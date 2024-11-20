ADVERTISEMENT

Ho-ho-hold up, eco-warriors and gift-giving gurus! Are you ready to sleigh this holiday season with presents that'll make Mother Nature do a happy dance? Well, grab your reusable shopping bags and put on your recycled party hats, because we've got 21 eco-friendly gifts that'll have you spreading more green than a forest in springtime!

These aren't just your average stocking stuffers, oh no. We're talking about presents so sustainable, they practically hug trees in their sleep. From gadgets powered by the sun to fashion made from ocean plastic, these gifts are about to turn your holiday shopping into an earth-saving mission. So, let's dive in and discover why being green is the new North Pole chic!

Wrap, Store, And Snack In Harmony With The Planet With The Beeswax Food Wraps With A Produce Bag! Ditch The Plastic Wrap And Baggies, And Get Wrapped Up In The Sustainable Goodness Of Beeswax And Reusable Bags

Review: "I love the durability, ease if use, storage capacity. The functionality and ease of cleaning is what I was hoping for. As for the smell it is not as bad as was hearing and I love this product along with the produce bag its very cute." - Saybrina Luebker

amazon.com , Mr&Mrs , Honest Reviewer Report

It's Laundry Day, And The Cute Dryer Ball Characters Are Here To Ligten The Mood

Review: "Great product! Works as expected - love wool dryer balls. No noticeable smell, unlike some I’ve seen, and a good size. Great to cut down on dry time & wrinkles, and fun for juggling too!" - Amy

amazon.com , Katy Crittenden Report

#3

Nature's Own Bowls! Enjoy Your Favorite Smoothies In Sustainable Style With The Coconut Shell Smoothie Bowls

Review: "These coconut bowls kept the frozen treat from melting. So glad that I got these!!!" - She Shared

amazon.com , She Shared Report

#4

Get A Grip On Sustainability With The Eco Friendly, Non-Slip Yoga Mat!

Review: "The yoga mat is great for at-home workouts and grips well to the floor. It is easy to roll up and carry in the included carrying bag." - Amazon customer

amazon.com , Piwi Report

#5

Page-Turning Perfection With A Personal Touch - The Hand Embroidered Bookmarks Are Peak Gifting Goals!

Review: "I got this for my son’s girlfriend that loves to read. I thought it was very unique to go along with her birthday gifts. She ended up loving it and if you’re looking for a gift for a reader, it’s a nice quality item." - Kristina Scarborough

amazon.com , Kristina Scarborough Report

#6

Raise A Glass To Sustainability With These Stunning Upcycled Tall Drinking Glasses!

Review: "Enjoying these glasses very much. They are pretty and sturdy. Comfortable to drink from. It drives my husband nuts that the glasses are two different colors, but I don't mind that." - Tall Guy

amazon.com , K R S Report

#7

Go Green With The 100% Paper UNO Deck!

Review: "A fun different uno game. My daughter loves it and it was a great addition to her growing uno collection." - Jessica

amazon.com , Alwenna Report

Now, let's talk about turning your gift-giving game into a force for good. Imagine the look on your loved ones' faces when they unwrap presents that not only bring joy but also help save the planet. It's like giving a bear hug to the Earth while high-fiving your friends – a win-win situation if we've ever seen one! These gifts aren't just thoughtful; they're conversation starters, lifestyle changers, and planet savers all wrapped up in eco-friendly packaging. You'll be spreading more awareness than a documentary marathon, and having a blast doing it!
#8

Warm Ambiance Meets Eco-Chic With The Candle By The Hour 70-Hour Beehive Candle!

Review: "Smells so good - Honey - and it is a wonderful beautiful design." - shelby chamberlain

amazon.com Report

#9

Steep In Style And Sustainability With The Bamboo Tea Bottle For Loose Tea

Review: "I’ve been looking for a plastic free tea thermos and I’m so happy to have found one. This tea infuser works beautifully, keep my tea hot, and of course can be used for coffee, hot cocoa, or cold beverages as well. It holds a decent amount of liquid – 17 ounces." - Mikey

amazon.com , Mikey Report

#10

Turn The Page To A Greener Tomorrow With The Attainable Sustainable Book By National Geographic

Review: "This book is amazing, truly. It teaches you how to cook, how to de-bone a chicken, etc. teaches you how to clean properly with natural and affordable items. It teaches you to garden, how to forage, how identify plants in the wild, how to sew, etc! I think everyone could benefit from this book and I will definitely be buying them for gifts every holiday!!" - Adrienne

amazon.com Report

#11

Brew Up A More Sustainable Cup With The Reusable K-Pods!

