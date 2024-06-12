ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re seeking a dose of humor suitable for all ages, Doug Hill has you covered. The author of the 'Laughing Hippo Studio' series, which consists of hilarious single-panel cartoons, creates simple yet witty strips loved by many. If you missed our previous posts featuring his earlier works, be sure to check them out.

In a recent interview, Doug mentioned that his cartoons are often inspired by his family’s life. He said: “Everyday scenarios, especially when taken out of context, are a goldmine for humor. Current events and popular trends also spark ideas. The joy of creating a cartoon and seeing people smile because of it is what keeps me going."

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

We got in touch with Doug again and asked him more questions about his series. The artist provided us with insights into his creative process and his approach to designing characters for new cartoons: “I almost always start with the idea and the punchline (which may change later). I draw in pencil and redraw until I'm satisfied with the drawing. Then I ink it in pen and color it in Photoshop. I don't have any recurring characters (although some look familiar). I have never been able to keep a character constant.”
#2

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

The creator of ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’ shared with us some of his influences in the world of comedy and humor: “I suppose my major influence growing up was MAD magazine, although I read everything I could with and about cartoons. I followed many comedians and one major influence was Dan DeCarlo (Archie). His simple but effective layouts taught me a lot.”
#4

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Asked about his opinion on what makes a good comic, the cartoonist answered: “I know I sometimes go overboard on the drawing, but a great drawing will not sell a poor idea. The gag is the heart of the cartoon. A funny gag will always carry a simple cartoon.”
#6

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, we were curious if any of the cartoons from 'Laughing Hippo Studio' were a personal favorite of Doug’s, and the artist told us: “If I had to choose a favorite, it would be the one where I have a couple looking out at a desert scene, but it's an unfinished paint-by-numbers drawing. They are the only ones in color. ‘We must be in the unpainted desert!’”
#8

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
sabdaniaga avatar
sabda niaga
sabda niaga
Community Member
19 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are we doing McGill seaside postcards again? I thought they were declared improper 40 years ago!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it need a caption? The two frames would have been sufficient.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#67

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Laughing Hippo Studio: Doug Hill's Hilarious Comics Delight All Ages (75 New Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!