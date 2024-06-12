ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re seeking a dose of humor suitable for all ages, Doug Hill has you covered. The author of the 'Laughing Hippo Studio' series, which consists of hilarious single-panel cartoons, creates simple yet witty strips loved by many. If you missed our previous posts featuring his earlier works, be sure to check them out.

In a recent interview, Doug mentioned that his cartoons are often inspired by his family’s life. He said: “Everyday scenarios, especially when taken out of context, are a goldmine for humor. Current events and popular trends also spark ideas. The joy of creating a cartoon and seeing people smile because of it is what keeps me going."

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com