ADVERTISEMENT

Let's face it: sometimes Christmas comes at us like a marathon, not a sprint. You're running around, trying to find the perfect gift, but time is ticking away. That's when we turn to our trusty arsenal of last-minute gift ideas. From quirky classics to modern marvels, these 20 affordable gifts are the perfect solution for when you're scrambling to save Christmas. Whether it's a back scratcher that's about to become their new best friend or a Mario Kart-themed throw blanket that shows off their fandom, these ideas are sure to score big.

Imagine the look on their face when you present them with a mini waffle maker that lets them whip up fluffy, crispy goodness in minutes. Or, picture the delight on their face when you show up with a baby Yoda night light that's equal parts adorable and hilarious. These gifts might not be the most elegant, but they're definitely the most charming – and that's what Christmas is all about.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Perch Yourself In Comfort With This Bird Shaped Bedside Lamp With Touch Sensor

Bird-shaped lamp on a wooden table, ideal for last minute budget gifts.

Review: "This is so cute! It is plastic, in case you are expecting something else, but once plugged in and lit, it is so very cute!" - Apple Girl!

amazon.com , Apple Girl! Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Let The Force Shine Bright In Your Nursery With This Adorably Radiant Baby Yoda Nightlight

    Nightlight shaped like a popular character, glowing softly. Ideal for last minute budget gifts.

    Review: "Needed a soft light for the bathroom and this does the trick. Not very expensive and comes with bulb. Bonus is the insane cuteness level. Plus, who doesn't want Grogu watching you go to the loo?" - Adrienne H.

    amazon.com , Adrienne H. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Illuminate Your Night With This Bewitching Moon Lamp That's Out Of This World

    Moon lamp on wooden stand, a perfect last minute budget gift option.

    Review: "This casts a lovely light. The color can be changed by remote. It just confirms what my grandkids already know - that grandma's house is magical!" - Clara Scarborough

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Get A Grip On Relaxation With This Bear Claw Back Scratcher

    WOVTE back scratcher with blue handle, showcased as a last minute budget gift idea in packaging.

    Review: "I purchased this as a gift and am very happy with the quality! This Bear Claw Back Scratcher easily extends in length making it great for hard to reach back scracthing. The little bear claw is very sturdy has stood up to years of use." - Emily Garcia Santos

    amazon.com , Christy Adair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cast A Spell Of Competition With This Monopoly, The Wicked Edition

    Monopoly Wicked board game, a creative option for last minute budget gifts, featuring unique green and pink design.

    Review: "My sister and I really enjoyed playing this game. We liked that the game didn't have paper cash, only coins, which made it easier to play. It was also more convenient to use coins instead of paper money. Monopoly is a game my sister normally plays, and I also liked the character pieces that came with it. She played with a potion bottle, and I played with the broomstick." - Joe Latimer

    amazon.com , Joe Latimer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Waffle Up Some Fun With This Mini Waffle Maker

    Mini waffle maker and a waffle, perfect for last minute budget gifts.

    Review: "I love this thing! It's so cute and easy to use! Just pour, wait a minute, and done! It's so small that it is easy to store anywhere. It heats super fast." - Renee Walker

    amazon.com , Stop Looking At Me , Diana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Hold On To Your Snacks With These Crunchy French Fry Clips

    Bag clips shaped like fries holding a chip bag, a unique idea for last minute budget gifts.

    Review: "These clips are great for chips and other bags that need to stay closed. The magnet was not strong enough for the front of our refrigerator, but on the side (which is where we want it) it’s very strong. The container is thick coated paper. It should hold up nicely for its use." - Joey Maldonado

    amazon.com , Joey Maldonado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Unleash Your Inner Artist And Find Inner Peace With This Mini Bob Ross Paint By Numbers

    Bob Ross painting kit and supplies, ideal budget gift for art lovers.

    Review: "The teeny size is what makes it epic and perfect and precious and I love this so much I made a copy of the canvases so I can trace them on different mediums to try with gouache and oil pastels. So much fun!!" - J. Leblanc

    amazon.com , J. Leblanc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Cute illustrated card game with quirky animal and pizza designs, perfect for last minute budget gifts.

    Review: "This is such a fun game to play! Laughing will be a definite! Fun for all ages, kids and adults. It's a fast paced game. Memorization is a strategy used. The cards have an easy to read print. We really enjoy playing this game. We have ordered this several times and gave as gifts." - jeff sanders

    amazon.com , jeff sanders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Woman using a matcha eye mask, a perfect last minute budget gift for skincare and relaxation.

