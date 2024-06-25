ADVERTISEMENT

Let's be real, we've all got that one drawer, closet, or entire room that we've been avoiding. The one that's filled with a chaotic jumble of who-knows-what, and the mere thought of tackling it sends shivers down our spines. But fear not, fellow mess-avoiders! We've got you covered with 33 clever solutions that'll help you conquer even the most daunting clutter, without sacrificing your sanity (or your social life).

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Turn Toy Clutter Into Comfy Seating With This Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair Cover

Turn Toy Clutter Into Comfy Seating With This Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair Cover

Review: "If you were contemplating whether or not to get this, just buy it! This product is not just great but it is very well made and also looks great in my kids room. I highly recommend." - Matthew Gagnon

amazon.com , Matthew Gagnon , Ariana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Slideaway Toy Storage Organizer & Play Mat For Kids: Playtime Made Easy, Cleanup Even Easier!

Slideaway Toy Storage Organizer & Play Mat For Kids: Playtime Made Easy, Cleanup Even Easier!

Review: "These are amazing for toy storage. We have one strictly for legos and another one for my daughters Barbie’s and they make clean up super easy." - Gretchen

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

Tame The Cable Monster With The Cable Management Box

Tame The Cable Monster With The Cable Management Box

Review: "I was so excited to get this product and it turned out even better than I’d hoped. I shoved all the excess cord inside. This will be so much easier to clean when I’m sweeping and mopping, and it looks great." - Julie

amazon.com , Julie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

The Minimalist Capsule Design Of This Kids Table And Chair Set  Makes It Functional And Space Saving

The Minimalist Capsule Design Of This Kids Table And Chair Set  Makes It Functional And Space Saving

Review: "Easy to put together. Very useful for storage. 1-3 year olds love it!" - Montgomery

amazon.com , Donut Worry, We'll Look at It , Robert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Your Winter Wardrobe Will Thank You For The Vacation In These Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags

Your Winter Wardrobe Will Thank You For The Vacation In These Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags

Review: "Excellent product for saving space and help preserving close by protecting them from the elements." - Hog cooker

amazon.com , Isabel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Hide Your Hose And All Your Other Outdoor Essentials In This Chic Deck Box

Hide Your Hose And All Your Other Outdoor Essentials In This Chic Deck Box

Review: "Durable and waterproof! I keep my cushions in it for my outdoor chairs. It was super quick and easy to assemble. I use as a side table as well and it works out well. Very good purchase for the price." - Stephanie

amazon.com , John C Rasmussen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Corner Chaos? Not Anymore! The Toy Hammock Will Corral The Clutter

Corner Chaos? Not Anymore! The Toy Hammock Will Corral The Clutter

Review: "I love the color! Holds all my daughters stuffed animals together perfectly and I really like that you can change the shape or depth by just moving around the screw/hook things! 10/10 recommend!" - Chels

amazon.com , Shelby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Your Spoons, Knives, And Forks Will Feel Right At Home In This Luxury Bamboo Organizer

Your Spoons, Knives, And Forks Will Feel Right At Home In This Luxury Bamboo Organizer

Review: "Love that it's adjustable to fit your drawer perfectly. Plus it had just the right size compartments to fit silverware." - Samy

amazon.com , Samy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Show Your Unmentionables Some Respect With This Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider

Show Your Unmentionables Some Respect With This Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider

Review: "I love these they’re great and now my drawers are organized! Had to order one more tho bc I have so much stuff." - Annie

amazon.com , Ali Al-Faraj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Stash Your Stuff In Style With This Plush And Practical Vanity Stool

Stash Your Stuff In Style With This Plush And Practical Vanity Stool

Review: "Easy to put together just have to screw the legs on, it's soft, sturdy, and a adds a nice touch to my bedroom. It's definitely worth it." - Mandy

amazon.com , Mandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

No One Reads Print Anymore, But These Wall Mounted Magazine Holders Can Still Be Repurposed For Storage

No One Reads Print Anymore, But These Wall Mounted Magazine Holders Can Still Be Repurposed For Storage

