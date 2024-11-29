ADVERTISEMENT

Give Your Ride The Royal Treatment With This Car Cleaning Gel And Make Your Car Look So Good, It Might Just Drive Itself

Review: "I use this gel whenever I am cleaning the interior of my car. It grabs all the dust particles, crumbs, and hair particles right away. It grabs everything right away, so fun to clean. Definitely buying again." - Ash

$8.99 $5.59 at Amazon
Get Crafty With This Jewelry Making Kit That Includes 6000 Clay Beads And Turn Your Living Room Into A Designer’s Dream— Because Why Buy Jewelry When You Can Make It Better?

Review: "Easy to use. My 9 year old bought this to make bracelets for her friends. Good quality. Would buy again. Many options too." - Chrissy T

Shelby , Chrissy T

$8.99 $7.64 at Amazon
Light Up Your Space With These Remote-Controlled LED Strip Lights And Turn Any Room Into A Mood-Lit Wonderland With The Touch Of A Button

Review: "I love these lights, So Many Colors and brightness settings the functionality is great and the stickiness is great." - Joey oky

Prevail

$14.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Tame Your Mane With These 4.5-Inch Claw Clips And Achieve Effortlessly Chic Updos That Would Make Instagram Hair Gods Jealous

Review: "These hair clips are awesome! You get a great variety for a good price! They are very sturdy and hold up all of my hair. I also love all the neutral colors these come in!" - Holly Danbury

Holly Danbury , Renee

$8.97 at Amazon
Unclog Those Pores With These Nose Pore Cleaning Strips And Say Goodbye To Blackheads— Who Needs A Bunch Of Little Dots Ruining Their Glow-Up?

Review: "’ve tried a lot of different products from this brand and they are very effective. They aren’t too thick where it would cause any issues but also aren’t super thin to where they would break. These are pretty sticky and are very easy to remove, although it can be a little painful in some areas of the face. Definitely will buy again." - LeAnn

kelia.cos , Desiree

$16.55 $13.24 at Amazon
Roll Your Way To A Cleaner Home With This Chom Chom Roller And Pick Up All The Lint And Hair Like A Pro. Your Floors— And Your Pets—will Thank You!

Review: "We have three cats who shed, especially one in particular. I can brush them daily and still I find their fur on our couch. I thought I’d give this a try and it works great." - Trish

Trish

$31.95 $19.99 at Amazon
Light Up Your Reading Nooks With This Clip-On Reading Light And Enjoy Your Favorite Books In Perfect Illumination— No More Squinting In The Dark!

Review: "My girlfriend and I are unbelievably pleased with the brightest book light ever!!!! We love this product and it helps us read our books at night so we can finally fall asleep." - Chris

Chris

$9.99 $8.49 at Amazon
Laugh Your Way Through Game Night With Herd Mentality: Udderly Hilarious Board Game And Enjoy A Night Of Moo-Ving Fun And Giggles

Review: "We have family game night once a month, adult siblings 40+ and our parents. Everyone loved this new addition to our game selection. Easy to learn and lots of laughs/celebration when we "won" the round. Definitely a new favorite!" - krl17

Shikara

$24.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Relax Like Never Before With This Deep Tissue Massage Gun And Give Your Muscles The Pampering They Deserve

Review: "Works great for sore muscles and painful spots. Love all the attachments and the instructions booklet to let you know what each attachment was for. Very helpful" - Tiara K.

Puja

$39.99 $24.98 at Amazon
Squeeze The Day With This Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Squeezer And Get The Most Out Of Your Citrus. Fresh Lemonade Just Got A Whole Lot Easier!

Review: "I love this product! I made fresh watermelon lemonade for my daughter’s birthday party. I had 15 very large lemons to press and I couldn’t imagine not having this to use. I had to stuff the larger lemons in but it handled it with no problem." - Doreen

Doreen , rwbenson

$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Stay Secure And Stylish With This Carbon Fiber Rfid Blocking Wallet That Holds 12 Cards And Has A Money Clip

Review: "I bought this to replace a standard money clip/card holder wallet I've been using for over ten years. I was looking for something that held my cards better and made them easier to access. This wallet was absolutely the right move. It holds more cards than I will ever need, and I keep more cards in my wallet than most. The clip is tight and the look and feel are great." - John Hess

Jose Antonio

$34.97 $15 at Amazon
Get Back In The Game With This Ankle Support Brace And Give Your Feet The Extra Love They Need— Even The Mighty Need A Little Support Sometimes

Review: "I rolled my ankle. After icing, wearing an Ortho boot and body prox ankle support my ankle is feeling better everyday. I like the body prox because it's very streamlined and supports my ankle. I wear it over a sock and put a lace up shoe on without issue." - Robert W. Wydra

Robert W. Wydra

$9.99 $8.49 at Amazon
Stay Plugged In And Organized With This Outlet Extender With USB Ports And Keep All Your Devices Charged Without The Cable Chaos

Review: "This product rotates so you always have the most convenient angle. Plenty of outlets and some USB ports make it extremely versatile as well." - Adam E. Huff

Adam E. Huff

$12.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Open Up A World Of Convenience With This Electric Can Opener And Say Goodbye To Manual Struggles. Your Cans Will Open Smoothly, And Your Hands Will Thank You!

Review: "I love this! I can just walk away and let this van opener do it’s thing! Just remember to press the button one more time to stop it! I love the ease of use and how it cuts on the outside of the can. It’s safe and easy to open the lid because of the way it cuts! Very lightweight and cute color as well!" - Brandon Pham

Brandon Pham

$35 $20.99 at Amazon
Transform Your Hair In Just 8 Seconds With This L’oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar And Get Salon-Quality Results In A Flash. Your Hair Will Thank You!

Review: "This is my second bottle. No joke, this stuff is amazing! My hair is sooo soft and shiny! Definitely recommend for us women with dry and frizzy hair. It has been a mission to find something that actually works. Buy it!" - Amazon Customer

Amazon Customer , Ehdeen

$11.99 $8.99 at Amazon
Keep Your Rugs In Place With This Rug Tape And Say Goodbye To Slipping And Sliding. Your Floors Will Look Neat And Stay Safe!

Review: "I wanted a rug but didn’t want my baby’s walker to get stuck on it all the time, and this was the perfect solution! Rug did not budge and baby didn’t get stuck on it ever. Removed the strips today after 6 months of use and didn’t leave behind any residue on my wood floors. Rug is a tiny bit fuzzy on the back after removing strips, but I don’t feel it caused any real damage. Will be purchasing again!" - Trent & Katie

Trent & Katie

$14.99 $7.95 at Amazon
Step Into Comfort With These Toe Separator Bunion Correctors And Give Your Feet The TLC They Deserve— Happy Feet Make A Happy You

Review: "I have tailor’s bunions on both feet (bunions next to the pinky toe) and this is helping to give some relief! I did not expect the texture of these separators to be so soft! They feel like gummy bears between your toes! Pretty comfy." - Lindsay

Lindsay

$12.39 $7.99 at Amazon
Nail That Perfect Look With This Matte Black Manicure Set And Get Ready To Turn Heads With Your Salon-Quality Nails

Review: "A very nice manicure set for home, work, or travel. I ordered two of these, one for home and one for work." - J. Campbell

J. Campbell

$13.98 $7.97 at Amazon
