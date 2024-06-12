Alright, snack aficionados, this one's for you. We know your happy place is the snack aisle, that your taste buds are always craving something new, and that you'd rather try a mystery flavor than play it safe. Well, hold onto your hats (and your stomachs), because we're about to take your snack game to a whole new level. These 32 crazy treats aren't just food, they're an experience – from mind-blowing flavors to textures that'll make you question everything you know about snacking. So get ready to fill your cart (and your face) with these wild and wonderful finds that are anything but ordinary.

#1 Dehydrated Sea Grapes Are Raisin The Bar When It Comes To Weird Snacks Share icon Review: "I was looking all over for this for a while, it's refreshing. Love having this super cold and the texture, how they just pop in your mouth. I eat is as a snack with Nigori sake and a bit of soy sauce mixed with wasabi and rice vinegar." - ctG



#2 Say Bye-Bye Bloating With This Odd Yet Effective 'Poop Like A Champion' Ultra High Fiber Cereal Share icon Review: "I tried this on a whim. It's actually pretty good. A little goes a long way. I put 1/4 cup in my yogurt and it makes a great snack. It tastes like a plain granola to me." - Okieboy1969



#3 Spicy Cougar Munch Trail Mix : We Now Know What Is Carol Baskins' Favorite Snack Share icon Review: "Had to get this. Bought it and hid it in my friend's studio. He loved it and said it tastes pretty good. I mean come on, it's spicy cougar mix!!!" - Dave Donnelly



#4 Insect Sucker Lollipops Are Giving Big Time 'Fear Factor' Energy Share icon Review: "You can't do much better than this one. It's a fun, novelty gift. Perfect for saying, "I went to the Desert." You can clearly see the poor little scorpions. And I say, "Bite them, before they bite you." (of course they actually "sting" you, but....)" - Chazz



#5 Love It Or Hate It, We Know You Are Curious About These Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Gummies Share icon Review: "Okayyy so I got these for the “cursed” value, and went into it thinking it’d be cheesy…. but was actually really good! No cheese flavour just like a floral fruity flavour. I don’t know can pin the flavour of the mystery fruit though. I have one more box left and intend to really focus on the taste so I can update this review and tell you what fruit flavour it is." - Siren Gentry



#6 DIY Candy Ramen Kit : When It Comes To Snacking, Japan Really Is Living In The Year 3000 Share icon Review: "This was our first time trying these kits and it was so much fun to make and eat. Made it with the kids (6 and 8). Flavor is pretty sweet and ok, kids loved it though. Directions easy and clear. Just need scissors and water. All measuring, mixing tools, and props were provided." - Laura



#7 Ditch The Chips, Dive Into These Savory Dried Squid Snacks Share icon Review: "I love dried squid and it’s one of my favorite savory snacks. This product was much different than I was expecting, but in a good way. There is a strong dried squid smell as soon as you open the bag, and each of the pieces are long and wide unlike cheaper bags of dried squid that are stringy like floss. The squid has a good texture - it’s not super chewy and not super dry. (It’s a little bit chewy though because that’s just the texture of squid.) And it’s much healthier than chips or candy!" - Sarah



#8 Chalk Full Of Flavor: Premium Edible Chalk Share icon Review: "I’m deficient in iron and have pica cravings. This edible chalk has that crunch and powder texture that I was craving. It tastes just how I imagined it to, like chalk and doesn’t have any real taste, so if you are looking for something with flavor or tasty, this is not it. It came packaged nicely and in tact. Six rectangular shaped chalk pieces. Nice and white, no yellow streaks. Tried one straight out of the package and it satisfied. Crunchy with the powdery texture after biting." - Vera64



#9 Spanish Octopus In Olive Oil : A Tapas Time Treat That Will Make You Say 'Ole!' Share icon Review: "Read about this product on the Bon Appétit website. It came so fast and the packaging is beautiful. I can’t wait to try. My new pantry staple ? We will see" - Makaio



#10 Lester's Fixins Wild Soda Flavors Are Not Not Your Grandma's Root Beer Share icon Review: "The teens and preteens had a blast...adults too. I surprised family on Christmas and it was a Huge success. Yes..they taste bad but that's what it's about. " - Lori m