Review: "I'm pleased. The caps stay on, they are dishwasher safe, you get plenty for use, and the scooper is a big help because it's pre-measured. It saves money over buying the k-pods and works just as well." - a. holtz

amazon.com Report

#12

Eather The Storm In Style With A One-Of-A-Kind, Eco-Friendly Funky Umbrella Made From Offcut Materials

Review: "This is a great umbrella, it's huge and open/closes with ease." - Crafty Crown Co.

amazon.com , John Cena Report

#13

Indulge In The Sweet Taste Of Sustainability With Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bars

Review: "One of the best chocolates I have ever tasted, the top flavors for me are milk, sea salt caramel and nougat!" - Felipe Quintão

amazon.com , Felipe Quintão Report

#14

Sip, Relax, And Soak Up The Organic Goodness Of Clipper Organic Tea

Review: "Good flavor for a decaf. Actually fully decaf, better than most. Good size teabags and nice packaging. Wonderful bold full rich Assam flavor and dark red brown color and warm rich scent." - Aliza

amazon.com , Aliza , MakeItEZ6 Report

But the eco-goodness doesn't stop at just being kind to the environment. These gifts are on a mission to revolutionize the way we think about consumerism and holiday cheer. Gone are the days of plastic-filled presents that end up in landfills faster than you can say "Rudolph." With these sustainable surprises, you're not just giving a gift – you're giving a little piece of a better future. From everyday essentials with an earth-loving twist to luxurious treats that don't cost the planet, there's something here for everyone on your list. So get ready to deck the halls with boughs of sustainability and jingle all the way to a greener tomorrow. After all, 'tis the season to be jolly... and eco-friendly!
#15

Pamper Yourself Naturally With The Burt's Bees Gift Set

Review: "I'm a big fan of Burt's Bees and this little kit comes with everything! I really like the size and that I can use it on the go. The hand and foot cream work wonderfully. The lip balm is exquisite! The hand salve is amazing! The cuticle cream is epic! I love that I can pamper my tips and toes with this all in one kit. I'm very impressed and will be ordering it again! Overall I give this product two great big thumbs way up and would definitely recommend it!" - Lildaisy23

amazon.com , Lildaisy23 Report

#16

Unleash Your Inner Child And Bring A Touch Of Prehistoric Charm To Your Space With The Whimsical, Eco-Friendly 3D Cardboard Dinosaur

Review: "My daughter is obsessed with dinosaurs and had something similar but it got messed up so I got her these. The pieces punched out of their places fairly easily and went together smoothly without much trouble. Once they were all put together they looked fantastic. They were much taller and more substantial than the old one and are much sturdier as well. Great little gift for any dino lover." - Tosha Testerman

amazon.com Report

#17

Get Ready For A Wild Adventure And A Lesson In Balance And Fine Motor Skills With The Adorable, Sustainably-Made Animal Upon Animal Stacking Game

Review: "Super portable and fun to play it with my kids (5 and 8), we take it to the beach, at the restaurant, etc. The quality of the components are very good; the gameplay is easy to learn, totally recommended for small kids, it really helped us to connect to each other and have fun instead of them playing with phones and tablets." - Jose Yong

amazon.com Report

#18

Ditch The Paper Towels And Get A Grip On A More Sustainable Kitchen With A Handy Roll Of Reusable Cotton Dishcloths

Review: "These cloth towels are the perfect replacement for paper towels! They are absorbent, sturdy, and have been an excellent paper towel replacement for our family. The best part is how well they work on my paper towel holder." - A

amazon.com , Vafrous , A Report

#19

Exfoliate And Nourish Your Skin With The Natural, Mineral-Rich Goodness Of The Dead Sea Collection Salt Body Scrub, Carefully Crafted To Leave You Feeling Smooth And Refreshed

Review: "The scrub is amazing and the oil in it give my body this amazing glow after coming out of bathroom I will definitely buy more once I exhaust this." - Shark

amazon.com , S.G. Report

#20

Unleash Your Creativity And Transform Trash Into Treasure With The Innovative Recycled Paper Bead Making Kit, Where Art Meets Sustainability

Review: "Bought this for my Granddaughter for Christmas. She absolutely loves this kit!! It’s endless amounts of fun for her 🥰" - Elizabeth H. Spangler

amazon.com , Elizabeth H. Spangler Report

Write Your Story On A Greener Page With The Eco-Friendly Natural Cork Hardcover Notebook, Where Sustainable Style Meets Timeless Writing Tradition

Review: "So far, I am very impressed with this journal. The build quality is pretty solid, the pages lie nice and flat, the paper is much higher quality than the Moleskine notebooks I’m used to, and there is almost zero bleed through the page even with my fountain pen. I love the way that the journal feels both on the outside materials and the quality of the paper. Lastly, the pen loop on the spine is a welcome feature." - Brian Jarvis

amazon.com , Brian Jarvis Report

