If you still remember the days of old-school newspaper comics, then Doug Hill's comics are sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia. The cartoonist, known on his Instagram as Laughing Hippo Studio, created a niche with his series such as Potpourri Cartoons, Bartoons, and Off The Wall comics. If you’d like to find out more about the artist and see his earlier works, you should definitely check out our previous posts.

Today, we're excited to present the latest collection of single-panel cartoons by Doug. Scroll down and indulge in a generous dose of humor—sometimes with a darker twist, but always guaranteed to lift your spirits. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com