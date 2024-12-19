ADVERTISEMENT

Let's face it: sometimes Christmas comes at us like a marathon, not a sprint. You're running around, trying to find the perfect gift, but time is ticking away. That's when we turn to our trusty arsenal of last-minute gift ideas. From quirky classics to modern marvels, these 20 affordable gifts are the perfect solution for when you're scrambling to save Christmas. Whether it's a back scratcher that's about to become their new best friend or a Mario Kart-themed throw blanket that shows off their fandom, these ideas are sure to score big.

Imagine the look on their face when you present them with a mini waffle maker that lets them whip up fluffy, crispy goodness in minutes. Or, picture the delight on their face when you show up with a baby Yoda night light that's equal parts adorable and hilarious. These gifts might not be the most elegant, but they're definitely the most charming – and that's what Christmas is all about.