ADVERTISEMENT

Ever found yourself wrestling with a pasta pot that's determined to boil over, or staring blankly at a pile of shirts you can't fold to save your life? Well, put down that white flag and pick up your thinking cap, because we're about to introduce you to 25 mind-blowingly simple solutions to life's most irritatingly dumb problems.

These aren't your average life hacks - oh no. We're talking about gadgets and gizmos so brilliantly obvious, you'll be wondering why you didn't invent them yourself. From kitchen conundrums to wardrobe woes, we've got the lowdown on turning your daily facepalms into triumphant fist pumps.