#11 Don't Be A Chicken, Try These Crick-Ettes Sampler Gift Packs Share icon Review: "Delicious! They tasted similar to sunflower seeds. My kids absolutely love them. From best to worst is sour cream and onion, bacon and cheese and salt and vinegar. Sour cream and onion was super delicious . Bacon and cheese was good also but the vinegar one was a no no. But overall very happy with the purchase." - Mary worasarn



#12 If You Have Grown Tired Of Cheetos, Larvets Cheddar Cheese Flavor Are The Obvious Next Step Share icon Review: "I know these are meal worms, and there are folks who cringe at the very idea, to which I say, take an initial mouthful. The moment you’ve eaten the first mouthful, you’ll be hooked on the delicious flavor and the texture. You’d never know you were eating an insect, but then again, such an environmentally sound source of food. " - alistairville



#13 Want That French Feeling Without Going To France? Try Some Premium Escargot At Home! Share icon Review: "My husband is Cambodian and grew up eating snails. He said he missed this childhood treat- so I surprised him on his 75th birthday with these. He loved them and I got to see him smile and rejoice. Thank you!" - Joan K. Ware



#14 These Peelable Mango Gummies Have Everyone On Tiktok In A Frenzy Share icon Review: "I've been seeing these everywhere and just HAD to try them! I mean…an excuse to play with food? I'm IN! Anyway, these are smooth and not at all sticky on the outside. [...] Tastes like artificial mango and is sweet and tangy...more sweet. The peel is more tough, like a gummy bear. It too, is sweet and tangy…with the artificial mango flavor. I hear more people say they like the center but I actually prefer the flavor of the peel. Anyway, these are so fun! Having to peel them takes time too so you're less inclined to eat so many, quickly. You should definitely give them a try though, at least once!" - Sara



#15 You Might Just Get Hooked On These Cod Jerky Bites Share icon Review: "So yummy !😋 definitely ordering Again such a tasty snack especially for those who are doing keto or watching their protein intake.goes perfectly with lemon and tapatío (even better with Valentina 😆)" - Sara lopez



#16 At Least These Edible Flavored Insects Are Disguised As Chocolate So We See It As A Gateway Bug Share icon Review: "This is really cool!! The box it comes in is really nice and the insects are packaged with alot of care. Each different type of insect is in a clear well sealed bag with a desiccant pack and that is placed in a clear plastic cup with lid. You can clearly see each type of insect through the packaging and it is laid out and labeled perfectly. It's all really high quality. I pulled this out at Christmas dessert and it got alot of laughs, gags, and conversation!" - M J



#17 Has This Pickle Cotton Candy Taken The Sweet/Sour Thing A Little Too Far? Share icon Review: "Just a perfectly disgusting as you would think it would be. Smells exactly like pickles,but the taste ends up being horrific. Perfectly.Horrific." - Momoffour



#18 Original Candy Freeze Dried Is The ASMR Snack Of Your Dreams Share icon Review: "I love skittles so I just had to try these. They are so good! My favorite texture is crunch and these are perfect. You get the initial crunch then if you suck on them they kind of disintegrate in your mouth" - melyssa berta



#19 You'd Better Bee-Lieve The Hype Around This Edible Raw Honeycomb Share icon Review: "I looooove this product. I used to buy fresh honeycomb from an small business but they no longer sell them. So I shop around amazon and came across this item. So I check for their reviews and to me I thought to give this product a try and I’m glad I did. It tastes great, it has a different taste of sweetness with a bit of. floral which I find it very tolerable, it doesn’t tastes overly sweet nor artificial, it’s addicting plus I love how they fully secure the heck out my package." - Ramnovi



#20 Pickle-Ice Freeze Pops : It's A Dill-Icious Summer Treat Share icon Review: "These are dill pickle flavored. I eat mine frozen and i really like them. They taste like frozen pickle juice from a pickle jar. I haven't used for sore legs so i can't really say if they help with that or not. They do have a lot of sodium if you are watching your sodium intake." - Shawn



