physically sick to your stomach because all the places are priced for two.

DishwashingUnit , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) The lawn chairs in my living room.

propagandavid , axSupreme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Housing is expensive. You gotta do what you gotta do. Maybe add a sturdy cardboard box for someplace to set a coffee cup/wine glass

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) (Straight) guys with long dirty fingernails. No woman would let those UTI daggers go anywhere near her fun bits.

OMG_Nooo , Kindel Media Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I learned as a kid to keep my nails short and clean. My grandparents, parents, elementary school teachers, all made sure my nails were clean and short, clean, and filed. Made sure we wash our hands regularly before eating and before leaving a restroom. My son too. I don’t know which people this person has been seeing. Manners, etiquette, and hygiene go a long way. Doing little things that help other people feel more comfortable is important for getting along integrating together whether it be at work, family, or out in the general public.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Incels, mostly. They never shut up about it.

I don't play golf, but I don't spend my life complaining about not playing golf, or how I'd be a really good golfer if golf only gave me a chance, or how golf is such a b***h and doesn't want me because golf doesn't know what's good for it even though I've never bothered to make the slightest effort to learn how to play golf.

Portarossa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Always available for last-minute plans: No need to check in with anyone, so you're always down for spontaneous hangouts.

Aggressive-Union-628 , Jhosua Rodríguez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, no, no, no, and did I mention no? I don’t do plans. Spontaneous or otherwise. Because people

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) My first ever apartment after I moved out from home,

All I had was a TV, Xbox, and bed, no other furniture. My whole apartment was empty.

My fridge was full of beer and frozen foods

I'd say that's pretty bachelor.

Sufficient-Ad-3586 , Max Vakhtbovycn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Actively looking around at parties.

MhrisCac:
That might be the worst one, having nobody to anchor to temporarily at a party is the worst feeling. Feeling like you’re a random free floater desperately searching for somebody to connect with blows.

Zestyclose_Most_8915 , olia danilevich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See, I stopped feeling that way. I used to be shy and introverted. The. I realized I was hurting myself and enjoyment of life by feeling lonely for no logical reason. Being a floater, an outsider, isn’t perhaps as being the center of attention at your own birthday surrounded by friends cool, but with a bunch of new faces two things can happen. One, you make some new acquaintances which is the most likely, or less likely, you make attempts to get to know people where everything feels awkward and no one seems interested in talking but that’s ok, because you probably won't ever have to see any or most of them again. I stopped worrying and just go and talked to people. Most people don’t mind and if they do, it’s on them. Hopefully I make their day brighter because theirs a good chance they made mine.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) The other side of my bed is used for keeping my water bottle, it’s where my phone sleeps, my emergency midnight bag of crisps, I take my bra off just before bed and stuff it there.

There’s no room for anyone else to sleep on that side.

Unusual_Disaster_725 , Natalie Dupin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) When your trash stinks. Not because you threw something stinky in there but because as a single person you don't produce enough trash to fill and take out a bag of trash before it all rots and stinks...

ReddGoat , Suparerg Suksai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) When I was in college, single, and broke, I went to the grocery store and they had these really...adequate frozen spicy chicken sandwiches on sale for like 25 cents a pop. I grabbed all of them.

I went to ring up, the cashier said "Wow, that's...a lot. These must be really good." I responded with "Eh, they fill the hole."

Dude scanned a couple more in silence and asked "So, you're like, really single, aren't you?"

KhaosElement , Sean Gallagher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
minnieslave0 avatar
minnieslave0
minnieslave0
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Really.... adequate. " Damning with faint praise and then some.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Not being invited to stuff because everyone else is going with their SOs.

Real_Sir_3655:
Or being invited anyway but hanging out with kids or grandmas instead.

temptingtreat18 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hang out with the dogs. Or just invite someone even if they are a platonic friend. I used to hang out with four friends who were two couples (sounds awkward) and often I invited a friends and one friend, well, she became a regular sixth friend in the group. We were always platonic and our group got along fine until we at various times started moving away

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Going to the gym by yourself in the evening on Valentines Day.

Don_Pablo512 , William Choquette Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Having 8 cats.

Snow4u1 , NastyaSensei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) I bought one of those “DiGiorno Pizza - for one” personal pizzas at Walmart and the cashier said “Fun night?” as she rung it up.

SupaFlyChunkFunk , Mike Maguire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Me eating lasagna straight from the pan.

sprinklywinks , Micheile Henderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you don’t have a dishwasher, this is just saving time and effort

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Having enough money and time to enjoy your hobbies.

DuArVakaren , David Bartus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Buying the small pack of toilet paper.

FiST49 , Sam Beckwith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) League of Legends.

TeodoroCano , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

If you're a guy, toilet seat permanently up.

