Ho ho ho, holiday enthusiasts and countdown connoisseurs! It's time to deck the halls and prepare for the most wonderful time of the year with 19 advent calendars that'll turn your 2024 December into a daily dose of festive euphoria. Forget those dusty old cardboard boxes with stale chocolate – we're talking about calendars so exciting, you'll be setting your alarm for midnight just to open the next day's surprise.

From classic confectionery delights that'll satisfy your sweet tooth to building block bonanzas that'll unleash your inner architect, these advent calendars are about to become the highlight of your holiday season. Say goodbye to the same old yuletide routine and hello to a world where every day brings a new thrill, whether it's a dab of designer makeup, a mind-bending science experiment, or a crystal that might just grant your Christmas wishes (results may vary, Santa not included).

This post may include affiliate links.

Steep Yourself In Serenity And Herbal Bliss With The Pukka Herbal & Tea Gift Calendar - A Soothing Journey Of Discovery, Featuring A New Tea To Treasure Every Day, And A Chance To Unwind And Rejuvenate Throughout The Holiday Season

Review: "The tea was delicious and I did find new flavors I would love to have more of! There are some repeats but on the good ones it’s very nice to taste them again..also they all have cute messages behind them when you take them off and sometimes even activities and recipes. Overall a great experience." - Melissa Samchez

amazon.com , Kim , AuDHDMom Report

leneeriksen1984 avatar
Lene
Lene
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got myself a tea calendar again this year, by a Danish brand, though. It is AMAZING!! so if you like tea I strongly recommend a tea calendar. 🤘🥳😎

RELATED:

    National Geographic Science Kit & Rock Collection Advent Calendar 2024 - A 24-Day Journey Of Hands-On Experiments, Fascinating Facts, And Geological Treasures To Spark Curiosity And Inspire Young Minds!

    Review: "Nat geo stuff we love. Not always worth the price tag for what you get. This one is definitely worth it though. My 12 year old had a lot of fun putting these together each day, doing the experiments, the excitement of something new each day. A really fun idea for kids that love experiments and so much more fun than just a small toy each day." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , MegW , Heremeow Report

    Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar - A Delightful Countdown Of 24 Days, Each Featuring A New Mini Spread To Tantalize Your Taste Buds And Add A Touch Of Joie De Vivre To Your Holiday Season!

    Review: "What a selection of delicious jams and preserves - have always loved the brand, but I didn’t know Bonne Maman made all these varieties! My mother liked it so much she took the first one, so I’ve ordered another for me! Would be a fabulous gift, beautifully packaged and presented. I’ll be looking for this every year from now on. Perfect." - MajorBaeb

    amazon.com , Candace Report

    Unveil A New Beauty Surprise Every Day With The Makeup Advent Calendar 2024 - A Countdown Of Cosmetics And Skincare Treats To Help You Sparkle, Shine, And Slay The Holiday Season

    Review: "Cute advent calendar to open for Christmas! It has so many cute things to open each day. There are makeup brushes, eyeshadow, blush, lipstick, sponge, scrunchie and others! My daughter loved opening the boxes and of course the makeup!" - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Angela Church , Lover of All Things Beauty Report

    Build The Magic Of The Season, One Block At A Time, With The Christmas Tree Building Blocks Calendar - A Fun And Festive Way To Create A New Holiday Tradition, Where Each Day Reveals A New Piece To Add To Your Mini Christmas Tree Masterpiece

    Review: "Got this for my son. He absolutely loved opening a box each day and putting the tree together layer by layer. Our family enjoyed watching the progress each day. The pieces were adorable little teddy bear, little candles little gifts on the tree. Simply adorable. The finishing touches were little lights that actually lit up. We had the little tree turned on over the entire holiday season. I would definitely recommend this as a gift to someone." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , K. Moerman Report

    credit: pinterest.com

    Unwrap The Surprise Of A New Mini Brand Every Day With The Mini Brands Advent Calendar 2024 - A Delightful Collection Of Tiny But Mighty Versions Of Your Favorite Brands, In A Holiday Countdown That's Big On Fun And Small In Size

    Review: "We absolutely love mini brands so when we saw the advent calendar we had to get it! This is our second year getting it and we wait for our elf to drop it off “from Santa”. I love that it doesn’t have any duplicates and all the mini brands are well made and super cute! Each day is a cute fun surprise! We absolutely love them!" - Natalie S

    amazon.com , Nena Nowa Report

    Hold onto your Santa hats, because we're just getting started on this sleigh ride of seasonal surprises. As we unwrap more of these magical calendars, you'll discover that the joy of Christmas isn't just about the big day – it's about the 24 days of anticipation leading up to it. These next picks are so diverse and delightful, they might just have you wishing December had a few extra days. Who knew counting down could be this exciting?

