Redditors Asked For Room Makeover Advice, The Internet Served! Here Are Our 10 Favorites
The internet might be known for cat videos and endless debates about pineapple on pizza, but sometimes Reddit's collective consciousness comes through with pure gold. When desperate decorators turned to the internet for help with their sad spaces, Redditors responded with the kind of genius that makes interior designers slow-clap in approval. These 10 room transformation tips aren't just random suggestions from the digital void – they're battle-tested solutions from people who've turned their own design disasters into Instagram-worthy spaces without requiring a second mortgage.
Forget those over-the-top makeover shows where everyone has an unlimited budget and a team of professionals. These are real solutions from real people who understand that sometimes the difference between "meh" and "magnificent" is as simple as knowing where to hang a mirror or finally admitting that your college-era posters might not be the height of sophisticated decor. From quick fixes that pack a visual punch to strategic upgrades that transform entire rooms, these Reddit-approved tips prove that sometimes the best design advice comes from strangers on the internet who've been there, done that, and lived to post about it.
Adding a pop of color to the back of your bookcase is a simple yet effective way to give your room a fresh new look. It's amazing how a small change can make a big impact, and with funky contact paper, you can easily achieve that bold and playful vibe. With a wide range of patterns and designs to choose from, you can match your contact paper to your personal style and make the bookcase the focal point of the room.
"I’d get sconces over the bedside tables to add elegance! and if you can, I’d swap out the pendant." - K-Bread-6044
The subtle glow of sconces can instantly elevate the ambiance of a bedroom, adding a touch of sophistication and serenity to the space. The smart choice to swap out the pendant light above the bedside tables is also a great one, as it will create a cozier and more intimate atmosphere. With the wireless wall-mounted sconces, you can add this elegant touch without any of the hassle of cords or clutter. The end result is a room that's both stylish and relaxing, perfect for unwinding after a long day.
"Consider some calming artwork within the room’s color palette that speaks to you." - Rosie-Disposition
The power of art to transform a space is undeniable, and adding a few thoughtfully chosen pieces to your bedroom can have a profound impact on the overall ambiance. When selecting artwork, it's essential to choose pieces that speak to you, personally, and that also harmonize with the existing color palette of the room. Amazon offers a vast selection of art prints and paintings that blend seamlessly together to create a cohesive and calming visual landscape. With a set of artwork from Amazon that shares a consistent aesthetic, you can create a soothing and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for relaxation and unwinding."
"Get rid of that horrible light." - Canvasshoes2
The harsh glare of an unsightly light fixture can be a major eyesore in an otherwise beautiful room. But fear not, for there's a simple solution! Replace that offending light with a stunning round linen ceiling light, and watch as the space is instantly transformed. The soft, warm glow of the linen shade will add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the room, while the round shape will create a sense of visual balance and harmony. With this beautiful new light fixture, you'll be able to relax and unwind in a space that's both calming and stylish.
The finishing touches can make all the difference in creating a cohesive and inviting bedroom space. Adding a bed skirt that falls to the floor is a simple yet effective way to complete the look of your bed and tie the room together. The flowing design of the bed skirt will add a touch of softness and femininity to the space, while the floor-to-ceiling length will create a sense of height and visual interest. With a bed skirt from, you can elevate the style of your bedroom and create a peaceful retreat that's perfect for unwinding.
What makes these suggestions so brilliant is their perfect balance of impact and accessibility. They're not about gutting your space or spending your entire savings on a designer chandelier. Instead, these tips focus on those subtle-yet-significant changes that make you wonder why you didn't think of them sooner. From the transformative power of proper lighting to the magic of actually considering curtain length, these aren't just changes – they're revelations.
"Your room is dark. I would lighten the paint since its probably the easiest thing." - NoParticular2420
A dark room can feel oppressive and unwelcoming, but there's a simple solution! Adding a fresh coat of interior chalk paint is an easy and effective way to lighten up the space and give it a brighter, more airy feel. The gentle, matte finish of chalk paint will also add a touch of warmth and texture to the walls, making the room feel cozier and more inviting. With a few quick strokes, you can transform your room from dark and gloomy to bright and beautiful.
"These curtains. You need big thick voluminous curtains that are mounted halfway between top of window frame and ceiling molding." - Curious-Cranberry-77
The right curtains can make all the difference in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in a room. When it comes to choosing the perfect set, remember that big, thick, and voluminous are key! Look for high-quality curtains that are mounted halfway between the top of the window frame and ceiling molding. Not only will this add a touch of drama and elegance to the space, but it will also help to filter the light and keep the room cozy. With the right curtains, your bedroom will become a haven of relaxation, the perfect place to unwind and escape the outside world.
A statement piece can make a big impact in a bedroom, and a padded headboard is the perfect addition to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Whether you're looking to add some texture and depth to your bed or create a focal point in the room, a padded headboard is the perfect choice. Plus, it's a great way to add some comfort and support to your bedroom, making it the perfect spot to relax and unwind after a long day. With a padded headboard, you'll be able to create a bedroom oasis that's both stylish and comfortable.
"Unless you absolutely can’t live without a floor mirror, it is taking up valuable floor space. Get one that mounts on the wall or door." - Suz9006
Mirror, mirror on the wall, is it worth taking up precious floor space? Probably not! Instead, consider a round wall-mounted mirror that can instantly add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your bedroom. Not only will it free up valuable floor space, but it will also create the illusion of a larger room and add some extra light and brightness. With a round wall-mounted mirror, you can add a stylish and functional touch to your bedroom without sacrificing any floor space.
"I think it’s missing softness. A lovely warm rug, etc. maybe a throw (textured and ivory), a pillow or two. Not much!" - Phillipa
There's something to be said for a room that's soft and inviting, and adding a cozy rug is the perfect way to achieve that. A warm and plush rug can instantly make a bedroom feel more welcoming and relaxing, and it's the perfect place to rest your feet after a long day. Plus, it's a great way to add some texture and interest to the room, and can even help to define different spaces within the bedroom. With a cozy rug, you'll be able to create a bedroom that's both stylish and comfortable, the perfect place to unwind and recharge.
