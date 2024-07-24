ADVERTISEMENT

If you still remember the days of old-school newspaper comics, then Doug Hill's comics are sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia. The cartoonist, known on his Instagram as Laughing Hippo Studio, created a niche with his series such as Potpourri Cartoons, Bartoons, and Off The Wall comics. If you’d like to find out more about the artist and see his earlier works, you should definitely check out our previous posts.

Today, we're excited to present the latest collection of single-panel cartoons by Doug. Scroll down and indulge in a generous dose of humor—sometimes with a darker twist, but always guaranteed to lift your spirits. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Saving some good for later! Patience my fellow cat!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But why are you wearing clothes from different fabric, and why are your parents growing two crops on the same field?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"They did say Sine Waves! You don't have to be so Mean.."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"But after it was outlawed in 2026 it all got much better!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
josephdixon avatar
Joseph Dixon
Joseph Dixon
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clarence Thomas is reading this somewhere with a can of Coke in his hand.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#27

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

40 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!