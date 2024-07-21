Review: "I haven’t had time to mess with this Brock walk since the pandemic started. I was just letting it go back to nature. Got this tool to do my sidewalk, it did great so I thought I’d try to bring the bricks back from the dead. This is 90 minutes in (Of course, it will never get this bad again so will be quick work in the future) and I’m halfway home. Anyway, took what would have been a couple of awful days into a 3 hour job. Can’t say enough about this little miracle worker." - Deb Hutchinson