    Review: "When using the patches I seen the hydration in the skin, reduce puffiness and it smooths the skin. It wasn’t sticky and very easy to use." - Shonda

    amazon.com , Marguerite Pfaff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Silver cat-shaped ring holder in a dish, perfect for last minute budget gifts, with decorative earrings.

    Review: "I love cats that's why I chose this design! It's very cute! I now have a place to put my rings, necklace and earrings." - V

    amazon.com , V Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Fizz Your Way To Glowing Skin With This Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask That's The Bubbles To Bliss

    Two people wearing bubble face masks, a fun last minute budget gift idea.

    Review: "This mask is fun and good for deep cleaning. It is quite drying, don't forget to moisturize, after all it is still a clay mask." - amy

    amazon.com , amy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Sometimes, the best gifts are the ones that are a little unconventional, a little quirky, and a lot charming. That's why we're highlighting some of the most unlikely yet lovable last-minute gift ideas out there. Whether it's a Wicked edition of Monopoly, a taco-filled pizza game, or a Mario Kart-themed throw blanket, these picks are sure to bring some much-needed joy to the holiday season. So, who's ready to save Christmas with a little creativity and a lot of heart?

    Two portable hand warmers, ideal for last minute budget gifts, on a textured surface.

    Review: "Quick charge, easy to use. Long lasting battery life, get super warm palm size. Fit together well and stay stuck when in pocket." - Sarah Shott

    amazon.com , Saph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Source: thedad
    #14

    Chill Out And Glow Up With This Gua Sha Ice Roller That's The Coolest Way To Roll

    Peach ice roller and green facial tool on red surface, ideal for last minute budget gifts.

    Review: "Received this yesterday and put it in freezer for 1 hour per instructions. I used it during my night time beauty routine & it felt so good on my face & neck I didn't want to stop!!! Highly recommend!!! Can't beat the price!!! Good, solid quality!!" - Yvonne

    amazon.com , Liz freeman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Pack A Little Sparkle Into Your Travels With This Travel Jewelry Box That's The Perfect Companion

    Compact jewelry box with earrings and rings, an ideal budget gift option.

    Review: "This is the cutest little travel jewelry box! I got it as a gift for my daughter and I do not regret it one bit! I will probably have to order another for myself. I has so much room for all the jewelry I could even think to carry on a trip. I love it! Great Quality, Great Purchase!!" - Kaley Lawrence

    amazon.com , Jennifer Ochoa Vidal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    We All Have That One Friend Who Will Be Drooling Over This Multitool

    6-in-1 multitool pen in packaging, ideal last minute budget gift for gadget enthusiasts.

    Review: "Very nice versatile gift. It was a stocking stuffer for two carpenters I know! They loved it!" - Astral

    amazon.com , Astral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Turquoise insulated tumbler on a table, ideal for last minute budget gifts.

    Review: "I live this cup. It fits in my drink holder in my car. It is so well insulated that if I leave it in my car overnight it will still have ice in the morning. Mine only ever has iced tea or water in it so a quick rinse in the evening before bed or a Suzy wash and rinse once a week does the trick to keep it clean. I still use disposable straws since I don’t like the metal straws in my mouth." - kajo50

    amazon.com , kajo50 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Person lying down with face covered by a black sleep mask, suitable for last minute budget gifts.

    Review: "This thing is AMAZING!! Does lose its cool w/in about 15-20 mins but you really don’t want it much longer than that." - Shelly Grafe

    amazon.com , Shelly Grafe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Gift The Gift Of Healing, Comforting, And Nourishing Dry Skin With This Sumptuous Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream

    Hand holding Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream, a last minute budget gift option.

    Review: "I have tried many different hand lotions, and this is the winner, by far! Leaves my hands soft, it’s not greasy, easy to carry in purse, and a decent value. Works well all year long." - Melissa

    amazon.com , Djamila Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Dive Into The Mystique Of The Deep With This Mesmerizing Mini Mermaid Terrarium That'll Make You Believe In Magical Worlds

    Mermaid and dinosaur themed mini gardens as last minute budget gifts.

    Review: "My 5 year old daughter loved this as an afternoon craft. It was so easy for her to do, with very little help from me. The chia seeds grew in just a couple days, it was so fun to watch." - Jacquelyn Poor

    amazon.com , Ronald R. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!