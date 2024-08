Review: "Purchased this as a gift for my wife. Neither of us have ever owned or used a telescope. Learning to aim the scope takes a little bit of time, but once you calibrate the "finder" scope, and learn to move the scope up and down, left and right with ease, it is well worth the effort. The imagery we captured of the moon has all pasersby in shock of how much detail we can see. We have learned so much about our planet's rotation and the stars since purchasing this. I would not recommend anything less than this option to start." - Jorge Herrera