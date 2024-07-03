Review: "If you’re reading reviews wondering if you should buy a kindle the answer is yes. Buy it. If you’re like, “but I like the feel of a real book!!” Buy the kindle. You won’t notice. But you know what you can do? Float around in a pull for hours reading without being worried you’ll get the pages of your book wet, take every book on your tbr with you on a car ride so if you finished one you’re not limited for your next choice by what you could fit in your bag. Get the kindle. You won’t regret it." - Nee Cole

