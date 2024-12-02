ADVERTISEMENT

The finish line of 2024 is right there, but let’s be real—it’s the home stretch when things can either fall apart or come together beautifully. Between holiday chaos, year-end deadlines, and trying to keep some semblance of normalcy, you’re juggling more tasks than a magician with commitment issues. That’s where this list comes in: a carefully curated set of genius items to save your sanity, streamline your days, and make surviving the end of the year feel less like a marathon and more like a smooth glide to midnight on December 31st.

Think about it: by the time December hits, cleaning the house can feel like a full-body workout, cooking becomes a test of patience, and looking even mildly put-together during family gatherings feels like a miracle. That’s why this lineup includes everything from time-saving cleaning wonders to hair tools that give “effortless beauty” a whole new meaning. Wrap up 2024 with less stress and more wins with these game-changing products that tackle the to-do lists you’d rather ignore. Because let's face it—finishing strong feels way better than stumbling over the finish line.

This post may include affiliate links.

Freshen Up Your Skin With This Pore Purifying Scrub Stick And Deep Clean Your Pores On The Go. Perfect For Those Last-Minute Holiday Touch-UPS!

Review: "This product may look small but it is MIGHTY! I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on face is noticeably brighter and clearer." — Andrea

#2

Master Your Mac With These Keyboard Shortcut Stickers And Boost Your Productivity, Because No One Has Time To Waste At This Time Of The Year.

Master Your Mac With These Keyboard Shortcut Stickers And Boost Your Productivity, Because No One Has Time To Waste At This Time Of The Year.

Review: "I’m a PC person at home, but we’re recently been switched to macs for work so I’m still learning all the shortcuts and things. This is a big help! Before I had several post-it notes, but now it’s all here right where I need it!" — Dawn

Revive Your Under-Eyes With This CeraVe Undereye Repair Cream And Banish Those End-Of-Year Dark Circles. Looking Fresh Has Never Been Easier!

Review: "This stuff is incredible. I’ve used this only for four days, morning and night and already see a significant difference underneath my eyes. My dark circles were soul crushing. I hated them and feel they aged me 10+ years. I bought this based on reviews. I’m so glad I did. This morning (day four) I woke up and noticed how well this is working. My left eye has completely cleared up. My right under eye (being the worst) is definitely less dark, and puffy. I feel more like myself. I will never stop using this." — Kristine

Pamper Your Feet With Dr. Scholl's Heel Repair Balm And Say Goodbye To Dry, Cracked Heels. Your Feet Will Thank You, Especially After All Those Holiday Parties!

Review: "I have struggled for YEARS with cracked heels , and I'm only in my 30s, I've tried everything as far as pumice stones, foot baths, and moisturizers go, and this thing!!! I apply it twice a day, after the shower in the morning and before bed, my feet are soft now and I'm more than happy! Definitely greatest thing out there." — Whitney Smith

Clear The Way With This Drain Cleaning Snake And Keep Your Pipes Flowing Smoothly Through The Busy End Of The Year. No More Clogs To Ruin Your Holiday Cheer!

Review: "I always keep these at my house for sink/bathtub drain clogs. With 3 girls in the house it happens often and these are the best. My teenagers even use them!" - Amazon Customer

Dim The Lights And Catch Some Extra Z's With These LED Dimming Covers And Enjoy Peaceful, Restful Mornings During The Holiday Season. Perfect For Those Much-Needed Sleep-Ins!

Review: "These just arrived and I immediately put them to use. This tiny blue light was so bright it lit up across my living room, down the hall, and into a bedroom. One sticker significantly dimmed the light, but the light still lit up a little bit of the area where it is plugged in. Two stickers eliminated the light’s radiance completely. Why do they make these lights so bright? Anyway, I’m very happy with this product!" — erinisntrad

Protect Your Eyes And Get Better Sleep With These Blue Light Blocking Glasses And Say Goodbye To Disruptive Screen Time. Perfect For Winding Down During Those Late-Night Holiday Movie Marathons!

Review: "So cute and they really work! I’ve been noticing less eye strain while watching devices. Would definitely buy again, and the price was great!" — Amazon Customer

m9zkxyqzxn avatar
m9zkxyqzxn
m9zkxyqzxn
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Debunked. This is a scam product. No evidence to support the use of blue-blocking lens filters in the prevention of digital eye strain.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Keep Your Vision Clear With This Glasses Cleaner And Ensure Your Holiday Pictures Are Picture-Perfect. Because Blurry Glasses Are A No-Go During The Festive Season!

Review: "This product is just my favorite. It makes cleaning your glasses so much easier than using a regular microfiber cloth and your hands. Easier to get into those tight spots around the nose/bridge of the glasses. The replacement pads are also reasonably priced. Overall, it does the job very well and they’ve got a lifelong customer in me." — Christopher S.

Never Worry About Burning Your Holiday Dishes Again With This Pot Stirrer. It’s Like Having An Extra Pair Of Hands To Keep Everything Perfectly Simmering While You Focus On The Festivities

Review: "This is an incredible product, which just works. I've had it for a week now, and used it for stirring spices to roast them, making jackfruit jam, dal makhani, tomato onion gravy, and it does excellently. Not a single burning spot at the bottom of my stainless steel pans. Love it!" — Rohit M

Tackle Any Mess With This Wet-Dry Vacuum And Keep Your Home Clean And Tidy, No Matter How Chaotic The Last Stretch Of The Year Gets. It's Your New Cleaning Sidekick!