Review: "Purchased these to help keep papers organized throughout the house! They are so pretty and great quality! Easy to install!" - i<3MyPet

amazon.com , Kelly McCorkendale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Keep Your Bathroom Vanity Organized And Instagram-Worthy With This holder And Dispenser Set

Keep Your Bathroom Vanity Organized And Instagram-Worthy With This holder And Dispenser Set

Review: "Enjoying these, they leveled up my containers in my bathroom. Came with nice labels that matched what I needed them for." - Zoe Gordon

amazon.com , Zoe Gordon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

These Shoe Stackers Will Instantly Double Your Closet Space

These Shoe Stackers Will Instantly Double Your Closet Space

Review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer - since they aren't all scraping against each other." - MoniqueRamsey

amazon.com , MoniqueRamsey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

No More Digging Through Drawers! This Rotating Makeup Organizer Makes Finding Your Favorites A Breeze

No More Digging Through Drawers! This Rotating Makeup Organizer Makes Finding Your Favorites A Breeze

Review: "If you haven’t purchased this yet, DO IT NOW!! It’s super easy to assemble and it looks amazing! I have so much free drawer space now. I’ve received so many compliments on this and you can really fit a lot of product's and you can determine the size of the shelves so you can fit taller stuff! Love this!!" - Susan Tapocik

amazon.com , Susan Tapocik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

These Shelf Dividers Are The Secret To A Perfectly Organized Closet

These Shelf Dividers Are The Secret To A Perfectly Organized Closet

Review: "I am so pleased with the quality and stability of these shelf dividers. Best purchase I’ve made for keeping my closet organized!" - Mary Farias

amazon.com , Tayler Wolbert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Chaos In Your Car? Not Anymore! This Soft Storage Chest Will Tame The Mess

Chaos In Your Car? Not Anymore! This Soft Storage Chest Will Tame The Mess

Review: "I like that this organizer is light-weight. It fits perfectly in the car’s trunk. I used one section for folded emergency blankets, and the rest for must-have necessities." - ChristinaMSB

amazon.com , ChristinaMSB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

This Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted Doubles As A Toothpaste Dispenser. Pure Genius!

This Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted Doubles As A Toothpaste Dispenser. Pure Genius!

Review: "Awesome product! I like to always be organized and I love being able to get clutter off the counters. This was super easy to hang and all our toothbrushes and toothpaste fit great." - Cari A.

amazon.com , Cari A. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

No More Headband Hide-And-Seek: This Headband Holder Keeps Them All In Place

No More Headband Hide-And-Seek: This Headband Holder Keeps Them All In Place

Review: "Product is made well and is absolutely beautiful once you fill it." - Brandon aurednik

amazon.com , Felipe Ortega , Angelisa Perazzo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Soup-Erb Organization: This Tier Stackable Can Rack Makes Finding Your Faves A Breeze

Soup-Erb Organization: This Tier Stackable Can Rack Makes Finding Your Faves A Breeze

Review: "Simple, but effective. This is an inexpensive shelf, but very sturdy. We will get a few more." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

Bad Hair Day? Don't Stress, Just Grab Your Tools From Your Hair Tool Organizer And Get Styling!

Bad Hair Day? Don't Stress, Just Grab Your Tools From Your Hair Tool Organizer And Get Styling!

Review: "This was super easy to mount on the wall. I love that I can put the hair utensils I use on a regular basis in it. Very sturdy, great price and if you don’t want to mount it on the wall it came with hangers so it can hang over a door." - Reed Reviews

amazon.com , Reed Reviews Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

No More Buried Basil Thanks To This Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer

No More Buried Basil Thanks To This Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer

Review: "This set of racks are great. They are very well built and feel sturdy and of high quality." - Salomon Camhi

amazon.com , Jodye Morales Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Heavy Duty Garage Hooks : Your Garage Gear's New Hangout

Heavy Duty Garage Hooks : Your Garage Gear's New Hangout

Review: "This assortment allowed me to hang a wide assortment of items in my garage. These hooks were easy to install." - James Godshalk

amazon.com , James Godshalk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

These Stylish Under Sink Organizers Will Make Your Products Look Like A Storefront Display

These Stylish Under Sink Organizers Will Make Your Products Look Like A Storefront Display