#21 Even Your Descendants Will Be Protected From Vampires If You Have This Whole Black Garlic Around Share icon Review: "This is my first time trying this product. Let me say I am very much surprised by how good it taste. It is very fresh. I would say the quality is very good. I love the smell. It's not really strong, but it's has a wonderful aroma. I am very pleased with this product. 😊" - Linda Hayeslip



#22 Salty Herring Gummies : Don't Be Koi, Give Them A Try Share icon Review: "I saw a bit on QI about the popularity of salty licorice in Scandinavia, and decided to try it. I can safely say, it's not going to be for everyone, but I really liked it. I'm not usually a big licorice fan, but the salt adds another layer, and a mild tingling sensation on the tongue that I found quite pleasant. Try it. You might be surprised." - Jamison Sword



#23 Jelly Belly Pet Rat Gummi Candy : Let's See What Happens If You Put This One Under Your Hat Share icon Review: "Bought this gummi rat for my girlfriend. We have pet rats of our own. We were amused greatly by this gummi version. We got grape flavored. She was briefly named Harriet before we ate her. She was pretty tasty. I may just have to purchase her a new gummi rat friend someday. Would like to be able to try the other flavors." - K. Staley



#24 Lil' Nitro: The World's Hottest Gummy : We Know We Couldn't Bear The Heat! Share icon Review: "Have your supplies ready to go before you pop this baby🔥 Milk,ice cream,otter pops organic artisan free range fire extinguisher- that little guy ain't messing around🧸From daughter to dad for father day!" - Summer



#25 Miss Fortunes' Funny Fortune Cookies Will Have You Cracking Up Share icon Review: "These had just the right amount of saucy humor for a lady's wine and cheese get together. Even the husband's got in the act. I'd buy them again!" - Little Margaret



#26 Musical Lollipop : Sorry, But Your Singing Will Still Suck Share icon Review: "This was the unexpected hit of the party! There's more than one version of the song to play and (huge surprise) the candy was delicious! If your birthday boy or girl is into novelty gifts I'd move this to the top of the list." - LBD



#27 Prickly Pear Cactus Candy Is A Desert Dessert That We Need To Get Our Hands On Share icon Review: "Prickly pear cactus candy is definitely a favorite sweet of mine! My godparents would bring me back the cactus shaped ones whenever they traveled from their Arizona home back to Seattle for the summer seasons. These jellies instantly squish when you take the first bite and they’re mouthwatering." - Bora



#28 We Aren't So Sure That Spam Maple Flavor Will Make The Best Musabi Share icon Review: "Have not had Spam in years. My Dad absolutely forbid it ever to grace our dinner table as a kid. I had read the glowing reviews of the Maple Spam on another site and decided to give it a go. I was deliciously surprised !! It's excellent, by itself with some scrambled eggs and fried Sweet potatoes, or just in a sandwich on fresh bread. Even the kitty ate a bite !!" - Emerald Star



#29 Sour Pickle Balls Are Having Us Breaking Out In Cold Sweats Just Looking At Them Share icon Review: "I love pickles and sour things! This really wasn't that bad minus the fact they are loaded with sodium! I finished one of them just now. Unfortunately I'd finish the whole bag today but I'd probably die of sodium poisoning or a heart attack. But I will eat them all over time!" - HEATHER CHRISTIE



#30 No Unicorns Were Harmed In The Making Of These Mythical Meats Original Exotic Meat Sticks Share icon Review: "So, i got these as a joke for "rations" while playing D&D. I'm odd and like props from time to time. Anyways, they just add that fun twist that makes the game WAAAAAAY more fun. I will be buying more in the future and getting some as gifts." - Dasbrunner



#31 Campbell’s Ghost Pepper Chunky Soup Is For Your Friends Who Always Say "It's Not Spicy Enough!" Share icon Review: "This soup has good chunks of carrots and chicken and thick noodles.. even with the ghost pepper it is edible but as expected it’s very very spicy. Clears the sinuses and makes eyes water. Purchased as a novelty, probably won’t purchase again, it’s just too spicy to enjoy." - sb043