Review: "I don’t know how I’ve lived without this. As a mom of three, I’m constantly needing to clean my floors but realistically mop them about 1-2x a month. Since I vacuum 2-3 times a day, now I’m mopping with the tineco about 4x PER WEEK (just sweeping in between). I almost always have cleaned floors now??????? this product is amazing... Adulting has gotten so much more fun around here lol." — Justina

Keep Your Clothes Looking Fresh With The Chom Chom Roller And Remove Lint, Hair, And Other Pesky Particles In Seconds. Perfect For Looking Your Best During The Holiday Rush!

Review: "The chom chom is unbelievable. If you’re on the fence, just buy it. This was after I ran it over my living room carpet. This reusable magician of a product handles the shedding from my long haired calico better than my Bissell pet vacuum by a mile. It’s incredibly easy to use, and after a year is still just as great as when I first received it. You will find yourself reaching for this over anything else again and again." — Brandi Schultz

livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one of these, or something similar. It does work well, but the reservoir tends to fill up stupidly quickly with three cats. It is however still extremely satisfying to use 😌

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Revive Your Old Christmas Sweaters With This Fabric Shaver And Get Rid Of Pills And Fuzz. Your Ugly Sweaters Will Look Almost New—perfect For Those Holiday Parties!

Review: "It takes a lot to impress me…but baaaabe, this is it!!! I wore a black sweatshirt and thought that a lint remover might take this off. NOPE! Used this bad boy and BAM!!! Used it on old clothes as well that had pilling in the crotch area and the clothes feel like new again! Get it!!!" — Leanne

Revitalize Your Hair With L’oréal Elvive's Wonder Water And Get Salon-Quality Hydration In Just Seconds. Your Hair Will Look And Feel Amazing, Even During The Busiest Times Of The Year!

Review: "I have fine, straight hair without any volume. If I don't use conditioner, it gets staticky. If I do, it weighs my down terribly. This product is amazing! it makes my hair silky and smooth, even "pettable." lol It's now a subscription product every three weeks." — Heidi

Tackle Those Last-Minute Spills With Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover And Keep Your Carpets Looking Their Best Through The Holiday Season. Because Who Needs A Stain To Ruin The Festivities?

Review: "This stuff is a literal miracle! Our sweet pup had a massive accident and with some scrubbing, came right out. I need to stock up." — LeeAnne Liles

Make Holiday Food Prep A Breeze With This Vegetable Chopper And Chop, Dice, And Slice Your Way To A Delicious Holiday Feast With Minimal Effort. More Time To Enjoy The Festivities!

Review: "My goodness, this gadget saves me so much time! There’s several different ways to cut your fruits or veggies, and you can just pop all the components in the dishwasher after. I love this thing." — Mia

Iron Out The Holiday Rush With This Clothes Steamer And Keep Your Outfits Looking Sharp For All Your End-Of-Year Events. No More Wrinkled Clothes Ruining Your Holiday Cheer!

Review: "I have an adult with neurodiverse needs. Using a regular iron has been a challenge so someone suggested that we try a steam iron. Wow! All I can say is Amazing!!! Once she got the hang of it, there was no stopping her. Very easy to use and works very well too." — familylove

nathanmansfield avatar
Graf666Orlok
Graf666Orlok
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh... good. Tito Jackson can wear his gold shirt with pride again.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Keep Your Handbags Looking Their Best With This Handbag Cleaning Sticky Ball And Remove Dirt, Dust, And Gingerbread Cookie Crumbs

Review: "These are absolutely fantastic little devices, and remove the grit, sand, and whatever else you've got stacking up in a purse. They're maybe a little larger than a quarter and need some space to bounce around." - SteveFromAccounting

Achieve Salon-Worthy Hair With Revlon's Blow-Dry And Volumizing Brush And Get That Perfect, Voluminous Look For All Your Holiday Outings. No More Flat Hair Ruining Your Festive Plans!

Review: "Best thing I purchased in a while. It saves me so much time getting ready. Easier than holding the blow dryer and brush! So happy I got this!" — Dawn

Keep Your Glasses In Place With Nerd Wax And Say Goodbye To Sliding And Slipping. Your Glasses Will Stay Put, Even During The Busiest Holiday Moments!

Review: "I was very skeptical, but it really works. I live in a warm climate and with makeup, my glasses are constantly sliding down my nose. Not with this stuff and it lasts all day! I was pleasantly surprised and a very happy shopper. Definitely a keeper." - Sherri E Gentile

Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Is The Only Way To Get Rid Of Last Year's Candied Yams Stains

Review: "Just when I thought nothing could remove tough stains from many surfaces, I decided to give the Pink Stuff a try. This miraculous paste is phenomenal at removing just about any stain on hard surfaces. It leaves the inside of my stainless steel kitchen sink and faucets clean and without tough water stains. Truly a great product for many hard surfaces." — Yvonne Walker