    Get Ready To Ooze Into The Holiday Spirit With The Slime Advent Calendar 2024 - A Squishy, Stretchy, And Seriously Fun Countdown That Delivers A New Slime Surprise Every Day

    Review: "This slime calendar is perfect for the countdown to Christmas! It comes well packaged so you can’t see any of the items before you open it. My daughter picked this out herself as she loves all the different types of slime!" - Hoboken Girl

    amazon.com , Xvkun Cai Report

    leneeriksen1984 avatar
    Lene
    Lene
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ugh..... I would hate it if my kids got this. They love slime... as much as I hate tiny splats of slime all over the house. 🙄

    Unearth The Magic Of The Mineral Kingdom With The Crystals And Gemstone Advent Calendar - A Sparkling Journey Of Discovery, Where Each Day Reveals A New Crystal Or Gemstone To Treasure, And A Chance To Connect With The Natural World And Its Ancient Wisdom

    Review: "There was a wonderful mix of rocks and accessories. The pictures and narratives were helpful for identification. We have tried several other rock/ mineral advent calendars and this one was the nicest so far." - Heinricy

    amazon.com , Mom of three , Alaina Report

    Steep Yourself In The Art Of Tea With The Vahdam Looseleaf Tea Calendar - A Sensory Journey Of Exploration, Where Each Day Reveals A New And Exotic Tea To Savor, And A Chance To Experience The Intricate Flavors And Aromas Of The World's Finest Looseleaf Teas

    Review: "I bought this advent calendar as a fun alternative to the usual chocolate calendars. The set comes in a beautiful box and each day has a unique tea that includes enough leaves to make over 5 cups of tea. I enjoyed all of the unique and novel flavors and would purchase this product again." - Dr Bee

    amazon.com , Shakey Town Report

    Quack Up Some Spooky Fun With The 13 Day Spooky Rubber Duck Calendar - A Delightfully Eerie Countdown That Delivers A New Creepy Quacker Every Day, Guaranteed To Bring A Splash Of Spooky Cheer To Your Bath Time Routine

    Review: "Surprisingly the detail on these was great. I wasn't expecting much, but these duckies really satisfied my nostalgic needs. Everything was themed mostly well, with a couple left for interpretation, but at least the used the Burton/Keaton Batman. Cute set, good quality, great for gifting." - Taborri

    amazon.com , JulieAnn C. Report

    Advent/Countdown Calendar Family Games - A Treasure Trove Of 24 Best-Ever Family Games, One For Each Day Leading Up To The Holidays, Guaranteed To Bring Laughter, Excitement, And Quality Time Togethe

    Review: "These games can be played over and over again. They are lasting. They are solid. They are interesting. Their colorful they are creative. They allowed multigenerational families to play at the same time. They encourage faith, family, and fun. You must get this." - Family

    amazon.com , C Mc Report

    credit: pinterest.com

    Indulge In A Holiday Of Self-Care With The Body & Earth Christmas Advent Calendar - A Nourishing Countdown Featuring 24 Eco-Friendly, Cruelty-Free Treats To Soothe Your Skin And Calm Your Senses

    Review: "We got this for our ten year old who is really into skin care. She said it was the “best advent calendar yet!” The little hair clips were adorable and everything smells good. She really liked the snowman bath bomb! Definitely recommend!!" - Pen Name

    amazon.com , Alexandra Montañez , Zack kovac Report

    Alright, festive friends and merry-makers, it's time to jingle all the way to the final round of our advent adventure. The following calendars are so fantastically fun, they could probably make even Scrooge crack a smile. From family games that'll have you bonding faster than you can say "Monopoly fight" to healing crystals that promise to soothe your holiday stress, these picks prove that sometimes the best gifts come in 24 small packages. So grab your hot cocoa, cozy up by the fire, and get ready to make December 2024 the most magical month yet. After all, who says you can't treat yourself while waiting for Santa?

