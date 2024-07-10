These 22 Items Have The Stamp Of Approval From Flight Attendants Everywhere
Ever wondered how flight attendants manage to look so put together and well-rested after a long flight? Or how they always seem to have just the right item on hand for any travel mishap? Well, wonder no more! We've tapped into the insider knowledge of experienced flight attendants to bring you 22 tried-and-true travel essentials that will elevate your next adventure. From packing hacks that will save you space to in-flight comforts that will make you feel like you're flying first class, these flight attendant-approved items are the secret to a smooth and enjoyable journey. Get ready to travel like a pro with these must-have products and expert tips.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "As a flight attendant I travel all the time this makes getting stuck in a middle seat palatable. I’ve used this in cars, planes, trains, etc. it is great. In face my sister was so jealous on our last trip to Italy that she kept trying to steal it off me. Ordered her one for Christmas." - Amazon Customer
Travel With Peace Of Mind Knowing Your Important Documents Are Protected With A Rfid-Blocking Passport Holder Travel Wallet
Review: "Felt very secure with this purchase. We'll organized, good size, even held my international driver's license (a bit snug), and passport with no problems. Would highly recommend." - Tom
Whether You're Traveling By Car, Boat, Or Plane, The Sea-Band Acupressure Wristband Is Your Drug-Free Solution For A Comfortable And Enjoyable Journey
Review: "FLIGHT ATTENDANT APPROVED!
They work. 100% of the time." - Jessica
Handheld Portable Steamer For Clothes: The Compact And Lightweight Solution For Freshening Up Clothes On The Go
Review: "I ordered a couple steamers looking for a good one to travel. I am a flight attendant so travel a lot! I found some that were smaller but none of them worked! This was the smallest one I found that works well. Even my husband was able to figure it out." - Lexi
Don't Let Forgotten Medication Ruin Your Trip! Stay On Top Of Your Health With A Compact And Convenient Travel Pill Organizer
Review: "These pill containers are simply amazing! The latch and seal on them is very secure and it has a rubber gasket around the inside of the container ensures it is very secure. I loved that you can either open one container or take the whole lid off for ease in filling. I put my daily medications in each of the 6 smaller compartments on one side and then use the larger 2 containers for vitamins and supplements." - Christina S.
Review: "If it wasn’t for me forgetting them in the hotels, I wouldn’t have to buy more. This is my third set and I love these things! I’m a flight attendant and these are easy to fill, use and pack!" - Raena Hill
Ditch The Bulky Hair Tools And Embrace The Versatility Of A Mini Flat Iron
Review: "This fits perfect in my toiletries travel bag that I take with me as a flight attendant. Anything that comes in small size and still works well is perfect for me." - Kathy S
Packing smart is just the beginning. Flight attendants know that a comfortable and enjoyable flight experience goes beyond just what's in your suitcase. These next few items are designed to make your time in the air more comfortable, convenient, and even a little bit luxurious.
Review: "These are perfect for travel and putting in your purse. You can put different scents and the little bottles hold up well. You don’t need the tiny funnel. Just remember which scent you put where! Definitely recommend." - Britney
This Travel Pillow Support Syour Neck Or Back, Allowing You To Arrive Refreshed And Ready To Explore
Review: "I’m a flight attendant and I travel with this pillow all the time! In hotel rooms I use it to support my neck, on the plane I use it to support my lumbar area. When I drive it helps my lower back. I love that it has a liner that can be removed to wash. I bought my boyfriend one too and it goes everywhere we do!" - Debbie
Travel Cup Holder: Hands-Free Hydration For Jetsetters
Review: "I’m a flight attendant and I love this one! I love the Velcro “quick detachment”. It’s the best! I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a PAIN! This one is great! There’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for phone or wallet. Many people see it and ask where I got my clever little caddy!" - Debra G
Review: "I am a flight attendant and I LOVE this organizer! I keep my iPad, passport, cords, paperwork, and hand sanitizer in here. It keeps me organized! Definitely recommend to anyone who travels and needs to keep organized." - amazonislife
Review: "I am a flight attendant. I once had a can of red wine spray my white shirt. A crew member handed me this product and told me to wet the area and then spray this product on the stain and let it set. Crazy, it all came out. Works amazingly!" - Kari Q
Review: "I bought these for long flights. They are comfortable and worked perfectly. I have wide calves and these didn’t cut into me. They fit snugly and kept my feet from swelling on my nine hour flights." - Amazon Customer
Review: "Very handy! I’m a flight attendant and travel a lot. This has come in handy on the airplane and in the airport. Perfect size and light weight." - Rae
Ready to take your travels to new heights? These final few items are the icing on the cake, the cherry on top, the extra mile that will make your next trip unforgettable. From unexpected comforts to ingenious solutions for common travel woes, these flight attendant-approved essentials are the secret weapon you never knew you needed.
Never Lose Your Jacket (Or Your Patience) Again: Luggage Strap Jacket Gripper To The Rescue
Review: "Definitely what I needed for my luggage as a flight attendant. Very heavy duty and perfect for me. Works great with my extra luggage and lunch bag to hang on my suitcase. Thank you so much. Will definitely buy again." - Mary
Review: "I am a flight attendant, space is limited in my bag. Great product for your travel bag." - Caitlin Hemphill
Review: "My best guy friend bought this for me and I love it. I’m a flight attendant and am in hotels 4-5 nights a week. Sometimes the “locks” just don’t feel sturdy enough. This device gives me an extra layer of security and allows me to sleep at night. I keep it in my flight bag." - Emelia Duren
Don't Sweat It: Mini Portable Fan Delivers A Refreshing Breeze Anytime
Review: "This is the best little fan ever! Three speeds of pure bliss! I’m a flight attendant and it gets very hot on the aircraft. This little dynamo works great. You can hold it in your hand or set it to stand hands free. It folds up to easily fit in your hand bag. Recharges quickly. Perfect for hot flashes also. Worth every penny!!!" - Mary C. Jones
Review: "As a flight attendant I always need wipes. These small packs are great for putting in your purse and having on the go. The bundle pack is a great value. I can’t wait for them to restock." - SJ1326
Review: "Im a flight attendant so I travel a lot and spent a lot of money on coffee when I wasn’t home with my Nespresso machine. This has been a GAME CHANGER. Very easy to use and clean. Very travel friendly!" - Rikki
Review: "One of my all-time fav purchases on Amazon. Great quality and was a lifesaver while traveling with small kids. I noticed a flight attendant with the same bag and struck up a conversation with her. She said a lot of her colleagues have the same bag and swear by it. Enough said. Just buy it!!" - JC
Cooling Sleep Eye Mask & Shade With Ergobeads: Drift Off To Dreamland With Gentle Pressure And Cooling Comfort
Review: "I am a flight attendant and have a wacky work schedule. I frequently have to sleep during the day. These are SO comfortable and cool as well. I have ordered and tried out at least 10 eye-masks off of Amazon and have found these to be the best. They are SO comfortable and do not have velcro on the straps, for which I am thankful, because I usually sleep on my back and am sensitive to the thickness of eyemasks which have the velcro straps." - SW