Review: "I have a really small sink with the drain pipe in the middle i put this on one side and it works so well and helps use all the space if your thinking about it I recommend it. Really easy to put together as well." - Saldria

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

No More Necklace Knots! This Jewelry Organizer Is A Lifesaver For Your Precious Jewels

No More Necklace Knots! This Jewelry Organizer Is A Lifesaver For Your Precious Jewels

Review: "Easy set up good quality. Everything looks neat and organized." - KATHRYN Mendez

amazon.com , Hailey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

No More Bottle Battles In The Shower! This Corner Shower Caddy Has Got Your Back

No More Bottle Battles In The Shower! This Corner Shower Caddy Has Got Your Back

Review: "Super sturdy. I have put a great amount of weight with the big shampoo, conditioner and body wash. We use the bottles that have the pump so we have to push down on them and no sign of them falling off." - Mel

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Bye-Bye, Stale Cereal And Soggy Crackers! Airtight Containers With Lids To The Rescue

Bye-Bye, Stale Cereal And Soggy Crackers! Airtight Containers With Lids To The Rescue

Review: "Bought these for my pantry to keep the ants away and was really surprised with the quality! Plastic and lids are durable with an airtight seal. The containers are stable when stacked and are very easy to organize. The variations in size are convenient too. Will definitely be purchasing more." - Honey Bee

amazon.com , Dominion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

This Under Sink Organizer Is The Only Way To Keep Your Cleaning Supplies Organized

This Under Sink Organizer Is The Only Way To Keep Your Cleaning Supplies Organized

Review: "So glad I bought this expandable under-the-sink-shelf! What a difference this shelf makes in my bathroom. I can fit so much more in the bathroom cabinet now and the products are easier to find and grab." - smart shopper

amazon.com , smart shopper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Tired Of Your Cramped Closet? Expand Your Options With The Rubbermaid Configurations Kit!

Tired Of Your Cramped Closet? Expand Your Options With The Rubbermaid Configurations Kit!

Review: "I'm very excited about this! Our bedroom while large, has a closet barely big enough for only my husband's things. I bought the 6-10 feet deluxe version. The shelves and bars seem quite sturdy and was easy enough to put together by myself." - TiffTap

amazon.com , TiffTap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Give All Your Bottles Equal Love When They Are Packed In This Water Bottle Organizer

Give All Your Bottles Equal Love When They Are Packed In This Water Bottle Organizer

Review: "We were able to assemble two stacks of two with this 4 pack. We are using them to stack shaker bottles and sports water bottles. My husband loved that he is able to easily see and grab what he needs out of the cabinet now. It is also easier to put the bottles away and store between uses." - Madison Sherer

amazon.com , Madison Sherer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Storalid Food Container Lid Organizer: Your Tupperware Lids Will Never Ghost You Again!

Storalid Food Container Lid Organizer: Your Tupperware Lids Will Never Ghost You Again!

Review: "I was tired of having lids all over the cabinets. Storting all my containers is easier to stack without the lids for me. I love how you can adjust to how you need and want it. Fit perfectly on my cabinet shelf and held together all of my lids just perfectly. If you’re an organizing freak like me you came to the perfect place." - Mitch

amazon.com , Mitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

No More Dvd Disorder: These Storage Bags Will Organize Your Movie Nights

No More Dvd Disorder: These Storage Bags Will Organize Your Movie Nights

Review: "See through so movies are easy to find and are easy to access. Has easy carry handles and they have protection." - MW

amazon.com , Henry M. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

These Refrigerator Organizer Bins Are Perfect For All Those Oddly Shaped Products You Want On Hand

These Refrigerator Organizer Bins Are Perfect For All Those Oddly Shaped Products You Want On Hand

Review: "Love these clear plastic bins for the fridge! Great size for flexible use. Readily see what is in them. Should help keep food fresh longer and keep the fridge cleaner!" - Toni Markette

amazon.com , J. Quinn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Basic As They May Seem, A Solid Woven Plastic Basket  Is An Organizational Must

Basic As They May Seem, A Solid Woven Plastic Basket  Is An Organizational Must

Review: "I needed some storage containers for my bathroom shelf and these are perfect." - Alyssa

amazon.com , Alyssa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!