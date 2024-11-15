ADVERTISEMENT

Calling all witches, wizards, and muggles! Are you ready to cast a spell of pure gift-giving awesomeness? Well, grab your wands and hold onto your Sorting Hats, because we've got 22 Harry Potter gifts that are more magical than a room full of chocolate frogs!

Whether you're shopping for a die-hard Potterhead or a muggle who's just discovering the wizarding world, these enchanting presents will have them shouting "Accio awesome!" faster than you can say "Wingardium Leviosa." From Hogwarts-inspired home decor to wearable wizardry, we've scoured Diagon Alley (and maybe raided Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes) to bring you the most spellbinding selection of Potter presents this side of Platform 9¾!

Quench Your Thirst Like A Hogwarts Student With The Drinking Goblet, Perfect For Butterbeer, Pumpkin Juice, Or Whatever Magical Brew You Prefer

Review: "I received this as a gift and I love it. It will make a wonderful addition to my collection." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

$44 $40.84 at Amazon
Deal Yourself Into The Magic With The Harry Potter Playing Cards, A Bewitching Deck Featuring Beloved Characters From The Wizarding World

Review: "Very easy to read and nice and shiny and clean looking. They have lasted a long time and is a favorite on game night." - Hi

amazon.com , My Favorite Things , Dallas Skinner Report

$14.94 at Amazon
Cast A Spell Of Financial Wizardry With The Harry Potter Monopoly Game, Where The Magic Of Hogwarts Meets The Classic Game Of Buying And Selling

Review: "My man surprised me with the game and it is so much fun!!! Lots of details but super fun game to play with the family." - Alexis Hasley

amazon.com , Rebecca McLaughlin , Alex Bono Report

$39.99 $28.49 at Amazon
Cast A Witty Spell With The Unofficial Harry Potter Insults Handbook, A Clever Guide To Comebacks Fit For A Slytherin!

Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for my best friend's son, who is a huge Harry Potter fan, and he loved it! Well packaged and arrived just in time for his birthday, so thank you!" - Katharine Morris

amazon.com , Kaeci Lynn Report

$17 at Amazon
Cast A Magical Glow With The Light Up Wand With Spellbook, An Enchanting Combo For Young Wizards

Review: "My granddaughter loves it and it was perfect for her Harry Potter theme outfit." - Brenda Hatfield

amazon.com , C. L. Ortiz , Family Fun Reviews Report

$26.99 at Amazon
Build The Magic With The LEGO Hogwarts Castle, A Spellbinding Recreation Of The Iconic Castle

Review: "I bought this for my girlfriend who enjoys both Legos and Harry Potter. It's a VERY slow build and well worth the hefty price tag. You get what you pay for!!" - Jason M Markulin

amazon.com , Jess Report

$469 at Amazon
Conjure Up A Taste Of Magic With The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, Featuring Recipes Inspired By The Wizarding World

Review: "It’s a wonderful book! The pumpkin pasties are a favorite. I love that every recipe shows a connection to the Harry Potter books. I also really enjoy the historical fact about each recipe! I attached a picture of the pumpkin pasties!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

$19.95 $10.97 at Amazon
These gifts aren't just your average muggle merch. Oh no, we're talking about items so bewitching, they might just make you believe you've received your long-awaited Hogwarts acceptance letter. Whether you're a brave Gryffindor, a cunning Slytherin, a wise Ravenclaw, or a loyal Hufflepuff, we've got something to make every house proud. So grab your Marauder's Map and let's explore this treasure trove of Potter-tastic presents!

Indulge In A Box Of Unpredictable Delights With Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, Featuring A Mix Of Weird And Wonderful Wizarding Flavors!

Review: "It was definitely every flavor! I bought this because 1) I am a big Harry Potter fan and I love Bertie Bott's, and 2) my husband did not believe me when I told him that every flavor meant "every flavor." He ate one jelly bean (soap), spat it out, and refused to eat anymore, saying he now believed me. I ended up giving some to my nephews - who are too young to know Harry Potter, but enjoyed the "gross" flavors regardless. Let me tell you, earwax is not pleasant! Definitely a blast from the past, and I will buy more for sure!" - GiRose

amazon.com , GiRose Report

$7.41 $6.87 at Amazon
Catch A Glimpse Of Magic With The Snitch Key Ring, A Charming Accessory Inspired By Quidditch's Elusive Golden Snitch

Review: "Bought this as a rearview mirror charm for my car and I’m blown away by the quality!! Looks very much like the real snitch from the movies too!! I was expecting a golden snitch that was made out of plastic that would be very light and the wings won’t be sticking out. But it’s made of metal, feels heavy (in a good sense cause it feels expensive and sturdy) and wings stick out. I’m so impressed that I won’t even complain when/if the color fades in the sun 😅" - BackgroundGryffindor

amazon.com , BackgroundGryffindor Report

$15.59 $6.95 at Amazon
Get Your Fidgety Fingers On The Snitch Fidget Spinner, Because Who Needs To Catch The Snitch When You Can Just Spin It Into Oblivion

Review: "Super cute and heavy duty. It's not cheap flimsy plastic like I thought it might end up being since it was so reasonably priced but instead has some weight to it. Spins well. Absolutely adorable. It's perfect for your Harry Potter fans." - Sparrow

amazon.com , Alejandro Report

$11.99 at Amazon
Wrap Your Wrist In Wizardry With The Harry Potter Smartwatch Band, Because Even Muggles Need A Little Magic On Their Sleeve

