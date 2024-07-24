40 Witty One-Panel Comics By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’ (New Pics)
If you still remember the days of old-school newspaper comics, then Doug Hill's comics are sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia. The cartoonist, known on his Instagram as Laughing Hippo Studio, created a niche with his series such as Potpourri Cartoons, Bartoons, and Off The Wall comics. If you’d like to find out more about the artist and see his earlier works, you should definitely check out our previous posts.
Today, we're excited to present the latest collection of single-panel cartoons by Doug. Scroll down and indulge in a generous dose of humor—sometimes with a darker twist, but always guaranteed to lift your spirits. Enjoy!
More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com
This post may include affiliate links.
But why are you wearing clothes from different fabric, and why are your parents growing two crops on the same field?
Clarence Thomas is reading this somewhere with a can of Coke in his hand.