Review: "We have a ton of iron in our water- it’s not harmful, just isn’t very nice looking. The iron made our toilets look horrible, so I started searching for a cleaner that would work on the iron stains. I really didn’t expect this product to work as well as it did. But check out the before, middle, and after pictures!! Now this was several treatments over a 12 hour period. I used probably 40% of the bottle on our 2 toilets, but it got them both sparklingly clear! These pictures are of the worst of the 2 toilets. We figured once we got a water treatment system, we’d have to replace the toilets because they looked so bad. Now we don’t have to!" - Sara Mc