Review: "I bought this band for my son as a gift. He is a Harry Potter fan. He loves the band and it fits well." - Sylvia A Silva

amazon.com , Mika Reed Report

$39.9 at Amazon
Find Your Perfect Hogwarts Fit With The Talking Sorting Hat

Review: "Love it, works great, good details, fits ok on my adult head, probably better for kids/teens. Speaks in English, Spanish, and I think French?" - Megan K. Shake

amazon.com , Kindle Customer Report

Don The Wizarding Wardrobe With The Harry Potter Robe, The Perfect Attire For Any Hogwarts Hopeful

Review: "Awesome fit, Decent quality, worked great for my costume." - seth

amazon.com , Cameron Hathcock Report

$38.87 at Amazon
Make Your Move With The Wizarding Chess Set, A Magical Twist On The Classic Game Of Strategy

Review: "Well this certainly brought tears of happiness to my adult daughter! Between her live of chess and Harry Potter, it was a huge win! She and her boyfriend immediately began to play - right there in the middle of opening gifts! So yes, it is definitely giftable!" - Olivia

amazon.com , Olivia Report

$39.99 at Amazon
Alright, aspiring wizards, ready to level up your gift-giving game? Because we're about to dive into a world where ordinary presents are transfigured into extraordinary delights! From items that'll make your home feel like the Gryffindor common room to accessories that'll have you strutting down the street like you own the Elder Wand, these gifts are sure to earn you an Outstanding in Gifting Studies. So polish your spectrespecs and prepare to be amazed – these 22 Harry Potter gifts are about to make you the Hermione Granger of present-giving!

Sip In Surprise With The Magical Color Changing Mugs, Where A Little Magic Is Added To Every Cup

Review: "If you're looking for a magical gift for a HP fan (and coffee/tea fanatic) this is it." - Weston P

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

$21.98 at Amazon
Build A Loyal Companion With LEGO Hedwig, The Iconic Snowy Owl In Brick Form

Review: "This was my first Lego set I have purchased. I’m a huge Harry Potter fan and I couldn’t wait to purchase it! It took me 5 days (couple hours a day) to complete but it was super fun and the instructions were super easy to follow. I thought it was a little pricey but it’s so worth it. Go ahead and splurge you won’t regret it!" - mere delgado

amazon.com , mere delgado Report

$299.95 at Amazon
#17

Add A Touch Of Hogwarts Charm To Your Everyday With The Maroon Handbag With Hogwarts Hardware, A Stylish Way To Show Off Your Wizarding Flair

Review: "I absolutely love mine. It’s the right size and the color is amazing. The quality of the leather is too notch!! Would recommend to all I know!!" - Terrell A. Melton

amazon.com , EDWIN MENDEZ Report

$57.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Cleanse Yourself In The Magic Of Hogwarts With The Harry Potter Body Wash Set, Featuring Enchanting Scents Inspired By The Forbidden Forest, Charms, Herbology, And Potions

Review: "This Every Man Jack Harry Potter Collectors Body Wash Gift Set is the coolest thing ever! I thought my son-law would love it as a gift, but I don’t know if I can part with it. The box itself looks just like a treasure chest and the boxes inside holding the body washes look like books. The presentation in itself is an ode to Harry Potter and is so well done. The fragrances are all wonderful and clearly different from each other. They are named after and their descriptions are well known phrases and words for those familiar with the story. I have nothing bad to say about this gift see... it’s a winner!" - Amazon customer

amazon.com , Amazon customer Report

$49.99 at Amazon
#19

Store Your Treasures Like A Quidditch Pro With The Quidditch Balls , A Collectible Set Of Balls Nestled In A Miniature Trunk

Review: "So cute, got this years ago and still have it displayed. A little small but that is perfectly fine for me." - Daniella

amazon.com , Mugglemum Report

Delve Into The Wizarding World's Rich Past With Harry Potter: A History Of Magic, A Comprehensive And Magical Exploration Of The Hogwarts Universe

Review: "I have no words when it come to the beauty of this book. I’m awe at how amazing the pics are. The real world bits of magical info in it is an intriguing bonus. Amazon asks for an age range I’d recommend. I’d say it varies because each child is different. With my own children I’d say age 6 with adult guidance. I highly recommend this book." - WitchyMama

amazon.com Report

$39.99 $19.32 at Amazon
Cuddle Up With Your Favorite Hogwarts House Pride With The House Mascot Squishmallows, Soft And Cuddly Companions In Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, And Hufflepuff Mascots

Review: "We bought this cute Harry Potter Squishmallow for one of our grandkids to give at an upcoming family holiday party. It is the perfect size (10”) and so cute and soft!" - JBA

amazon.com , Lisa Meehan Report

$15.99 at Amazon
Get Your Green Thumb On With The Harry At Herbology Funko Pop, Featuring The Boy Who Lived In A Botanical Adventure

Review: "My little sister is a Harry Potter fan (the books mostly) as am I. I got this for her and she LOVED it. I got it for a great price and was easy to wrap." - Carol Flythe

amazon.com , Mariya Vynogradova Report

$28.16 at Amazon