    Deck The Halls With Disney Magic And Funko Flair With The Funko Pop! Disney Advent Calendar - A Merry Countdown Featuring 24 Exclusive Pop! Figures, One For Each Day Leading Up To The Holidays

    Review: "If you have Funko Pop! fans in your life, they'll love this Advent calendar. If you have Disney fans in your life, they'll love this Advent calendar. If you have Funko Pop! Disney fans in your life, they'll ADORE this Advent calendar! Super cute Funko Pops of Mickey, Minnie and friends to be enjoyed one day at a time during Advent. My kids loved this!" - Paul G.

    amazon.com , S Report

    Pucker Up For A Festive Treat With The Chapstick 12 Days Of Holiday Advent Calendar - A Dozen Days Of Soft, Smooth, And Deliciously Flavored Lip Balms To Keep Your Lips Merry And Bright Throughout The Holiday Season

    Review: "I bought this for a friend who loves chapstick. She LOVED! She also didn't wait to do one a day because she loved the flavors included." - Kristin N

    amazon.com , Jennifer , Katarina DePaulo Report

    Brew Up A Holiday To Remember With The Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack - A 24-Day Countdown Featuring A New And Exciting K-Cup Flavor Every Day, From Rich And Bold To Sweet And Indulgent, To Fuel Your Festive Spirit

    Review: "It is hard for my husband to try new flavors. You have to buy so many and what if he doesn’t like it. This advent calendar is his first cup every morning and he can’t wait to tell me all about. A perfect gift for the too practical person in your life. Show them new flavors!" - gramatracy

    amazon.com , Amanda Marbut , vicxen73003 Report

    credit: boredpanda.com

    The Official Friends Advent Calendar: The One With The Surprises - A 24-Day Celebration Of The Ultimate Sitcom, Featuring Surprises, Quotes, And Fun That Will Make You Laugh, Cry, And Feel Like You're Part Of The Central Perk Crew

    Review: "The highlight of my morning is opening up the envelope of the day! My mom bought this for me back in August and it came just in time for December! I adore it! I am a HUGE FRIENDS fan and this item did not disappoint! I have a little 3 ft Christmas Tree that will be a FRIENDS tree with all the items in the Advent book!" - SuzyQuzy

    amazon.com , Lori Pyles Report

    Ountdown To Holiday Bliss With A Chocolate Treat Every Day From The Kinder Chocolate Countdown Calendar - 24 Sweet Surprises Of Kinder's Famously Smooth And Creamy Chocolate To Delight Kids Of All Ages

    Review: "This was the best advent calendar I've gotten in quite awhile! Kinder chocolate is superior in my opinion and my son was happy when his Elf brought it to him." - Robin P

    amazon.com , Chrissy85308 Report

    Create A Holiday Tradition That Lasts A Lifetime With The Refillable Wooden Advent Calendar - A Beautifully Crafted Wooden Calendar That Can Be Filled With Your Favorite Treats And Treasures Year After Year, Becoming A Cherished Family Heirloom For Generations To Come

    Review: "The Advent calendar is well made and beautiful. The small boxes can hold candy, gum, or money. The larger boxes you can get a little more creative with. The largest boxes can hold a miniature snow globe, or mini ornaments or figures. It was fun filling the boxes and recipients are having fun opening them." - MOM 47

    amazon.com , omjewelie Report

    Get Ready To Fidget Your Way To The Holidays With The Fidget Advent Calendar 2024 - A 24-Day Countdown Of Squishy, Stretchy, And Spinning Fidget Toys To Keep Hands Busy, Minds Focused, And Stress Levels Low, All While Counting Down To The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

    Review: "Gorgeous calendar display with easy open tabs for each day leading up to Christmas. A great variety of fidget toys that kids will get excited about every day! I like the variety of sensory experiences. I have been looking for an alternative to having a piece of chocolate every day and this is an awesome substitute." - Marina

    amazon.com , Jessica , P-Pop Report

