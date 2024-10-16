Review: "I was a bit skeptical about this mug because of the small magnet inside but it is so strong that I am certain it won’t fall out and choke me while I drink awesome coffee. I have used it with a Keurig K-duo machine and it kept it moderately warm for at least 3-4 hours with the lid on. It blends it very well. I am going to start using tea as well! Definitely worth the purchase. It does have a timed stir function so it will stir with just 1 push of the button for about 30 seconds before stopping automatically." - Kaycee