SplendidDuck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Receiving the "Microwave Cooking for One" cookbook as a Christmas present.

erikedge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would love this! I’m now down to one child at home who is working all the time and I have no clue how to cook for just me

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#26

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Person in a party of three boarding a roller coaster.

ReduceReuseReuse , Valentin Sarte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Desperation to see other people.

Professional-Fee-957 , Felipe Cespedes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
lsgm2fw avatar
Zoe's Mom
Zoe's Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. I'm okay with not seeing people for days, weeks. If I need the energy, I go shopping.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Showing up in the gym at the same time 6+ days a week.

NotLunaris , Mister Mister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Guys that are really into Andrew Tate.

Wolfeman0101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Always saying yes to other people's invitations/plans.

copacul13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Having your bed in the corner of your bedroom instead of in the middle of a wall for access to both sides.

ithinarine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm starting to realize that my husband and I live like two single people... first, the fridge full of frozen food and beer... now this! ...though, technically, our bed has no sides... as we built it wall to wall and both climb in from the end like two kids getting in on the top bunk 🤣

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) A long list of desirable and undesirable traits of a partner.

PetrogradkaIcedTea , Polina Kovaleva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Posting those motivational comics or drawings to Facebook that more or less say something like "the right one will come along eventually, just be patient and stay true to yourself. You deserve to be loved" and what not.

Never seen someone in a relationship, or a healthy one I guess, post anything like that.

DIABLO258 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) I have two seats in my tiny apartment. One faces the tv. The other is for the computer. They don't face each other.

Oh, also, I have one pillow on my bed.

lestairwellwit , FlynnLive5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
chrisfischer avatar
Maudelin
Maudelin
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Couldn't have found a picture with only two chairs to match the text?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) People who constantly posts pictures of celebrities like its their f****n spouse lmao.

SimoneBrooks777 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Being a Reddit mod.

Alonebut-funny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Women who tell their friends to break up with someone the moment they have a small fight.

banomann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Having repeated, very generalised and extremely bitter opinions and complaints of the gender you wish you were dating, no matter how much you try to disguise your wah-wahs as “just stating facts!”.

Odimorsus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Adults that are really into my little pony.

baskura Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that’s an issue because? People gonna like what they like. We don’t get to judge somebody else’s preferences

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

People spontaneously telling about their day, random stuff. 
People in a relationship know they haveca partner they can vent at when they got home.

Lord-Legatus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Body pillows.

ViviYiviV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Ordering 27 pounds of Twizzlers from Amazon.

Silent-Friendship860 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go to the dollar store and buy em. Cheaper and you get to tell everybody you went out today

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#43

I got teased for this at work recently, but “ordering a sh*t ton of takeout for Friday lunch so you don’t have to cook over the weekend.”.

Voltundra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Asking the veggie vendor at the market whether I can split that bunch of veggies in half because I can't finish it all.

yodelingllama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Being able to wake up on a saturday morning, think to yourself "f**k it" and stay in bed for another half hour before you decide wether you'll be reading, gaming or going somewhere today.

Icy-Maintenance7041 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

My pinball machine in the living room.

kcook01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Having "The Deal" with your opposite sex bestie that you'll marry each other when you turn 30 if neither of you are already married.

PilotKnob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) Believing in an Alpha/Beta/Sigma pecking order.

streethawk2000 , Amir Abbaspoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

The “where’s my hug” people and white knights.

OutlandishnessOk2398 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Wearing sweatpants and eating cereal straight from the box on a Saturday night. Zero shame, just vibes.

AlexaKkiss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Anime t-shirt, cargo pants and a neckbeard.

isolated_thinkr_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

“What Screams ‘I’m Single’?” (53 Answers) The frozen food aisle. If you're going to put an ad up for the s*icide hotline, it's probably the place to do it.

paythefullprice , Austen Russell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Im 26, Never had any relationship. I have no confidence to approach anyone even for a professional or survival reason. I have avoided turning on the street while walking back home because there were girls there and fear of being judged. I have never been approached either. Because I look creepy on a good day. I have been ostracized by my friends and family for being different. I have tried to take up hobbies that I cannot enjoy just so I can fit into a friend group. I have no marketable skills to bring to the table in a relationship. I have always wanted to be a model human being. Studied hard party never. All the way to my masters. I keep to myself and don't speak unless spoken to kinda person.

I'm depressed and sad I'm losing friends. I have lost my job and Im not sure what to do. I know a relationship wont fix any thing like magic.

To answer your question. I caught myself thinking about designing a hydraulic arms fitted to a pillow to hug me. 😞. The sad part is choosing hydraulic because i could crush my ribs. But I have since stopped these thoughts by distracting myself. I have accepted the fact my bloodline ends with me and that's ok.

Sorry for the trauma dump and bad English.

ZWIN98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP says they are depressed and sad to be losing friends and their job - but maybe they're also clinically depressed. I hope this person seeks help. Maybe things could get better.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!